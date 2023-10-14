SIRT1 is an actionable target to restore p53 function in HPV-associated cancer therapy





Berman TA, Schiller JT. Human papillomavirus in cervical cancer and oropharyngeal cancer: one cause, two diseases. Cancer. 2017;123:2219–29. Lechner M, Liu J, Masterson L, Fenton TR. HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer: epidemiology, molecular biology and clinical management. Nat Rev Clin Oncol. 2022;19:306–27. Shewale JB, Gillison ML. Dynamic factors affecting HPV-attributable fraction for head and neck cancers. Curr Opin Virol. 2019;39:33–40. Johnson DE, Burtness B, Leemans CR, Lui VWY, Bauman JE, Grandis JR. Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2020;6:92. Guo T, Kang SY, Cohen EEW. Current perspectives on recurrent HPV-mediated oropharyngeal cancer. Front Oncol. 2022;12:966899. Chow LQM. Head and neck cancer. N Engl J Med. 2020;382:60–72. Caudell JJ, Gillison ML, Maghami E, Spencer S, Pfister DG, Adkins D, et al. NCCN guidelines® insights: head and neck cancers, version 1.2022. J Natl Compr Canc Netw. 2022;20:224–34. Harari PM. Open the gates for treatment de-intensification in head and neck cancer. J Clin Oncol. 2019;37:1854–55. Bates JE, Steuer CE. HPV as a Carcinomic Driver in head and neck cancer: a de-escalated future? Curr Treat Options Oncol. 2022;23:325–32. Orlandi E, Licitra L. Personalized medicine and the contradictions and limits of first-generation deescalation trials in patients with human papillomavirus-positive oropharyngeal cancer. JAMA Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2018;144:99–100. McBride AA. Human papillomaviruses: diversity, infection and host interactions. Nat Rev Microbiol. 2022;20:95–108. Doorbar J, Quint W, Banks L, Bravo IG, Stoler M, Broker TR, et al. The biology and life-cycle of human papillomaviruses. Vaccine. 2012;30:F55–70. Moody CA, Laimins LA. Human papillomavirus oncoproteins: pathways to transformation. Nat Rev Cancer. 2010;10:550–60. Mittal S, Banks L. Molecular mechanisms underlying human papillomavirus E6 and E7 oncoprotein-induced cell transformation. Mutat Res Rev Mutat Res. 2017;772:23–35. Hoppe-Seyler K, Bossler F, Braun JA, Herrmann AL, Hoppe-Seyler F. The HPV E6/E7 oncogenes: key factors for viral carcinogenesis and therapeutic targets. Trends Microbiol. 2018;26:158–68. Hebner C, Beglin M, Laimins LA. Human papillomavirus E6 proteins mediate resistance to interferon-induced growth arrest through inhibition of p53 acetylation. J Virol. 2007;81:12740–7. Liu TF, McCall CE. Deacetylation by SIRT1 reprograms inflammation and cancer. Genes Cancer. 2013;4:135–47. Lin Z, Fang D. The Roles of SIRT1 in Cancer. Genes Cancer. 2013;4:s97–104. Kwon HS, Ott M. The ups and downs of SIRT1. Trends Biochem Sci. 2008;33:517–25. Gomes AR, Yong JS, Kiew KC, Aydin E, Khongkow M, Laohasinnarong S, et al. Sirtuin1 (SIRT1) in the acetylation of downstream target proteins. Methods Mol Biol. 2016;1436:169–88. Zhang T, Kraus WL. SIRT1-dependent regulation of chromatin and transcription: linking NAD(+) metabolism and signalling to the control of cellular functions. Biochim Biophys Acta. 2010;1804:1666–75. Vaziri H, Dessain SK, Ng Eaton E, Imai SI, Frye RA, Pandita TK, et al. hSIR2(SIRT1) functions as an NAD-dependent p53 deacetylase. Cell. 2001;107:149–59. Lee JT, Gu W. SIRT1: regulator of p53 deacetylation. Genes Cancer. 2013;4:112–7. Langsfeld ES, Bodily JM, Laimins LA. The deacetylase Sirtuin 1 regulates human papillomavirus replication by modulating histone acetylation and recruitment of DNA damage factors NBS1 and Rad51 to viral genomes. PLoS Pathog. 2015;11:e1005181. Das D, Smith N, Wang X, Morgan IM. The deacetylase SIRT1 regulates the replication properties of human papillomavirus 16 E1 and E2. J Virol. 2017;91:e00102–17. Velez-Perez A, Wang XI, Li M, Zhang S. SIRT1 overexpression in cervical squamous intraepithelial lesions and invasive squamous cell carcinoma. Hum Pathol. 2017;59:102–7. So D, Shin HW, Kim J, Lee M, Myeong J, Chun YS, et al. Cervical cancer is addicted to SIRT1 disarming the AIM2 antiviral defense. Oncogene. 2018;37:5191–204. Solomon JM, Pasupuleti R, Xu L, McDonagh T, Curtis R, DiStefano PS, et al. Inhibition of SIRT1 catalytic activity increases p53 acetylation but does not alter cell survival following DNA damage. Mol Cell Biol. 2006;26:28–38. Yi J, Luo J. SIRT1 and p53, effect on cancer, senescence and beyond. Biochim Biophys Acta. 2010;1804:1684–9. Atkins KM, Thomas LL, Barroso-González J, Thomas L, Auclair S, Yin J, et al. The multifunctional sorting protein PACS-2 regulates SIRT1-mediated deacetylation of p53 to modulate p21-dependent cell-cycle arrest. Cell Rep. 2014;8:1545–57. Barlev NA, Liu L, Chehab NH, Mansfield K, Harris KG, Halazonetis TD, et al. Acetylation of p53 activates transcription through recruitment of coactivators/histone acetyltransferases. Mol Cell. 2001;8:1243–54. Tang Y, Zhao W, Chen Y, Zhao Y, Gu W. Acetylation is indispensable for p53 activation. Cell. 2008;133:612–26. Talis AL, Huibregtse JM, Howley PM. The role of E6AP in the regulation of p53 protein levels in human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive and HPV-negative cells. J Biol Chem. 1998;273:6439–45. Feltkamp MCW, Smits HL, Vierboom MPM, Minnaar RP, de Jongh BM, Drijfhout JW, et al. Vaccination with cytotoxic T lymphocyte epitope-containing peptide protects against a tumor induced by human papillomavirus type 16-transformed cells. J. Immunol. 1993;23:2242–9. Smith KA, Meisenburg BL, Tam VL, Pagarian RR, Wong R, Joea DK, et al. Lymph node targeted immunotherapy mediates potent immunity resulting in regression of isolated or disseminated HPV transformed tumors. Clin Cancer Res. 2009;15:6167–76. Accardi L, Paolini F, Mandarino A, Percario Z, Di Bonito P, Di Carlo V, et al. In vivo antitumor effect of an intracellular single-chain antibody fragment against the E7 oncoprotein of human papillomavirus 16. Int J Cancer. 2014;134:2742–7. Yang R, Klimentová J, Göckel-Krzikalla E, Ly R, Gmelin N, Hotz-Wagenblatt A, et al. Combined transcriptome and proteome analysis of immortalized human keratinocytes expressing human papillomavirus 16 (HPV16) oncogenes reveals novel key factors and networks in HPV induced carcinogenesis. mSphere. 2019;4:e00129–19. Lo Cigno I, Calati F, Borgogna C, Zevini A, Albertini S, Martuscelli L, et al. Human papillomavirus E7 oncoprotein subverts host innate immunity via SUV39H1-mediated epigenetic silencing of immune sensor genes. J Virol. 2020;94:e01812–9. Lo Cigno I, De Andrea M, Borgogna C, Albertini S, Landini MM, Peretti A, et al. The nuclear DNA sensor IFI16 acts as a restriction factor for human papillomavirus replication through epigenetic modifications of the viral promoters. J Virol. 2015;89:7506–20. Pauwels R, Balzarini J, Baba M, Snoeck R, Schols D, Herdewijn P, et al. Rapid and automated tetrazolium-based colourimetric assay for the detection of anti-HIV compounds. J Virol Methods. 1988;20:309–21. Itahana K, Itahana Y, Dimri GP. Colourimetric detection of senescence-associated β galactosidase. Methods Mol Biol. 2013;965:143–56. Cancer Genome Atlas Network. Comprehensive genomic characterization of head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. Nature. 2015;517:576–82. Gertz M, Fischer F, Nguyen GT, Lakshminarasimhan M, Schutkowski M, Weyand M, et al. Ex-527 inhibits Sirtuins by exploiting their unique NAD+-dependent deacetylation mechanism. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2013;110:E2772–81. Meissner JD. Nucleotide sequences and further characterization of human papillomavirus DNA present in the CaSki, SiHa and HeLa cervical carcinoma cell lines. J Gen Virol. 1999;80:1725–33. Abdulkarim B, Sabri S, Deutsch E, Chagraoui H, Maggiorella L, Thierry J, et al. Antiviral agent Cidofovir restores p53 function and enhances the radiosensitivity in HPV-associated cancers. Oncogene. 2002;21:2334–46. Ninck S, Reisser C, Dyckhoff G, Helmke B, Bauer H, Herold-Mende C. Expression profiles of angiogenic growth factors in squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck. Int J Cancer. 2003;106:34–44. Scheffner M, Münger K, Byrne JC, Howley PM. The state of the p53 and retinoblastoma genes in human cervical carcinoma cell lines. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 1991;88:5523–7. Srivastava S, Tong YA, Devadas K, Zou ZQ, Chen Y, Pirollo KF, et al. The status of the p53 gene in human papilloma virus positive or negative cervical carcinoma cell lines. Carcinogenesis. 1992;13:1273–5. Piboonniyom SO, Duensing S, Swilling NW, Hasskarl J, Hinds PW, Münger K. Abrogation of the retinoblastoma tumour suppressor checkpoint during keratinocyte immortalization is not sufficient for induction of centrosome-mediated genomic instability. Cancer Res. 2003;63:476–83. Vaquero A, Scher M, Lee D, Erdjument-Bromage H, Tempst P, Reinberg D. Human SirT1 interacts with histone H1 and promotes formation of facultative heterochromatin. Mol Cell. 2004;16:93–105. Hall AH, Alexander KA. RNA interference of human papillomavirus type 18 E6 and E7 induces senescence in HeLa cells. J Virol. 2003;77:6066–9. Olthof NC, Huebbers CU, Kolligs J, Henfling M, Ramaekers FC, Cornet I, et al. Viral load, gene expression and mapping of viral integration sites in HPV16-associated HNSCC cell lines. Int J Cancer. 2015;136:E207–18. Rose PG. Concurrent cisplatin-based radiotherapy and chemotherapy for locally advanced cervical cancer. N Engl J Med. 1999;341:708. Dell’Omo G, Crescenti D, Vantaggiato C, Parravicini C, Borroni AP, Rizzi N, et al. Inhibition of SIRT1 deacetylase and p53 activation uncouples the anti-inflammatory and chemopreventive actions of NSAIDs. Br J Cancer. 2019;120:537–46. Kong X, Yu D, Wang Z, Li S. Relationship between p53 status and the bioeffect of ionizing radiation. Oncol Lett. 2021;22:661.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41416-023-02465-x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos