What to Know About Post-Acute Infection Syndromes > News > Yale Medicine





Post-acute infection syndrome encompasses chronic illnesses that occur after an infection from a virus, bacteria, or parasite. For example, this could include prolonged symptoms after COVID, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus; other infections caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites; or Lyme disease, which is caused by certain types of bacteria. “The prevalence of these post-acute infection syndromes differs between pathogens. For COVID, it’s estimated to be about 10% of the people who develop Long COVID. With seasonal influenza, the number is likely lower,” Iwasaki says. “We don’t know the exact percentages of people who suffer long-term consequences from different infections, but it can certainly happen after different viral infections, and also with bacterial infections like Lyme disease.” Sometimes, it’s not fully known what pathogen, if any, leads to certain chronic diseases. ME/CFS is a long-term illness characterized by severe fatigue, sleep problems, and other symptoms worsened by physical activity. Scientists believe there may be many causes of ME/CFS, including various viral infections. Plus, Long COVID and other post-acute infection syndromes can evolve into ME/CFS. “ME/CFS is a disease that lasts at least six months or longer, whereas Long COVID, generally, is defined as four to six weeks of prolonged illness after a presumed COVID infection,” Iwasaki says. “The timeline is different, but many people who developed Long COVID are now also developing ME/CFS—an estimated 50% from the first wave of COVID.” It’s not that everyone who has Long COVID has ME/CFS, but one could turn into the other, she adds. “That’s a possibility that researchers are paying attention to, because there’s a commonality between these two diseases,” she says. While different pathogens may trigger Long COVID, ME/CFS, and other post-acute infection syndromes, many of the chronic conditions share similar symptoms, such as fatigue, disrupted sleep, and pain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/long-covid-long-cold-post-acute-infection-syndromes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos