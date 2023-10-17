How gut microbiome variants can predict risks

Share on Pinterest Variations in gut microbiome are being looked at as a possible predictor of colorectal cancer risk. borchee/Getty Images Colorectal cancer might be linked to the gut microbiome, according to new research.

Scientists say they might be able to predict the risk of colorectal cancer based on the composition of the gut microbiome.

Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in people younger than 50. Researchers have identified differences in gut microbiome in people who develop precancerous colonic lesions, suggesting a possible connection between gut bacteria and colorectal cancer. That’s according to a study presented at the 2023 annual meeting of United European Gastroenterology. The findings have not yet been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal. The researchers used data from the Dutch microbiome project with the Dutch nationwide pathology database to identify recorded 8,208 cases of colonic biopsies over the past 50 years. The scientists analyzed the function and composition of the gut microbiome of people with precancerous colorectal lesions between 2000 and 2015 and those who developed lesions after fecal sampling between 2015 and 2022. They then compared these groups to people with non-cancerous colonoscopy findings as well as the general public. The results included: Those who developed lesions after fecal sampling had increased diversity in their gut microbiome compared to those who did not develop lesions.

The composition and function of the microbiome among people with pre-existing and future lesions varied based on the type of lesion. The scientists also reported that several bacterial species (Lachnospiraceae and the genera Roseburia and Eubacterium) were linked with the future development of lesions. The bacterial species B. fragilis has previously been associated with lesions.

Colorectal cancer typically starts with precancerous lesions within the gut. Removing these lesions is essential for preventing colorectal cancer. Noninvasive testing, such as the fecal immunochemical test, can produce false positives, leading to unnecessary colonoscopies. “This is an interesting study that could make it possible to analyze a person’s gut microbiome in helping to predict the risk of developing colon cancer,” said Dr. Babak Firoozi, a gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in the study. “We already know that our intestinal bacteria play an important role in our metabolism, immune system, and overall health,” he explained to Medical News Today. “Other studies show the effect of gut flora on irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease, weight management, and inflammatory bowel disease. This new type of testing could further improve the screening and surveillance process for colon cancer.” “If this result is further supported by other studies, it can not only help with the screening process but can also provide patients with treatment options, by using probiotics, to help reduce the risk of getting colon cancer to begin with,” Firoozi added. “That would be a tremendous breakthrough.”