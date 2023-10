Riverside Health System using AI to help detect breast cancer

Radiologists at Riverside Health System are using Artificial Intelligence to scan 3D mammograms, hoping to catch breast cancer early.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — AI technology is changing the healthcare landscape far and wide, including right here in Hampton Roads. Now, radiologists at Riverside Health System are using Artificial Intelligence to scan 3D mammograms, hoping to catch breast cancer sooner. One in eight women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer. Debbie Holl remembers getting that phone call from her doctor 13 years ago. “She says ‘I need to see you,'” Holl recalled. “That’s when it hits you that this is possibly breast cancer.” She said the cancer showed up in both her left and right breast, but she credits early detection with living cancer free for 12 years. RELATED: ‘I needed to be me again’ | Virginia Beach artist is changing lives through tattoos “I was diagnosed very early because I got mammograms every year,” Holl said. “With the early diagnosis, and this is something that ladies need to know, that with early diagnosis, chances are you may not have to go through chemo and radiation.” Now, Riverside Health System wants to help other women catch their breast cancer early. “We’ve been adding AI technology to the patient experience as a safety check, as a secondary reader,” said Dr. Benjamin Pettus, a Radiologist with Riverside. “It functionally flags things to make sure that that was definitely evaluated and serves as a safety check.” Pettus said the AI technology implemented earlier this year has been trained on one million cases. “We did a review of some of our toughest cases and surprisingly it found a majority of them,” he said. Although he said the technology is not perfect, it’s a great second set of eyes on the 3D mammograms for the radiologists. “It’s helpful to make sure something that’s tireless is going over all of those images as well as we are and flagging things that could be suspicious,” Pettus said. “AI is not to the point that you could just let it make the decisions on its own by any means, but it’s a perfect harmony.” Holl marvels at just how far technology has come since her diagnosis. “Oh my word, if they had AI back then I can’t imagine how many other women… that little things would be caught,” she said. “Amazing things they’re doing in medicine with AI. That’s the miracle right there.” Pettus emphasized the importance of showing up for your annual mammogram. “Breast cancer is basically 100% curable if you can find it small and early and get it dealt with,” he said. “We’re just committed to finding anything as small and early as we can.” Holl echoed that sentiment: “Early detection, ladies!” Most health professionals say the recommended age to start annual mammogram screenings for women with average risk is 40.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/local/riverside-health-system-using-ai-technology-help-detect-breast-cancer/291-23ce4b41-9fc8-47f2-a817-c974bab8e950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos