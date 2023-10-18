Neuron Navigator 1 (Nav1) regulates the response to cocaine in mice

Mouse strains

All mouse procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees at Binghamton or Stanford University; and were conducted in accordance with the National Institute of Health Guide for Care and Use of Laboratory Animals, Eighth Edition. All mice were originally obtained from Jackson Laboratories, and the results are reported according to the ARRIVE guidelines47. The strains utilized for genetic mapping were bred for 7 generations or less prior to testing. Nav1 KO mice (on C57BL/6J background) were maintained at Binghamton and at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Mice were housed in their home cage and maintained on ad libitum mouse chow (5L0D, Purina Lab Diet) and water. Mice were individually housed in polycarbonate cages (30 × 8 cm) with wood-chip bedding (SANI-CHIPS), a paper nestlet and a red polycarbonate hut.

Cocaine self-administration (CSA)

Chronic indwelling jugular catheters were inserted and managed as described27. Twenty-one strains (n = 1–6 mice per strain, male mice, age range: 12–18 weeks) were tested for CSA acquisition in 10 consecutive daily sessions (Fixed-ratio-1 schedule of reinforcement, 0 or 0.5 mg/kg body weight of cocaine per infusion) that ran until 65 infusions were earned or 2 h passed, whichever came first. Cocaine hydrochloride (Sigma Aldrich; St Louis MO) was dissolved in sterile saline at a concentration of 0.17, 0.84, or 1.68 mg/mL to produce a freebase dose of 0.1, 0.5, or 1.0 mg/kg/infusion (infusion volume was 0.67 mL/kg/infusion). Testing occurred at the same time each day, during the light phase of a 12/12 h cycle. The animals were tested in Med Associates mouse self-administration chambers (55.69 × 38.1 × 35.56 cm, MED-307W-CT-D1, Med Associates, VT) that were fitted with 2 retractable ultrasensitive levers and that were housed within sound-attenuating cubicles. Assignment of the active infusion lever (right or left side of the box) was counterbalanced across strains/sex. Assignment of testing chamber minimized testing multiple mice from a given strain in the same chamber. Test sessions began with the activation of the white noise and the illumination of 5 stimulus lights on the back wall of the chamber. No priming infusion(s) were delivered. When a subject actuated the active lever, an infusion was delivered, the house light flashed, and the aperture lights turned off for 20 s. During this time-out period, contacts on the active lever were recorded but had no programmed consequence. Actuation of the inactive lever had no programmed consequence. The number of infusions earned, cocaine intake (mg/kg) (number of infusions X dose) and active lever preference (active lever presses/total lever presses) were key variables of interest. Active lever preference is incalculable if the mouse fails to press either lever, and consequently analysis of this variable by session leads to excessive missing data points. Therefore, the last 3 CSA sessions were collapsed by calculating preference across these days, within individual mice.

Haplotype based computational genetic mapping (HBCGM)

The SNP database was generated by analysis of the genomic sequences of 47 classical (C57BL/6J, 129P2, 129S1, 129S5, AKR, A_J, B10, BPL, BPN, BTBR, BUB, BALB, C3H, C57BL10J, C57BL6NJ, C57BRcd, C57LJ, C58, CBA, CEJ, DBA, DBA1J, FVB, ILNJ, KK, LGJ, LPJ, MAMy, NOD, NON, NOR, NUJ, NZB, NZO, NZW, PJ, PLJ, RFJ, RHJ, RIIIS, SEA, SJL, SMJ, ST, SWR, TALLYHO, RBF, MRL) and 6 wild-derived (CAST, MOLF, PWD, PWK, SPRET, WSB) inbred strains as described in48,49,50. HBCGM was performed as described51 using modifications described in52. The chromosomal location and potential codon-changes for a SNP are annotated using predictive gene models from Ensembl version 65. The methods for calculation of the genetic effect size (η2) and for other mapping methods are provided elsewhere53,54.

Generation and characterization of Nav1 KO mice at the Stanford University School of Medicine

C57BL/6J female mice were super-ovulated by intraperitoneal injection of pregnant mare’s serum gonadotropin and human chorionic gonadotropin. These mice were then paired with C57BL/6J males to generate fertilized embryos, and pronucleus (PN) stage embryos were collected. S. pyogenes Cas9 protein (IDT) and guide RNAs (target 1 crRNA: CAAACCTAGCCGGATTCCTC, target 2 crRNA: GCACGGTAACCACAAGCTCG, in the form of crRNA:tracrRNA duplex, from IDT) were then electroporated into PN embryos using a NEPA21 electroporation system (Supplementary Fig. 2) with a CUY505P5 electrode. The guide RNAs were designed to delete a 178 bp region at the end of exon 1 and to also introduce an early stop codon in exon 1. This region was deleted because exon 1 is expressed in all 7 known isoforms of Nav1 mRNAs. Healthy embryos were transferred into the oviducts of pseudo-pregnant recipient females. Genomic DNA from the pups were screened by PCR amplification using the strategy shown in Supplementary Fig. 2. Mice with genomic DNA that generated diagnostic amplicons were subsequently sequenced to characterize the deleted region. To reduce the possibility of off target editing, both selected guide RNAs had very high specificities for the target sites. The target 1 crRNA has an MIT specificity score of 92 and a cutting frequency determination (CFD) specificity score of 96, and target 2 crRNA has an MIT specificity score of 90 and a CFD specificity score of 9555,56. Both guide RNA evaluation programs generate scores that range from 0 to 100, with 100 being the most specific. It has been reported that the total number of mismatched base-pairs is a key determinant of Cas9 cleavage efficiency. Two mismatches, particularly those occurring in a PAM-proximal region, considerably reduce Cas9 activity, irrespective of whether they are concatenated or interspaced, and this effect is further magnified for three and four mismatches. Three or more interspaced mismatches eliminates detectable Cas9 cleavage at the vast majority of loci57. Of importance, no off-target sites for either crRNA had 0, 1, or 2 base mismatches. The target 1 crRNA has 51 off-target sites with 4 base mismatches and the target 2 crRNA has 41 sites with 4 mismatches; and none are in an exon on chromosome 1. There was one off-target site with 3 base mismatches for both crRNAs; but both sites are in intergenic sequences that were not present on chromosome 1 (where the Nav1 is located), and at least one mismatch is in the PAM-proximal region. To further minimize the chance of an off-target effect of CRISPR engineering, a Nav1 KO mouse was backcrossed to C57BL/6J mice for two generations. The resulting Nav1 het KO mice were intercrossed to generate homozygous Nav1 KO mice. Since Nav1 KO females are poor mothers, homozygous Nav1 KO mice were generated by breeding homozygous Nav1 KO males with heterozygous Nav1 females for colony maintenance. To generate mice used in the CSA and FSA experiments, heterozygous Nav1 mice were intercrossed to generate WT, heterozygous, or homozygous mutant mice. Single molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization (smFISH) was performed according to58. In brief, frozen brain tissue sections (20 μm) were pre-treated with 0.01% pepsin in 0.1 M HCl for 2 min at room temperature followed by washing in 0.05% Tween 20 in 1 x diethyl pyrocarbonate-treated (DEPC)-PBS. mRNA was reverse transcribed to cDNA in a room temperature buffer containing 0.5 mM dNTP, 0.2 μg/μl BSA, 1 μM cDNA primer, 1 U/μl RNaseIn (Clonetech, 2313B) and 20 U/μl RT (Maxima, Thermo Scientific™, EP0752) for 3 h at 50 °C in a securely sealed chamber. After three brief washes in 0.05% Tween 20 in 1 x DEPC-PBS, the sections were post-fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 30 min at room temperature and washed three times in phosphate-buffered saline with Tween 20 (PBST). Hybridization and ligation with T4 DNA Ligase were performed in T4 ligase buffer with 0.2 μg/μl BSA, 100 nM padlock probe and 0.1 U/μl T4 DNA Ligase (New England Biolabs) for 30–45 min in 37 °C. This was followed by washing with 2× SSC with 0.05% Tween-20 at 37 °C for 5 min, and then rinsing in PBST. Rolling circle amplification (RCA) was performed with 1 U/μl Φ29 DNA polymerase (New England Biolabs) using the reaction buffer supplied by the manufacturer with 250 μM dNTPs, 0.2 μg/μl BSA and 10% glycerol. The incubation was carried out for 60–150 min at 30 °C, which was followed by a washing in TBST. Stranded RCA products (RCP) were hybridized in 250 nM of Cy5 and FAM fluorescence-labeled oligonucleotide probes in a solution of 2× SSC, 20% formamide for 30 min at 37 °C. Slides were then washed in TBST. Dried slides were mounted with VECTASHIELD® PLUS Antifade Mounting Medium (vectorlabs, H-1900-10). Images were acquired using an SP8 Confocal microscope (Leica). For quantification, the number of RCPs and cell nuclei in the images were counted digitally using Fiji software (version 1.53C)59. All oligos listed in Supplementary Table 5 were synthesized by Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc (Coralville, Iowa).

For proteomic mapping, proteins in brain tissue obtained from C57BL/6J and Nav1 KO (N93) mice were extracted and separated by SDS-PAGE. Protein bands corresponding with the molecular weight of Nav1 were excised, and trypsin digested. The digested peptide mixtures were z-tip purified and run on an Orbitrap Fusion™ Lumos™ Tribrid™ Mass Spectrometer (ThermoFisher, San Jose), which was equipped with an Acquity UPLC M-class system (Waters, MA). The peptide data were searched against the mouse proteome database. Two different Nav1 peptides were found in the C57BL/6J brain sample (MW 202.423; calculated pI 8.06, Score Sequest HT 2.00323, n = 2 peptides; and MW 252.876, calculated pI 8.76, Score Sequest 2.131383, n = 1 peptide). In contrast Nav1 peptides were completely absent in brain tissue obtained from the Nav1 KO. Thus, proteomic mapping confirmed that Nav1 protein was absent from brain tissue obtained from homozygous Nav1 KO mice, while Nav1 peptides were detected in C57BL/6J brain tissue.

Food self-administration (FSA) assays

The FSA procedure utilized the same testing conditions as CSA, except that 20 µl of Chocolate Boost (Nestle) was delivered as the reinforcer. Additionally, the number of reinforcers per session was not limited to avoid any ceiling effects; the mice had no prior surgical procedures and were not tethered to an infusion line. All sessions were terminated after 2 h of testing. To facilitate acquisition of FSA, home-cage food was removed ~16 h before the 1st FSA session. Following the 1st session, the mice were fed 2.5 g of food in the home-cage, in order to maintain food restriction through the 2nd session. Following the 2nd session, mice were returned to ad lib feeding for the remaining of the testing period. The following numbers of mice of the indicated sex were tested in the FSA assay: Nav1 KO – 6 F, 5 M; Het – 6 F, 5 M; and Wild type – 6 F, 5 M. The average age of the Nav1 KO, Het and wild-type mice tested in the FSA assay was 15.8, 15.6 and 14.4 weeks (Supplementary Table 1). Following the 1st FSA experiment, we noted that homozygous Nav1 KO mice lost more body weight, relative to HET and wildtype mice, in response to food deprivation. Therefore, we tested a second cohort of mice under no food restriction. This cohort was instead subjected to magazine training prior to FSA sessions. This training involved placing mice in the operant chambers and activating a program that turned on the white noise and illuminated the nose-poke apertures and house light. After 10 s, 20 µl of Boost was delivered to the magazine, the aperture lights turned off and the house light flashed (1 s on, 1 s off). These conditions continued until the mouse entered the magazine, as detected by infrared beam break. Entry to the magazine stopped the flashing house light and illuminated the apertures. 30 s following the magazine entry, 20 µl of Boost was again delivered to the magazine, the aperture lights turned off and the house light flashed until another magazine entry. The sessions were limited to 50 Boost rewards or 2 h. Mice were required to earn at least 30 rewards before moving on to FSA testing.

After 10 days of FR1 testing, mice in the CSA and FSA studies were tested under a progressive ratio schedule of reinforcement in one session. The first reinforcer required one press of the active lever, and the response requirement was doubled every reinforcer thereafter. The session ended when the mouse failed to earn a reinforcer in 30 min, or 2 h total elapsed. The last ratio achieved for each mouse and was utilized as an indicator of performance.

Analysis of the CSA and FSA data for assessing the effect of the Nav1 KO

C57BL/6J (Wt), heterozygous Nav1 KO (Het) and homozygous Nav1 KO mice (KO), which were all naive to any prior experimentation, were tested for CSA using a between-subjects dose-response test with cocaine doses of 0.1, 0.5, and 1.0 mg/kg. To determine if sex impacted the Nav1 KO effect on CSA, male and female mice were tested. For all CSA and FSA studies involving Nav1 KO mice, het-het breeding pairs were used to generate offspring of all three genotypes, including the wild-type mice that were utilized as controls. The following numbers of mice of the indicated sex were tested at each of the following indicated doses: Nav1 KO – 0.1 Dose: 7 F, 7 M; 0.5 Dose: 8 F, 8 M; 1.0 Dose: 6 F, 8 M; Het – 0.1 Dose: 7 F, 8 M; 0.5 Dose: 7 F, 8 M; 1.0 Dose: 6 F, 7 M; and Wildtype – 0.1 Dose: 7 F, 8 M; 0.5 Dose: 7 F, 9 M; 1.0 Dose: 8 F, 6 M. The average age of the Nav1 KO, Het, and wild-type mice tested in the CSA assay was 16.2, 16.2, and 16.3 weeks. For the FR1 CSA data, the results for the effect of a variable (i.e., mouse genotype, sex, or the effect of an individual session) on the number of cocaine infusions are reported as an F-statistic [F(variation among sample means / variation within sample)] and as a p-value. Variables that had a significant effect were further evaluated by performing pairwise comparisons of that variable (i.e., genotype or sex) with the CSA results obtained at each session, and the results are reported as a p-value for the effect of that variable on the number of cocaine infusions.

Acute locomotor effects of cocaine

Mice, which were naïve to any prior experimentation, were tested in an acute locomotor dose-response procedure (Nav1 KO – 6F, 6M; Het – 6F, 5M; and Wild type – 6F, 6M). The average age of the Nav1 KO, Het and wild-type mice tested in the cocaine locomotor assay was 14.7, 14.2, and 14.3 weeks. Testing occurred in Med Associates open field boxes (43.2 × 43.2 × 30.5 cm, Med-Associates MED-OFAS-RSU; St Albans VT), housed individually in sound-attenuating chambers. All testing sessions were preceded by a 30-min acclimation period in the open field box with no prior injection. Following this 30-min session, mice were briefly removed and received an intraperitoneal (ip) injection of either saline (sessions 1 and 2) or cocaine (sessions 3, 4, and 5) at a dose volume of 10 mL/kg body-weight, and returned to the open field box for 1 h. Cocaine was administered at 3 doses (5, 10, and 20 mg/kg body weight) in a within-subjects dose-response design. All 6 possible dose orders were utilized and balanced across genotype groups. Sessions 1, 2, and 3 occurred over 3 consecutive days. Sessions 4 occurred 2 days following session 3 and session 5 occurred 3 days following session 4, in order to limit any potential effects of prior cocaine exposures.

Locomotor behavior was assessed by distance traveled, as determined by infrared beam breaks. Distance traveled under no injection, saline injection, and cocaine injection was assessed. The acute locomotor effect of cocaine was calculated by subtracting the average of the distance traveled after both saline injection sessions from the distance traveled after cocaine injection. The data were binned into two, 30-minute bins and assessed within bin in addition to the full 1-h session.

MRI analyses

The brains of age-matched adult male C57BL/6J and Nav1 KO mice (n = 4/group, age 3–4 months) were examined by in vivo MRI using a high-field 7 T MRI scanner (Bruker, Billerica, MA) at the Stanford Center for Innovation in In vivo Imaging (SCi3) facility. All mice were anesthetized under 1.0–1.5% isoflurane that was administered by nose cone throughout the session. Their body temperatures were supported with warm air, while their respiratory rates were continuously monitored. Anatomical images were acquired using T2-weighted turbo rapid acquisition with relaxation enhancement (T2 TurboRARE) with the following parameters: repetition time (TR) = 2500 ms, echo time (TE) = 40 ms, flip angle = 90 degrees, slice thickness = 0.5 mm. Slices were obtained in the axial view (coronal in the mouse) with the first slice starting at the rostral-most extension of the prefrontal/motor cortex, while the olfactory bulb was excluded. The DICOM files obtained were processed using Osirix software (Pixmeo SARL, Bernex, Switzerland). The cortical thickness, hippocampal volume, and brain volume were manually labeled by an experimenter that was blinded to the genotype of mice. Measurements were obtained from a continuous series of slices (for cortical thickness: from +0.63 to −0.67 mm; for hippocampal volume: −0.77 to −3.37 mm; for brain volume: +3.33 to −4.87 mm; locations relative to Bregma) that were aligned across mice groups. The normalized hippocampal volume was calculated by dividing the absolute hippocampal volume by the total brain volume. The MRI data were analyzed using Prism 9.1.0 (GraphPad Software, Inc. La Jolla, CA) with unpaired student t-test.

Whole-cell patch-clamp recording

Brain slices were prepared from anesthetized male mice (3–4 months of age) using previously described techniques60. In brief, coronal slices (~300 μm) were prepared from excised brains that were sectioned with a vibratome in cold (4 °C) buffer (ACSF) used for tissue slicing that contains: 126 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 1 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgSO 4 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , and 10 mM glucose; pH 7.4, when saturated with 95% O 2 /5% CO 2 . Slices were then transferred to an incubation chamber filled with standard ACSF buffer containing: 126 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 2 mM CaCl 2 , 1 mM MgSO 4 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , and 10 mM glucose. The slices were incubated at 33 ± 1 °C for 1 h, and then at room temperature before use. After incubation, slices were transferred to a recording chamber where they were minimally submerged (32 ± 1 °C) and perfused at the rate of 2.5–3 mL/min with standard ACSF buffer. Patch electrodes pulled from borosilicate glass tubing (1.5 mm OD) and had impedances of 4–6 MΩ when filled with Cs-gluconate based intracellular solution containing: 120 mM Cs-gluconate, 10 mM KCl, 11 mM EGTA, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM HEPES, 2 mM Na 2 ATP, 0.5 mM NaGTP. The osmolarity of the pipette solution was adjusted to 285–295 mOsm and the pH to 7.35–7.4 with CsOH and E Cl − was −70 mV calculated from the Nernst equation. Whole-cell voltage clamp recordings of miniature (m) IPSCs were obtained from the granule cells in the dentate gyrus of right hippocampus at a holding potential (V h ) of +20 mV in the presence of 1 μM tetrodotoxin (TTX, Ascent Scientific) without application of glutamate receptor blocking agents60. Miniature (m) EPSCs were recorded from the granule cells at V h = −70 mV, the estimated E Cl − with the Cs-gluconate internal solution60. All recordings were made with a Multiclamp 700 A amplifier, sampled at 10 kHz, filtered at 4 kHz with a Digidata 1320 A digitizer, and analyzed using Clampfit 9.0 (Molecular Devices, Sunnyvalle, CA), Mini Analysis (Synaptosoft, Decatur, GA), and Prism (GraphPad software). Only recordings with a stable access resistance <20 MΩ that varied <15% during the recording were accepted for analysis. One or two neurons were recorded per slice, and no more than three slices were used per mouse.

Tissue collection and sectioning

After isoflurane anesthesia, transcardial perfusion (Harvard Apparatus p-70, Holliston, MA) was performed with a 0.15 M NaCl solution was followed by fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde (Aldrich Chemistry, Darmstadt, Germany). The brains were then extracted and post-fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 4 h. After fixation, the brains were transferred into a 30% sucrose solution, and then stored at 4 °C until sectioning. The brain tissue slices used for immunohistochemistry were sectioned at 30 µm, and then stored in a cryo-protective solution (PBS, 20 g PVP-40, 600 ml ethylene glycol, 600 g sucrose) at −20 °C.

Immunohistochemistry

The immunohistochemical analyses were performed as described in ref. 61. In brief, brain sections were rinsed 5 times in PBS (Sigma-Aldrich P5368-10pak) for 5 min, and then blocked in 10% normal donkey serum and 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS to minimize nonspecific binding. The sections were then incubated with the primary antibodies (Supplementary Table 4) in the blocking solution for 48 h at 4 °C. The sections were then rinsed in PBS and incubated with a corresponding secondary antibody for 4 h. After the last rinse, the sections were mounted, air dried overnight; and were then sealed with a cover slip in Dako Fluorescence Mounting Medium (S3023, Dako North America, Inc., Carpinteria, CA) and stored at −20 °C.

Image capture

Images were captured and analyzed using a Leica SP8 white light pulsed laser confocal microscope and Leica LAS X Premium software at the Cell Sciences Imaging Facility at Stanford. Channels were selected and the exposure times were adjusted to optimize the images. Imaris software (Bitplane Inc., Concord, MA) was used for image capture62.

Analysis of learning, memory, and exploratory behaviors

Pre-experiment habituation was performed on all mice used in the behavioral tests described below; this involved daily handling and habituation that was initiated a week before the behavioral testing began. Mice were picked up by hand, stroked and touched for approximately 2 min per session. A quick assessment was made during the last handling session; if a mouse exhibited high levels of anxiety-like behavior (incontinence, hyperactivity, etc.), 1–2 additional handling sessions were conducted before testing.

Open field test

The open field test was conducted as described63 using a 40 × 40 × 40 cm (l × w × h) square arena with white plastic boards. Each mouse was habituated within the procedure room for 30 min and was then placed in the center of the open field arena. The total distance traveled and duration of time in the center (~25% of total area) or edge over a period of 15 min were recorded and analyzed using Viewer III software (BIOBSERVE, Bonn, Germany). The total duration of the open field test was 15 min.

Novel object recognition test

The novel object recognition test was conducted as described64 in the apparatus used for the open field tests. A test mouse was given free access to the entire chamber for a 5 min habituation period. When the training session started, two identical objects (Lego blocks or a flask filled with bedding) were placed in diagonally opposite corners of the arena (6 cm from the wall), and the test mouse was allowed to freely explore for 10 min. After 24 h, the test mouse was returned to the center of the arena and habituated for 5 min. When the testing session started, one familiar and one novel object were presented at the same positions in the arena. The test mouse was then given 10 min to explore the objects, while exploratory behaviors (sniffing, rearing against the objects, and head within 2 cm of the object) were recorded. Videos were processed using Viewer III tracking software by experienced personnel. The first 5 min of the training and testing sessions were used for analysis. The discrimination index (DI) was calculated as:

$$({{{{{\rm{Exploration}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{time}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{with}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{novel}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{object}}}}}}-{{{{{\rm{Exploration}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{time}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{with}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{familiar}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{object}}}}}})/ \\ \left(\right.{{{{{\rm{Exploration}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{time}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{with}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{novel}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{object}}}}}}+{{{{{\rm{Exploration}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{time}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{with}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{familiar}}}}}}\; {{{{{\rm{object}}}}}}$$ (1)

Elevated plus maze test

The elevated plus maze test was conducted as described63 in an arena with two open arms and two closed arms that are raised 50 cm above the floor. All arms were 30 × 5 cm (l × w) with white walls (15 cm height) and floors. The test started 2 h after the end of the dark cycle. Thirty minutes after acclimation in the behavioral room, the test mouse was placed in the center of the maze and allowed to freely explore the arena. The total test duration was 5 min. The duration of time spent in exploratory behaviors, the number of entries and the distance traveled in the open and closed arms (excluding center) were analyzed using Viewer III tracking software.

Rotarod test

Motor coordination was evaluated using methods that are described in the Standard Operating Procedures of the Jackson Laboratory Mouse Neurobehavioral Phenotyping Facility using a five-station rotarod treadmill (ENV-575M, Med Associates, St. Albans, VT). Mice were first acclimated to the behavioral room for 1 hr before testing. The testing session consisted of three trials; in each trial, the speed was increased from 4 to 40 rpm; and each trial was separated by an interval of 1 min. A trial was terminated when a mouse fell off, clung to the rod and completed full passive rotation, or after 300 s. The duration and end speed on rotarod were recorded and averaged from the last two trials for each mouse.

Barnes maze test

Barnes maze tests were conducted as described in ref. 65. The protocol consisted of a habituation session (day 1); 12 training sessions with 3 trials per day and a 15 min intertrial interval on days 2–5; and the testing session on day 6. During the training sessions, the mice were released into the middle of the maze, and they learned to enter the open escape hole to avoid exposure to a strong light. Three visual cues were placed at distinct positions outside of the maze to facilitate learning. The maze was cleaned with 70% ethanol thoroughly between trials to eliminate olfactory cues. Twenty-four hours after the training sessions, mice were tested in the arena for 90 s with all holes closed. The results evaluated include primary errors (errors made before reaching the escape hole), latency (the time elapsed before reaching the escape hole), track length (the total length traveled), and target hole preference (percentage of time spent adjacent to the escape hole). Their performance was recorded and analyzed using Viewer III tracking software.

Statistics and reproducibility

Prism 9.1.0 was used for analysis of the MRI data and Prism 8.4.1 for Windows (GraphPad Software, Inc. La Jolla, CA) was used for analyzing the behavioral data. Other data were analyzed using Statistica 8.0 (TIBCO Software, Inc. Palo Alto, CA) or SPSS (IBM Corp. Released 2020. IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 27.0. Armonk, NY: IBM Corp). The CSA, FSA, and acute cocaine locomotor behavior results were assessed by ANOVA. Interactions and main effects were decomposed by simple main effects and pairwise comparisons with Sidak correction for multiple comparisons. Since CSA data tends to depart from normal distributions, all CSA data was log 10 transformed prior to analysis. For the acute locomotor response, Barnes maze test, and novel object recognition test, the statistical significance was determined using a two-factor ANOVA with repeated measures. Stimulus (familiar vs novel) or genotype (control vs. KO) were the two factors assessed. Post-hoc analysis was conducted using a Bonferroni post-test. Exploratory behaviors were evaluated using a one-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-test. In the figures, the significance levels are indicated by: *p < 0.05, **p < 0.01, ***p < 0.001, ****p < 0.0001.

snRNA-Seq analysis

The protocol used for nuclear isolation was modified from that developed by 10X Genomics. Brain tissue was obtained from age-matched adult male Nav1 KO (n = 4) and C57BL/6J (n = 5) mice. The PFC was quickly dissected from the freshly extracted brain tissue and it was place in chilled Hibernate AB Complete (HEB) medium (BrainBits LLC, Springfield, IL) at 4 °C. Freshly dissected PFC from each group were pooled in separate 50 ml conical tubes with a minimum amount of chilled Hibernate AB Complete (HEB) medium (BrainBits LLC, Springfield, IL). Then, 5 ml of chilled lysis buffer (2 mM Tris-HCl, 2 mM NaCl, 0.6 mM MgCl 2 and 0.02% NonidetTM P40 Substitute in nuclease-free water) was added to the tubes, which were then incubated at 4 °C for 10 min. The amount of lysis buffer and the incubation time were optimized determining the amount of buffer and incubation time that produced high-quality nuclei. After adding 5 more ml of HEB medium to the tubes, the tissues were triturated with a fire-polished silanized Pasteur pipette for 10–15 passes and then strained with 30 μm MACS strainer (Miltenyi Biotec Inc, Auburn CA). Nuclei were pelleted by centrifugation at 500 × g for 5 min at 4 °C and were then resuspended in a chilled PBS with 1% BSA (Invitrogen AM2618, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pittsburgh PA) wash buffer with 0.2 U/ul RNase inhibitor (#3335402001, Millipore Sigma, Darmstadt Germany). The nuclei were pelleted and resuspended twice, strained using a 30 μm MACS strainer, and then centrifuged and resuspended in a chilled wash buffer. Mouse anti-NeuN antibody (MAB377, Millipore Sigma, Darmstadt Germany) was added at a 1:500 dilution, and the samples were incubated for 40 min at 4 °C. Samples were then centrifuged at 400 × g for 5 min at 4 °C and the pelleted nuclei were resuspended with chilled wash buffer. Alexa 647 chicken anti-mouse antibody (A21463, Life technologies, Pittsburgh PA) was added to the preparations at a 1:500 dilution and the samples were incubated for 40 min at 4 °C. After incubation, nuclei were pelleted and resuspended, and Hoechst 33342 (Invitrogen H3570, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pittsburgh PA) was added to a final concentration of 0.25 μg/ml.

Single nuclei sorting was conducted using a 6-laser BD Influx sorter (BD Biosciences, San Jose CA) with a 100-um nozzle in the Stanford Shared FACS Facility. Various control samples (unstained, Hochest33342+ or NeuN+) were examined to optimize the gating strategy. Nuclei were gated based on size, scatter properties and staining for Hoechst and NeuN. To ensure that we were able to analyze different types of cells, ~60% of the sorted nuclei were collected as NeuN+ and 40% were NeuN–. Single nuclei were sorted into collecting tubes and then visually inspected under a microscope for quality control; they were then pelleted and resuspended to produce a solution with 600 nuclei/ul in the final volume. Single nuclei were then captured in droplets with barcodes using the 10x Genomics Chromium system and cDNA libraries were produced using Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3’ Reagent Kits v3.1 (10x Genomics, Pleasanton, CA) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The Nav1 KO and C57BL/6J samples were sequenced on the NovaSeq platform (Illumina, San Diego CA).

FASTQ files with the snRNA-Seq data were processed using Cell Ranger software (v6.0.0) and the cellranger count pipeline to generate a filtered feature-barcode matrix (the gene expression matrix). The reads within the C57BL/6J and Nav1 KO FASTQ files were aligned using the Cell Ranger built-in mouse reference (mm10). Two gene expression matrices were produced: 23445 features × 15402 cells for C57BL/6; and 23737 features × 14623 cells for Nav1 KO. The C57BL/6 J and Nav1 KO gene expression matrices were then analyzed using the R/Seurat (v4.0.1) package. Low-quality cells with unique gene counts <200 and >10% mitochondrial counts were filtered out. The high-quality C57BL/6J (20955 features × 14,630 cells) and Nav1 KO (21,310 features × 14,056 cells) matrices were merged into one Seurat object (21,892 features × 28,686 cells) that was used for subsequent analyses (data normalization, variable feature identification, dimensional reduction, etc.).

The gene counts for each cell within the global matrix was normalized by dividing it by the total counts in that nucleus; and this number was multiplied by 10,000 and were then natural log transformed to become the normalized values. We also identified 2000 variable features, which exhibited high cell-to-cell variability in the matrix. The matrix was then further scaled for linear dimensional reduction purposes. For the scaled gene expression matrix, the mean expression of a gene across different cells is set to 0 and the variance is set to 1. Principal component analysis (PCA) was performed on the scaled data, and the first 10 PCs were chosen to represent the dimensionality of the global matrix. The default K-nearest neighbor (KNN) graph-based method and Louvain algorithm for single-cell clustering was used; and the resolution parameter was set to 0.3. In total, 14 clusters (cluster 0 to 13) were classified; and of these, cluster 0 contained the most cells while cluster 13 contained the fewest. To visualize the cells in low-dimensional space (to aid interpretation), the non-linear dimensional reduction program (UMAP)66 was performed using the first 10 PCs.

The differentially expressed genes (DEG) for each cluster were detected using a minimum percentage of 0.25 in either of the two clusters and an average log 2 fold-change (FC) ≥ 0.25. Cell type-specific canonical markers were used to determine the cell type identity of the 14 clusters. Non-neuron cells were assigned as follows: Astrocyte (Gja1, Aqp4), Microglia (C1qa), and Oligodendrocyte (Apsa, Mbp). Of note, no endothelial cell markers (Flt1, Cldn5, Nostrin) were highly expressed in any of 14 clusters. The type of neuronal cells was determined by whether they expressed mRNA markers for excitatory (Slc17a7, Tshz2, Thsd7a) or inhibitory (Gad1, Gad2, Slc32a1, Meis2) neuronal markers. To verify the cell type assignments, our C57BL/6J gene expression matrix was compared with that of a published reference (GSE124952)32 data set for PFC cells obtained from saline control C57BL/6J mice, which generated an expression matrix with 20718 features × 11886 cells. The canonical correlation analysis (CCA) between this reference and our C57BL/6J dataset was used to remove batch effects before matrix integration. We then projected the reference single cells with their cell type labels onto the UMAP plot for comparison with our C57BL/6J dataset.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.