SGLT2 inhibition, circulating metabolites, and atrial fibrillation: a Mendelian randomization study | Cardiovascular Diabetology





Heerspink HJ, Perkins BA, Fitchett DH, Husain M, Cherney DZ. Sodium glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors in the treatment of Diabetes Mellitus: Cardiovascular and kidney effects, potential mechanisms, and clinical applications. Circulation. 2016;134(10):752–72. Bhatt DL, Szarek M, Pitt B, Cannon CP, Leiter LA, McGuire DK, et al. Sotagliflozin in patients with Diabetes and chronic Kidney Disease. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(2):129–39. Cannon CP, Pratley R, Dagogo-Jack S, Mancuso J, Huyck S, Masiukiewicz U, et al. Cardiovascular outcomes with Ertugliflozin in Type 2 Diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2020;383(15):1425–35. Neal B, Perkovic V, Mahaffey KW, de Zeeuw D, Fulcher G, Erondu N, et al. Canagliflozin and Cardiovascular and renal events in type 2 Diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2017;377(7):644–57. Wiviott SD, Raz I, Bonaca MP, Mosenzon O, Kato ET, Cahn A, et al. Dapagliflozin and cardiovascular outcomes in type 2 Diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(4):347–57. Zelniker TA, Bonaca MP, Furtado RHM, Mosenzon O, Kuder JF, Murphy SA, et al. Effect of Dapagliflozin on Atrial Fibrillation in patients with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: insights from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 Trial. Circulation. 2020;141(15):1227–34. Zhou Z, Jardine MJ, Li Q, Neuen BL, Cannon CP, de Zeeuw D, et al. Effect of SGLT2 inhibitors on Stroke and Atrial Fibrillation in Diabetic Kidney Disease: results from the CREDENCE Trial and Meta-Analysis. Stroke. 2021;52(5):1545–56. Ouyang X, Wang J, Chen Q, Peng L, Li S, Tang X. Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor may not prevent atrial fibrillation in patients with Heart Failure: a systematic review. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2023;22(1):124. Li HL, Lip GYH, Feng Q, Fei Y, Tse YK, Wu MZ, et al. Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) and cardiac arrhythmias: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2021;20(1):100. Cowie MR, Fisher M. SGLT2 inhibitors: mechanisms of cardiovascular benefit beyond glycaemic control. Nat Rev Cardiol. 2020;17(12):761–72. Ferrannini E, Mark M, Mayoux E. CV Protection in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME Trial: a thrifty substrate hypothesis. Diabetes Care. 2016;39(7):1108–14. Kappel BA, Lehrke M, Schütt K, Artati A, Adamski J, Lebherz C, et al. Effect of Empagliflozin on the metabolic signature of patients with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Cardiovascular Disease. Circulation. 2017;136(10):969–72. Katano S, Yano T, Kouzu H, Nagaoka R, Numazawa R, Yamano K, et al. Elevated circulating level of β-aminoisobutyric acid (BAIBA) in Heart Failure patients with type 2 Diabetes receiving sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2022;21(1):285. Szekeres Z, Toth K, Szabados E. The effects of SGLT2 inhibitors on lipid metabolism. Metabolites. 2021;11(2). Sánchez-García A, Simental-Mendía M, Millán-Alanís JM, Simental-Mendía LE. Effect of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors on lipid profile: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 48 randomized controlled trials. Pharmacol Res. 2020;160:105068. Calapkulu M, Cander S, Gul OO, Ersoy C. Lipid profile in type 2 diabetic patients with new dapagliflozin treatment; actual clinical experience data of six months retrospective lipid profile from single center. Diabetes Metab Syndr. 2019;13(2):1031–4. Fadini GP, Bonora BM, Zatti G, Vitturi N, Iori E, Marescotti MC, et al. Effects of the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin on HDL cholesterol, particle size, and cholesterol efflux capacity in patients with type 2 Diabetes: a randomized placebo-controlled trial. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2017;16(1):42. Katsuyama H, Hamasaki H, Adachi H, Moriyama S, Kawaguchi A, Sako A, et al. Effects of Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors on metabolic parameters in patients with type 2 Diabetes: a chart-based analysis. J Clin Med Res. 2016;8(3):237–43. Emdin CA, Khera AV, Kathiresan S. Mendelian randomization. JAMA. 2017;318(19):1925–6. Burgess S, Timpson NJ, Ebrahim S, Davey Smith G. Mendelian randomization: where are we now and where are we going? Oxford University Press; 2015. pp. 379–88. Li Y, Gray A, Xue L, Farb MG, Ayalon N, Andersson C, et al. Metabolomic Profiles, Ideal Cardiovascular Health, and risk of Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation: insights from the Framingham Heart Study. J Am Heart Assoc. 2023;12(12):e028022. Qin X, Zhang Y, Zheng Q. Metabolic inflexibility as a pathogenic basis for Atrial Fibrillation. Int J Mol Sci. 2022;23(15). Lu C, Liu C, Mei D, Yu M, Bai J, Bao X, et al. Comprehensive metabolomic characterization of atrial fibrillation. Front Cardiovasc Med. 2022;9:911845. Guan B, Li X, Xue W, Tse G, Waleed KB, Liu Y, et al. Blood lipid profiles and risk of atrial fibrillation: a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies. J Clin Lipidol. 2020;14(1):133–42e3. Skrivankova VW, Richmond RC, Woolf BAR, Yarmolinsky J, Davies NM, Swanson SA, et al. Strengthening the reporting of Observational studies in Epidemiology using mendelian randomization: the STROBE-MR Statement. JAMA. 2021;326(16):1614–21. The GTEx. Consortium atlas of genetic regulatory effects across human tissues. Science. 2020;369(6509):1318–30. Võsa U, Claringbould A, Westra HJ, Bonder MJ, Deelen P, Zeng B, et al. Large-scale cis- and trans-eQTL analyses identify thousands of genetic loci and polygenic scores that regulate blood gene expression. Nat Genet. 2021;53(9):1300–10. Zuber V, Grinberg NF, Gill D, Manipur I, Slob EAW, Patel A, et al. Combining evidence from mendelian randomization and colocalization: review and comparison of approaches. Am J Hum Genet. 2022;109(5):767–82. Bakker MK, van Straten T, Chong M, Paré G, Gill D, Ruigrok YM. Anti-epileptic drug target perturbation and intracranial Aneurysm risk: mendelian randomization and colocalization study. Stroke. 2023;54(1):208–16. Ritchie SC, Surendran P, Karthikeyan S, Lambert SA, Bolton T, Pennells L, et al. Quality control and removal of technical variation of NMR metabolic biomarker data in ~ 120,000 UK Biobank participants. Sci Data. 2023;10(1):64. Elsworth B, Lyon M, Alexander T, Liu Y, Matthews P, Hallett J, et al. The MRC IEU OpenGWAS data infrastructure. bioRxiv. 2020. 2020.08.10.244293. Christophersen IE, Rienstra M, Roselli C, Yin X, Geelhoed B, Barnard J, et al. Large-scale analyses of common and rare variants identify 12 new loci associated with atrial fibrillation. Nat Genet. 2017;49(6):946–52. Mahajan A, Spracklen CN, Zhang W, Ng MCY, Petty LE, Kitajima H, et al. Multi-ancestry genetic study of type 2 Diabetes highlights the power of diverse populations for discovery and translation. Nat Genet. 2022;54(5):560–72. Verbanck M, Chen CY, Neale B, Do R. Detection of widespread horizontal pleiotropy in causal relationships inferred from mendelian randomization between complex traits and Diseases. Nat Genet. 2018;50(5):693–8. Bowden J, Spiller W, Del Greco MF, Sheehan N, Thompson J, Minelli C, et al. Improving the visualization, interpretation and analysis of two-sample summary data mendelian randomization via the Radial plot and radial regression. Int J Epidemiol. 2018;47(4):1264–78. Lin Z, Deng Y, Pan W. Combining the strengths of inverse-variance weighting and Egger regression in mendelian randomization using a mixture of regressions model. PLoS Genet. 2021;17(11):e1009922. Burgess S, Davey Smith G, Davies NM, Dudbridge F, Gill D, Glymour MM, et al. Guidelines for performing mendelian randomization investigations. Wellcome Open Res. 2019;4:186. MacKinnon DP, Lockwood CM, Hoffman JM, West SG, Sheets V. A comparison of methods to test mediation and other intervening variable effects. Psychol Methods. 2002;7(1):83–104. Bowden J, Davey Smith G, Burgess S. Mendelian randomization with invalid instruments: effect estimation and bias detection through Egger regression. Int J Epidemiol. 2015;44(2):512–25. Bowden J, Davey Smith G, Haycock PC, Burgess S. Consistent estimation in mendelian randomization with some Invalid instruments using a weighted median estimator. Genet Epidemiol. 2016;40(4):304–14. Zheng J, Baird D, Borges MC, Bowden J, Hemani G, Haycock P, et al. Recent developments in mendelian randomization studies. Curr Epidemiol Rep. 2017;4(4):330–45. Hartwig FP, Davey Smith G, Bowden J. Robust inference in summary data mendelian randomization via the zero modal pleiotropy assumption. Int J Epidemiol. 2017;46(6):1985–98. Zhou Z, Lindley RI, Rådholm K, Jenkins B, Watson J, Perkovic V, et al. Canagliflozin and Stroke in type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Stroke. 2019;50(2):396–404. Usman MS, Siddiqi TJ, Memon MM, Khan MS, Rawasia WF, Talha Ayub M, et al. Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors and cardiovascular outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Eur J Prev Cardiol. 2018;25(5):495–502. Fatima K, Suri A, Rija A, Kalim S, Javaid S, Arif Z et al. The effect of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors on Stroke and atrial fibrillation: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Curr Probl Cardiol. 2022:101582. Li WJ, Chen XQ, Xu LL, Li YQ, Luo BH. SGLT2 inhibitors and atrial fibrillation in type 2 Diabetes: a systematic review with meta-analysis of 16 randomized controlled trials. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2020;19(1):130. Li D, Liu Y, Hidru TH, Yang X, Wang Y, Chen C, et al. Protective effects of Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors on Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter: a systematic review and Meta- analysis of Randomized Placebo-controlled trials. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2021;12:619586. Sfairopoulos D, Liu T, Zhang N, Tse G, Bazoukis G, Letsas K, et al. Association between sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors and incident atrial fibrillation/atrial flutter in Heart Failure patients with reduced ejection fraction: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Heart Fail Rev. 2023;28(4):925–36. Li W, Chen X, Xie X, Xu M, Xu L, Liu P, et al. Comparison of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide receptor agonists for Atrial Fibrillation in type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: systematic review with Network Meta-analysis of Randomized controlled trials. J Cardiovasc Pharmacol. 2022;79(3):281–8. Zhuo M, D’Andrea E, Paik JM, Wexler DJ, Everett BM, Glynn RJ, et al. Association of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter-2 inhibitors with Incident Atrial Fibrillation in older adults with type 2 Diabetes. JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5(10):e2235995. Hsiao FC, Yen KC, Chao TF, Chen SW, Chan YH, Chu PH. New-Onset Atrial Fibrillation in patients with type 2 Diabetes treated with novel glucose-lowering therapies. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2022;107(9):2493–9. Karamichalakis N, Kolovos V, Paraskevaidis I, Tsougos E. A New Hope: sodium-glucose Cotransporter-2 inhibition to prevent Atrial Fibrillation. J Cardiovasc Dev Dis. 2022;9(8). Shetty SS, Krumerman A. Putative protective effects of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors on atrial fibrillation through risk factor modulation and off-target actions: potential mechanisms and future directions. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2022;21(1):119. Peng X, Li L, Zhang M, Zhao Q, Wu K, Bai R, et al. Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors potentially prevent Atrial Fibrillation by ameliorating Ion Handling and mitochondrial dysfunction. Front Physiol. 2020;11:912. Piccirillo F, Mastroberardino S, Nusca A, Frau L, Guarino L, Napoli N et al. Novel antidiabetic agents and their effects on lipid Profile: a single shot for several Cardiovascular targets. Int J Mol Sci. 2023;24(12). Yaribeygi H, Maleki M, Reiner Ž, Jamialahmadi T, Sahebkar A. Mechanistic view on the effects of SGLT2 inhibitors on lipid metabolism in Diabetic Milieu. J Clin Med. 2022;11:21. Ejiri K, Miyoshi T, Kihara H, Hata Y, Nagano T, Takaishi A, et al. Effects of luseogliflozin and voglibose on high-risk lipid profiles and inflammatory markers in Diabetes patients with Heart Failure. Sci Rep. 2022;12(1):15449. Bosch A, Ott C, Jung S, Striepe K, Karg MV, Kannenkeril D, et al. How does empagliflozin improve arterial stiffness in patients with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus? Sub analysis of a clinical trial. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2019;18(1):44. Osto E, Bonacina F, Pirillo A, Norata GD. Neutral effect of SGLT2 inhibitors on lipoprotein metabolism: from clinical evidence to molecular mechanisms. Pharmacol Res. 2023;188:106667. Hayashi T, Fukui T, Nakanishi N, Yamamoto S, Tomoyasu M, Osamura A, et al. Dapagliflozin decreases small dense low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol and increases high-density lipoprotein 2-cholesterol in patients with type 2 Diabetes: comparison with sitagliptin. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2017;16(1):8. Rau M, Thiele K, Korbinian Hartmann NU, Möllmann J, Wied S, Böhm M, et al. Effects of empagliflozin on lipoprotein subfractions in patients with type 2 Diabetes: data from a randomized, placebo-controlled study. Atherosclerosis. 2021;330:8–13. Harrison SL, Lane DA, Banach M, Mastej M, Kasperczyk S, Jóźwiak JJ, et al. Lipid levels, atrial fibrillation and the impact of age: results from the LIPIDOGRAM2015 study. Atherosclerosis. 2020;312:16–22. Ding M, Wennberg A, Gigante B, Walldius G, Hammar N, Modig K. Lipid levels in midlife and risk of atrial fibrillation over 3 decades-experience from the Swedish AMORIS cohort: a cohort study. PLoS Med. 2022;19(8):e1004044. Yang KC, Dudley SC Jr. Oxidative stress and atrial fibrillation: finding a missing piece to the puzzle. Circulation. 2013;128(16):1724–6. Welty FK. How do elevated triglycerides and low HDL-cholesterol affect inflammation and atherothrombosis? Curr Cardiol Rep. 2013;15(9):400. Lind V, Hammar N, Lundman P, Friberg L, Talbäck M, Walldius G, et al. Impaired fasting glucose: a risk factor for atrial fibrillation and Heart Failure. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2021;20(1):227. Holmes MV, Richardson TG, Ference BA, Davies NM, Davey Smith G. Integrating genomics with biomarkers and therapeutic targets to invigorate cardiovascular drug development. Nat Rev Cardiol. 2021;18(6):435–53. Burgess S, Davies NM, Thompson SG. Bias due to participant overlap in two-sample mendelian randomization. Genet Epidemiol. 2016;40(7):597–608. Julkunen H, Cichońska A, Tiainen M, Koskela H, Nybo K, Mäkelä V, et al. Atlas of plasma NMR biomarkers for health and Disease in 118,461 individuals from the UK Biobank. Nat Commun. 2023;14(1):604.

