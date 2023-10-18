Health
Ways to Extend Your Healthy Years, Not Just Your Life
Over the past century the average life expectancy in developed countries has increased by 30 years, from roughly age 50 to 80. Vaccines, sanitation, antibiotics, and other advances allow many more people to survive infectious diseases that used to kill them during childhood. (In the U.S., though, the span dropped by nearly three years during the COVID pandemic, a testament to the power of infections to shorten lives.)
Longer life spans overall have been a public health success. But they have also created a new and important gap: healthspans, usually defined as the period of life free of chronic disease or disability, do not always match longevity. In this, my 12th year of caring for a relative with Alzheimer’s disease, I know this fact well.
By one calculation, based on the World Health Organization’s healthy life expectancy indicator, an American who expects to live to 79 might first face serious disease at 63. That could mean 15 years (20 percent of life) lived in sickness. Indeed, aging is the biggest risk factor for cancer, heart disease and dementia.
One reason for this gap is that, for decades, biomedical research and clinical practice have focused on treating individual diseases, which can extend lives but not necessarily healthspan.
During the past 10 years medicine has started to take a different approach based on the biology of aging (a field called geroscience). “We’re now saying our focus should be on extending healthy life rather than just length of life, and slowing aging is the tool to do it,” says Jay Olshansky, a longevity expert at the University of Illinois at Chicago. There are molecular and cellular processes in all our tissues and organs that determine both life span and healthspan. These “pillars of aging” include DNA damage, the aging or senescence of individual cells, inflammation, and stress responses.
Natural variations in these factors are mostly the result of environmental differences. Genes also play a role, accounting for about 25 percent of the variability, more in extreme cases. (Very long-lived smokers probably won the genetic lottery.) The upshot is that some people age faster than others, and with biological aging comes susceptibility to disease and disability.
How do you assess biological age? Molecular markers such as chemical modifications to DNA are one way, says computational biologist Morgan Levine of Altos Labs in San Diego. “Do your cells have a pattern of chemical tags like someone who is 20 or 30 or 40?” she asks.
Geroscientists have yet to deliver a pill or treatment that can slow or reverse what the pillars of aging do. But they are excited about some possibilities. For example, senolytic drugs target senescent cells, which no longer divide but linger in the body instead of being cleared by the immune system. Research has shown that these “zombie cells” secrete proteins that interfere with other cells’ health. The zombies have been linked to osteoarthritis, cancer and dementia. For a 2015 study, researchers used senolytics to remove senescent cells in mice and delayed, prevented or alleviated multiple disorders. Clinical trials are underway in people but are years from completion, so researchers are cautious. They also note that few popular wellness claims about “prolonging your youth” are grounded in evidence.
For now, one way to extend healthspan is through unsurprising preventive maintenance. Experts recommend checkups, staying on top of cholesterol levels and blood pressure, and following guidelines such as those from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition for body fat percentage, lean body mass and bone density. “Know where you are so if something needs to be tweaked you can take steps to do that,” says Matt Kaeberlein, founding director of the University of Washington Healthy Aging and Longevity Research Institute and now chief executive officer of Optispan, a health tech company.
Those steps are also familiar: common-sense nutrition, sleep, exercise and social connection are the four main factors. “The reason those things work is because they modulate the biology of aging,” Kaeberlein says. For example, regular low- or moderate-intensity exercise helps to prevent cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. How much extra health can these steps get us? “Ten years is probably pretty realistic,” Kaeberlein says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ways-to-extend-your-healthy-years-not-just-your-life/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ways to Extend Your Healthy Years, Not Just Your Life
- Humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens ahead of anticipated Israeli invasion – BBC News
- Multitaking is bad for you. Here’s what to do instead
- Hot Flashes, Vaginal Dryness: Is Endocrine Therapy Worth It for Breast Cancer?
- Inside Hamas tunnels in Gaza
- Police shoot man in hunt for Brussels gunman – BBC News
- Saskatchewan pharmacists urge citizens to get RSV vaccine this cold and flu season
- Jim Jordan fails to win the speakership on first ballot
- India declines to legalise same-sex marriage in historic verdict – BBC News
- New study sheds light on the role of lipolysis
- Israeli father describes wife and daughters being taken by Hamas as ‘hell’
- US President Joe Biden to visit Israel as Iran warns against Gaza offensive – BBC News