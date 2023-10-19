Health
Western Australian doctors to explore new frontiers in cancer fight
- Six cancer specialists to share in $985,000 for
research and training
- WA Cancer Fellowship Program funds doctors to expand their
experience and skillsets
- Program’s goal is to improve the lives of people with cancer
- Fellowship’s form part of the WA Cancer Plan 2020-2025
Cancer research in Western Australia has been given a
financial boost with almost $1 million in funding awarded as part of the 2024
Cancer Fellowship Program.
Six cancer specialists have been awarded fellowships under
the program, which supports medical practitioners to expand their experience
and skills, ultimately improving health outcomes for patients.
The specialists will share in $985,000 in funding, which
will go towards developing their research capabilities and gaining specialised
clinical skills.
Now in its 11th year, the program provides funding via two streams – training
and research.
The 2024 fellows include Dr Hsing Hwa Lee, who will
investigate the role of targeted medical imaging to predict how patients with
cancer that has spread will respond to immunotherapy, and Dr Katie Lewis, who
will undertake training in the study of chromosomes (cytogenics) to support
people living with blood cancer.
Dr Ek Leone Oh will investigate how diabetic and
cholesterol-lowering drugs can be used to help breast cancer patients, and Dr
Tia Ozarczuk will see if specific cancer markers in patients with early-stage
non-small cell lung cancer are at higher risk of cancer recurrence after
surgery.
Dr Rose Radic will train in breast and gynaecological
imaging, to help bridge the gap in locally trained radiologists skilled in both
specialties, and Dr Ashley Tan will train in an emerging field that combines
the use of molecular imaging and radionuclide therapy to treat cancer.
The Cancer Fellowship Program forms part of the State’s WA
Cancer Plan 2020-2025.
With a focus on developing cancer research capabilities, the
plan is aimed at providing the best possible cancer services for all Western
Australians.
For more information about the fellowship recipients visit WA Cancer Fellowships (health.wa.gov.au).
Comments attributed to Health Minister
Amber-Jade Sanderson:
“Congratulations to this
year’s Cancer Fellowship Program recipients on your success and the opportunity
to explore new frontiers for our health and medical research sector.
“A cancer diagnosis has a
lasting effect on individuals and their families.
“This funding will allow these talented Western
Australians to work towards improving the lives of those impacted by cancer.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wa.gov.au/government/media-statements/Cook-Labor-Government/Western-Australian-doctors-to-explore-new-frontiers-in-cancer-fight–20231019
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gaza: Will diplomacy help aid get in and avoid wider conflict?
- Scientists infect volunteers with Zika in hunt for vaccines, treatments
- Hamas says it has released two American hostages being held in Gaza
- Kokomo woman reflects on breast cancer journey | News
- 2 new COVID-19 variants confirmed in N.B. as cases climb
- At least three killed as the storm causes havoc around country
- Gaza frontline report: horrific aftermath of hospital explosion – BBC News
- When Life Kept Happening, Nurse Navigator Eased Burdens for Breast Cancer Patient | McLaren Health Care News
- Israel confirms two US hostages released by Hamas – BBC News
- Israel-Hamas war: Rafah crossing opens to allow aid into Gaza – BBC News
- Respiratory disease season is underway : Shots
- Beats Studio Pro: A classic headphone reborn