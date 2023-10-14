Health
Novel Immune Cell Types and Interactions within Adipose Tissue Revealed
Researchers are attempting to uncover the basics of how fat tissue is structured and, specifically, inflammation associated with obesity, in the hopes of unlocking the connection between the accumulation of fat and poor health outcomes. Now, a new study by researchers at the University of Michigan revealed previously unrecognized immune cell types and interactions within adipose tissue using single-cell analysis of gene expression combined with spatial transcriptomics.
The findings are published in JCI Insight in an article titled, “A lipid-associated macrophage lineage rewires the spatial landscape of adipose tissue in early obesity.”
“Adipose tissue macrophage (ATM) infiltration is associated with adipose tissue dysfunction and insulin resistance in mice and humans,” wrote the researchers. “Recent single-cell data highlight increased ATM heterogeneity in obesity but do not provide a spatial context for ATM phenotype dynamics. We integrated single-cell RNA-Seq, spatial transcriptomics, and imaging of murine adipose tissue in a time course study of diet-induced obesity. Overall, proinflammatory immune cells were predominant in early obesity, whereas nonresident antiinflammatory ATMs predominated in chronic obesity.”
Studying fat is easier said than done. In tissues that are organized into defined layers for example the spinal cord or the brain “it’s easier to do sanity checks with your data and identify this or that layer as a particular cell type and know that it should be expressing genes X, Y, and Z,” said Lindsey Muir, PhD, a research assistant professor in the department of computational medicine and bioinformatics.
“With adipose, it’s a lot more challenging because the cell types are distributed evenly throughout the tissue, without defined cell layers.” In obesity, fat cells, or adipocytes, expand and can reach a limit that ultimately causes cell death and leads to inflammation.
The research team fed mice a high-fat diet over the course of 14 weeks, collected fat tissue, and then used single-cell and spatial analyses to produce a readout of all the mRNAs present in the sample. Using clustering in the single-cell data, they were able to group cells whose genetic makeup more closely resembled each other than other groups or the overall sample.
“We knew going in that macrophages would likely have multiple subtypes… what surprised us were the number that came out that were highly different from each other and coming up at different times and becoming more dominant over time.”
They identified five types, which they named Mac1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Mac1 were resident to the tissue in both lean mice on a normal diet and obese mice. Mac2 and Mac3, which were identified by their pro-inflammatory genes, peaked after eight weeks of the high-fat diet.
However, as the high-fat diet progressed to 14 weeks, Mac4 and Mac5 cells, which had low pro-inflammatory gene expression, predominated, while pro-inflammatory Mac2 and Mac3 cells decreased.
“The thinking in the field has been that the type of macrophages that accumulate in obesity are promoting an inflammatory state. Based on these data there’s a lot more to the story,” said Muir.
Her hypothesis is that Mac4 and Mac5 are the lipid associated macrophages (LAMs) described in her own prior work and by other researchers and may be a sign of the body attempting to quell a damaging level of inflammation from pro-inflammatory macrophages and dying adipocytes.
Next, the researchers used spatial transcriptomics to analyze fat tissue. The study examined these images looking for tell-tale markers called crown-like structures—structures that are associated with insulin resistance.
“Once crown-like structures appear, it takes them a long time to go away and their appearance indicates tissue dysfunction,” noted Muir. “Using image processing, we identified based on the density of these regions what was likely to be a crown-like structure and then went in to verify that we could see them visually,” said Muir. These structures had gene expression indicating the presence of Mac4 and Mac5 LAMs.
With more insight into the cellular makeup and spatial organization of fat tissue in the context of obesity, the next step, Muir said, is to examine the signaling processes and proteins associated with the development of LAMs and metabolic disorders.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/novel-immune-cell-types-and-interactions-within-adipose-tissue-revealed/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Novel Immune Cell Types and Interactions within Adipose Tissue Revealed
- CNN remembers Frankie Rosiles
- SIRT1 is an actionable target to restore p53 function in HPV-associated cancer therapy
- See training camps used by Hamas for attack on Israel
- Keir Starmer says he’ll ‘bulldoze’ through planning resistance to build new towns
- Illinois reports first measles case in 4 years, state health officials confirm
- Jon Batiste transforms Beethoven’s music
- Putin: ‘Civilian casualties unacceptable’
- Retired IDF general criticizes Israeli military: We failed to defend civilians
- Scotland’s First Minister feels ‘helpless’ watching his in-laws trapped in Gaza
- How Maryland’s recent malaria case can inform future detection and prevention
- Retired colonel: Military buildup around Gaza ‘reminiscent of a scene from D-Day’