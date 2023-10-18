Health
New study sheds light on the role of lipolysis
In a recent study published in Nature Microbiology, researchers investigate whether infection with the Trypanosoma brucei (T. brucei) parasite, the causal agent of African trypanosomiasis, induces weight loss by colonizing adipose tissue (AT).
Study: Adipocyte lipolysis protects mice against Trypanosoma brucei infection. Image Credit: fotovpal / Shutterstock.com
Background
African trypanosomiasis, which affects both animals and humans, is a progressive wasting disease. During this infection, the rapid growth of T. brucei in the AT, especially gonadal AT, the largest visceral AT depot, causes progressive weight loss.
The molecular mechanism regulating African trypanosomiasis-induced AT weight loss is a disturbance in the balance between adipocyte lipogenesis (anabolism) and lipolysis (catabolism) that occurs within the adipocytes’ lipid droplets.
The increased lipid catabolism during African trypanosomiasis leads to the degradation of triacylglycerol (TAG), which is subsequently hydrolyzed into diacylglycerol and monoacylglycerol by hormone-sensitive lipase, adipose triglyceride lipase (ATGL), and monoacylglycerol lipase. Glycerol molecules and free fatty acids (FFAs) are subsequently released into the interstitial spaces of AT and eventually into the circulatory system.
Adipocyte lipolysis is regulated by various inflammatory molecules, such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF-α), sympathetic factors like norepinephrine, hormones, and bacterial products like lipopolysaccharides (LPS). The adequate regulation of adipocyte lipolysis is crucial for maintaining energy homeostasis, especially during fasting and other periods of energy loss. Importantly, altered adipocyte lipolysis can promote insulin resistance (IR), cancer-associated cachexia, and hepatic steatosis.
About the study
In the present study, researchers infected mice with pleomorphic T. brucei and collected their gonadal AT at different time points post-infection for histological analyses. Infected gonadal AT was cultured ex vivo to quantify FFAs and glycerol release.
Chemically sympathectomizing mice treated with 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA), a dopamine analog, prevented norepinephrine release from the nerve terminals of sympathetic neurons. This allowed the researchers to investigate whether sympathetic innervation contributed to T. brucei-induced fat loss.
The researchers also subjected the mice to periods of fasting followed by re-feeding or paired-feeding. In the fasting and re-feeding setup, mice were not fed for seven hours during peak activity and then subsequently fed for two hours prior to being euthanized.
Study findings
Progressive weight loss of gonadal AT of T. brucei-infected mice was observed. More specifically, on days 10, 16, and 30 post-infection, 30%, 54% and 65% weight loss, respectively, was recorded. Likewise, adipocyte lipid droplet area reduced by 44%, 54%, and 65% on days 10, 16 and 30 post-infection, respectively.
Increased FFA release on days six and nine post-infection was also observed. However, FFA release decreased by day 16 post-infection, which was partially due to the induction of normalization bias when AT became protein-rich as lipid stores depleted and immune infiltration continued.
Glycerol release increased by days six and nine post-infection but remained the same by day 16 post-infection. The differences observed between FFA and glycerol release may be attributed to glycerol secretion by the parasite, particularly when exposed to hypoxic conditions.
Following stimulation of AT explants with forskolin, a lipolysis inducer, no release of lipolytic products was observed as compared to non-infected control tissues. This observation indicates that T. brucei likely induces atrophy of AT that cannot be rescued to pre-infection levels.
Changes in sympathetic tone induced by 6-OHDA treatment did not cause fat mass loss during T. brucei infection.
In the feeding/re-feeding setup, infected mice exhibited higher adipocyte lipolysis than non-infected controls. This observation indicates that T. brucei infection-induced hypophagia did not induce adipocyte lipolysis.
When mice lacking ATGL were infected with T. brucei, significantly lower secretion of FFAs and glycerol was observed as compared to wild-type mice. Thus, ATGL appears to be essential for the increased lipolysis rates observed during T. brucei infection; however, both ATGL-dependent and ATGL-independent mechanisms were found to contribute to fat loss during infection.
By days nine, 16, and 30 post-infection, interstitial concentrations of FFAs were reduced by 57%, 71%, and 54%, respectively. Furthermore, T. brucei infection reduced C14:0, C16:0, and C16:1 FFA levels by 52%, 20%, and 56%, respectively, whereas C18:0 and C18:1 levels increased by 40%. C18:2, an FFA in the interstitial AT space, was the only FFA found to be selectively toxic to T. brucei.
Conclusions
During T. brucei infection, the shrinkage of adipocytes appears to be dependent upon ATGL lipolysis. Although other lipid-based pathways may contribute to fat wasting during T. brucei infection, ATGL appears to be an essential aspect of adipocyte lipolysis.
The current study examined the role of FFAs during T. brucei infection; however, future studies are needed to better understand the role of glycerol during this disease. Likewise, additional studies are required in order to elucidate the physiological implications of ATGL-mediated lipolysis during T. brucei infection.
Journal reference:
- Machado, H., Hofer, P., Zechner, R., et al. (2023). Adipocyte lipolysis protects mice against Trypanosoma brucei infection. Nature Microbiology; 1-13. doi:10.1038/s41564-023-01496-7
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231017/How-African-sleeping-sickness-melts-away-body-fat-New-study-sheds-light-on-the-role-of-lipolysis.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New study sheds light on the role of lipolysis
- Israeli father describes wife and daughters being taken by Hamas as ‘hell’
- US President Joe Biden to visit Israel as Iran warns against Gaza offensive – BBC News
- Does Eating Less Slow Down Aging?
- Veteran reporter shows what it’s like inside Hamas tunnels under Gaza
- How Tommie Smith’s 1968 Olympics protest shook the world – BBC News
- Exclusive: CNN meets Israeli troops as tensions rise on Lebanon border
- How gut microbiome variants can predict risks
- The Rafah crossing is the southernmost point of exit from Gaza. #RafahCrossing #BBCNews #Shorts
- Trump tells crowd he’s willing to go to jail. See Chris Christie’s reaction
- What to Know About Post-Acute Infection Syndromes > News > Yale Medicine
- Five sports have been added to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. #Shorts #Olympics #BBCNews