Menopause Mandate unite with BHF to encourage women to learn more about heart risk in menopause

Some of Britain’s best-known female figures including Mariella Frostrup, Penny Lancaster and Carol Vorderman have joined forces with us to urge women to protect their hearts on this World Menopause Day.

The theme for this year’s World Menopause Day is cardiovascular disease and the well-known personalities, all patrons of campaign group Menopause Mandate, have teamed up with us here at the BHF to highlight women’s increased risk of heart attack and stroke during and after menopause.

At a younger age, before menopause, women have a lower risk than men of developing coronary heart disease, the leading cause of heart attacks. However, after menopause, the risk drastically increases.

Our research has shown that women who have a heart attack are more likely to receive the wrong diagnosis and thus are less likely to receive evidence-based treatments, such as a stent, if they suffer one. We know that misperceptions about women’s risk of heart disease cost lives.

We, alongside Menopause Mandate, are urging women to use World Menopause Day to have a conversation about their risk of heart disease and start to take steps to reduce it.

To kick-start the conversation, the campaign group organised ‘A Walk in the Park’ on World Menopause Day, and asked people to join at Kensington Gardens, London. Many of the Menopause Mandate Patrons attended, including Mariella Frostrup, Carolyn Harris, Jo Whiley, Lisa Snowdon, Michelle Griffith Robinson, Cherry Healey, Lavina Mehta and Emma Kennedy.

Not just a man’s disease

Menopause Mandate Chair and journalist Mariella Frostrup said: “It is hugely concerning to learn that twice as many women die of coronary heart disease than breast cancer.





“All too often heart disease is considered a ‘man’s disease’ when in reality, that is not the case. It is incredibly important that women are aware of the increased risk of heart disease during and post-menopause, so we can take the steps to protect our hearts.

“I hope as many people as possible join us in Kensington Gardens today, to help us kickstart the conversation and raise vital awareness of menopause and heart health.”



Television personality and Special Constable Penny Lancaster said: “I have long been a passionate supporter of the BHF and as a Menopause Mandate patron, this is the perfect time to spread the message of how we can help women look after their hearts. A woman’s health should be one of her top priorities.”

Take steps to protect your heart

TV presenter Carol Vorderman said: “It is hugely important as women that we are aware of our risk of heart disease both before and after menopause. I would encourage every woman to empower herself with the knowledge of how to protect her heart and to seek help and support when needed.”



Our Associate Medical Director and consultant cardiologist Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan said: “Changes to a woman’s body during menopause, such as fallen oestrogen levels, are linked with a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease. After the menopause, the chance of a woman having a heart attack is drastically increased.





“All too often women don’t prioritise their own health. As we women approach menopause, it is a perfect opportunity to reassess our risks of future cardiovascular disease and to take steps to protect our hearts.

“Our call to women is to get to know your risks so you can tackle them and protect your heart, for example, not smoking, exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight.

“There aren’t many life stages when you can definitively point out that you are at higher risk of an illness. Knowing this is powerful and enables women to look after their bodies and their health.”

Carolyn’s story

Carolyn Hodge from Cheshire had a heart attack in November 2015 when she was going through menopause. The grandmother, who was 56 at the time, was also caring for her dad, and when she went to her GP three times complaining of chest pain, she was told she was suffering from anxiety.

After her heart attack, Carolyn said she was shocked to learn about the link between menopause and heart disease. The 62-year-old said she wants to share her story to help change the perception that heart disease is a man’s problem and to get more women to have the confidence to advocate for themselves. Carolyn said:

“I still remember how shocked I felt when, during my cardiac rehab, a cardiac nurse told me just how many menopausal women are impacted by heart disease. I couldn’t believe this wasn’t more widely known and this is why I contacted BHF about my story.

“If my story can help another person, I’m really happy to keep telling it. It’s sad that women have to speak up to be heard about heart health symptoms. I was told I had anxiety and to try and relax. None of my friends knew about the link either and now I feel a responsibility to tell everyone.”

Carolyn said her advice to other women is to be aware of your risks and don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself. “If you are a woman experiencing something similar to what I did, insist that you’re taken seriously when you seek medical advice.” she said.

“If it happened to me again, I’d request an ECG or ask that checks be done to see if everything was ok with my heart. I think one of the main reasons I wasn’t taken seriously was because I was a woman going through the menopause”.

READ ABOUT MENOPAUSE AND THE HEART