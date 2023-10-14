Pediatric vaccination reduces long COVID during omicron













Add topic to email alerts



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Up to 3% of children with a SARS-CoV-2 infection may develop long COVID.

COVID-19 vaccination is associated with a reduced likelihood of post-COVID conditions. COVID-19 vaccination was associated with a reduced likelihood of long COVID among children infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the omicron wave, according to study findings presented at IDWeek. The study evaluated vaccinated and unvaccinated children aged 5 to 17 years for ongoing symptoms lasting at least 1 month after their infection with the omicron variant.











“A recent systematic review estimated that 1% to 3% of children could have one or more post-COVID conditions after a COVID-19 illness,” Anna R. Yousaf, MD, a medical officer at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told Healio. “Over 65 million children in the U.S. have had a SARS-CoV-2 infection, meaning there is the potential for thousands of children in the U.S. to have” one of these conditions, Yousaf said. “There are also very few data on associations between COVID-19 vaccination and post-COVID conditions in children.” Yousaf and colleagues enrolled children in the Pediatric Research Observing Trends and Exposures in COVID-19 Timelines (PROTECT) study and followed them for up to a year and a half. They collected weekly nasal swabs from participants, who were surveyed about their health, including their history of COVID-19 vaccination and illness and any underlying medical conditions. “Any child [who] had a positive SARS-CoV-2 screening test during the study was sent a survey on post-COVID conditions to be completed 60 days or more after their positive test,” Yousaf said. “This survey asked about any new or ongoing symptoms lasting more than 1 month from the child’s positive SARS-CoV-2 test. If a child or caregiver reported a symptom, we asked how long the child had been experiencing that symptom.” Based on the results, the researchers calculated the odds of long COVID symptoms among vaccinated and unvaccinated participants. They defined being vaccinated as receiving at least a two-dose primary messenger RNA vaccine series 14 days or more prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Among 622 participants, 67% were vaccinated and 5% reported a long COVID symptom for at least 1 month. Vaccination was associated with a 34% decreased likelihood of one or more long COVID symptoms (adjusted OR [aOR] = 0.66; 95% CI, 0.43-0.99), a 48% reduced likelihood of two or more symptoms (aOR = 0.52; 95% CI, 0.32-0.83) and a 47% reduced likelihood of respiratory long COVID symptoms (aOR = 0.53, 95% CI 0.33-0.87), the researchers reported. Non-Hispanic Black children were more likely to report a long COVID symptom and were also less likely to be vaccinated. Yousaf said it might be worthwhile to recreate the study with a larger sample size and include children who have received COVID-19 booster doses. “This study cohort was also predominantly [composed of] non-Hispanic white children, so getting a more representative study population would be desirable,” Yousaf said. “Even though our sample size was small, some of the characteristics in our different groups reflected national trends seen in other COVID-19 data: Non-Hispanic Black children were more likely to have post-COVID conditions and were also less likely to be vaccinated,” she said. “These results highlight health inequities that have already been demonstrated through other COVID-19 studies in the U.S. and encourages us to work on increased vaccine uptake among minority groups.” Published by:



Sources/Disclosures Collapse

Source: Yousaf A, et al. Abstract 1935. Presented at: IDWeek; Oct. 11-15, 2023; Boston.

Disclosures:

Yousaf reports no relevant financial disclosures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/pediatrics/20231014/pediatric-vaccination-reduces-long-covid-during-omicron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos