Western Australian doctors to explore new frontiers in cancer fight





Six cancer specialists to share in $985,000 for

research and training

WA Cancer Fellowship Program funds doctors to expand their

experience and skillsets

Program's goal is to improve the lives of people with cancer

Fellowship's form part of the WA Cancer Plan 2020-2025

financial boost with almost $1 million in funding awarded as part of the 2024

Cancer Fellowship Program. Six cancer specialists have been awarded fellowships under

the program, which supports medical practitioners to expand their experience

and skills, ultimately improving health outcomes for patients. The specialists will share in $985,000 in funding, which

will go towards developing their research capabilities and gaining specialised

clinical skills. Now in its 11th year, the program provides funding via two streams – training

and research. The 2024 fellows include Dr Hsing Hwa Lee, who will

investigate the role of targeted medical imaging to predict how patients with

cancer that has spread will respond to immunotherapy, and Dr Katie Lewis, who

will undertake training in the study of chromosomes (cytogenics) to support

people living with blood cancer. Dr Ek Leone Oh will investigate how diabetic and

cholesterol-lowering drugs can be used to help breast cancer patients, and Dr

Tia Ozarczuk will see if specific cancer markers in patients with early-stage

non-small cell lung cancer are at higher risk of cancer recurrence after

surgery. Dr Rose Radic will train in breast and gynaecological

imaging, to help bridge the gap in locally trained radiologists skilled in both

specialties, and Dr Ashley Tan will train in an emerging field that combines

the use of molecular imaging and radionuclide therapy to treat cancer. The Cancer Fellowship Program forms part of the State’s WA

Cancer Plan 2020-2025. With a focus on developing cancer research capabilities, the

plan is aimed at providing the best possible cancer services for all Western

Australians. For more information about the fellowship recipients visit WA Cancer Fellowships (health.wa.gov.au). Comments attributed to Health Minister

Amber-Jade Sanderson: “Congratulations to this

year’s Cancer Fellowship Program recipients on your success and the opportunity

to explore new frontiers for our health and medical research sector. “A cancer diagnosis has a

lasting effect on individuals and their families. “This funding will allow these talented Western

Australians to work towards improving the lives of those impacted by cancer.”

