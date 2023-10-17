Methotrexate effective against osteoarthritis: Study







News

Long-awaited relief could be on the way for patients, after researchers found a weekly oral dose of the drug lessened pain and stiffness.



Half of all women and one quarter of men will experience symptoms from hand osteoarthritis by the time they turn 85.





It is a ‘disabling’ condition which impacts more than two million Australians, and until now, there have been few effective treatment options for those with hand osteoarthritis.







But pain relief is in sight for patients, after researchers from Monash University and Alfred Health found methotrexate can reduce symptoms.







Published in The Lancet, the study recruited participants with hand osteoarthritis and MRI-detected inflammation from Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide, and Perth.







The randomised, double-blind trial saw 50 participants take a weekly dose of methotrexate, while 47 were given a placebo over a six-month period.







Patients were regularly asked to report their pain on the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) throughout, with the methotrexate group reporting a mean reduction of 15.2, while the placebo group reported a reduction of 7.7.







Researchers concluded a 20 mg weekly oral dose over six months had a ‘moderate but potentially clinically meaningful’ effect on reducing pain.







Senior author Professor Flavia Cicuttini said both the placebo group and methotrexate groups’ pain improved in the first month.







‘However, pain levels stayed the same in the placebo group but continued to decrease in the methotrexate group at three and six months,’ she said.







‘Based on these results, use of methotrexate can be considered in the management of hand osteoarthritis with an inflammatory pattern.







‘This provides clinicians with a treatment option for this group, which tends to get more joint damage.’







According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 22% of people over the age of 45 have osteoarthritis, and it accounts for 2.4% of the country’s total disease burden.







About half of all women and one quarter of all men will experience symptoms from hand osteoarthritis by the time they turn 85.







Professor Dimity Pond, a GP with a special interest in aged care, described the condition as ‘very common and very debilitating’, and told newsGP she is surprised by the research.







‘Methotrexate has been used for decades for a range of conditions, including conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. It is very effective in those conditions which have an inflammatory component,’ she said.







‘However, not all osteoarthritis has an inflammatory component, so I haven’t personally considered it for osteoarthritis.’







Osteoarthritis continues to rise globally, with a recent study finding cases increased from 247.51 million in 1990 to 527.81 million in 2019.







In Australasia, that increase was slightly higher at 116%.







Professor Pond said she would now like to see more research into the medication, and into hand osteoarthritis more broadly.







‘Methotrexate does depress the immune system so care needs to be taken with vaccinations if you are taking it, and it can cause damage to the liver so regular blood tests are needed,’ she said.







‘From a female GP’s point of view, it is diseases like this that affect women more than men that are often neglected in research.’







Professor Cicuttini said she plans to conduct an extension trial to investigate whether women who develop hand osteoarthritis around menopause, and often have severe pain and joint damage, may benefit.







‘Further trials are needed to establish whether the effect of methotrexate extends beyond six months, for how long we need to treat patients, and whether methotrexate reduces joint damage in patients with hand osteoarthritis and associated inflammation,’ she said.







Log in below to join the conversation.

aged care osteoarthritis pain management

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/methotrexate-effective-against-osteoarthritis-stud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos