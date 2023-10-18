COVID-19 vaccination lowers risk of post-infection cardiovascular complications













Add topic to email alerts



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Vaccination and boosting decreased risk of post-infection cardiovascular and cerebrovascular complications.

Risks and burdens of subsequent complications increased for hospitalized patients. People infected with COVID-19 have a higher risk of cardiovascular/cerebrovascular complications. However, researchers found that these risks can be reduced with vaccination and boosting. “[This study] was prompted by evidence of heart complications in COVID-19 survivors in other countries and study settings (U.S., U.K., Denmark) but no evidence in highly vaccinated, Asian populations,” Jue Tao Lim, PhD, BSc, assistant professor in the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University, told Healio.







Lim JT, et al. Clin Infect Dis. 2023;doi:10.1093/cid/ciad469.



Lim and colleagues conducted a cohort study using national testing and health care claims databases in Singapore to build a cohort of people with positive COVID-19 tests between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 2021, during predominance of the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, while also creating a test-negative control group of people with no evidence of infection between April 13, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022. People in both groups were followed for an average of 300 days, during which the researchers estimated and reported risks for cardiovascular/cerebrovascular complications, according to the study. In total, 106,012 infected cases and 1,684,085 test-negative controls were included in the study. Overall, people with COVID-19 had increased risk (HR = 1.157; 95% CI, 1.069-1.252) and excess burden (EB = 0.7; 95% CI, 0.53–0.88) of new-incident cardiovascular and cerebrovascular complications. These risks decreased among fully vaccinated (HR = 1.11; 95% CI, 1.02-1.22) and boosted (HR = 1.1; 95% CI, 0.92-1.32) patients. The data also showed that risks and excess burdens increased for patients who were hospitalized compared with those who were not hospitalized. Specifically, the study showed that the risks of complications were increased in the hospitalized group for cerebrovascular complications (HR = 3.23; 95% CI, 1.47-7.11), dysrhythmias (HR = 2.67; 95% CI, 1.64-4.36) and ischemic heart disease (HR = 1.487; 95% CI, 1.05-2.11), as well as other cardiac disorders (HR = 2.63; 95% CI, 1.79-3.87) and other thrombotic complications (HR = 4.01; 95% CI, 2.03-7.91). “Updates to vaccination, such as bivalent vaccines, and early treatment with therapeutics will potentially play a key role in mitigating the risks of long-term sequelae of post-SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Lim concluded. Published by:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20231018/covid19-vaccination-lowers-risk-of-postinfection-cardiovascular-complications The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos