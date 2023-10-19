Local doctor talks about new study that shows where you live could impact your breast cancer diagnosis





TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Where you live could affect your chance of getting breast cancer and your chance of beating it. That’s according to a national study published in JAMA Network Open, that looked at data from more than 2,100 counties in the United States. The study found differences in female breast cancer deaths depending on where people lived. States like Oklahoma, Alabama, West Virginia and Ohio were some of the places with higher rates. According to the American Cancer Society, just over 350,000 women in this country will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone. More than 40,000 others will die from the disease in 2023. The recent JAMA study shows where you live could be a component when it comes to that diagnosis. Not surprisingly, the study found places with higher mammogram screenings had fewer deaths, while places with higher rates of obesity had more deaths. Researchers also found that access to healthy foods and exercise opportunities made a positive impact. While lower access to primary care and mental health doctors had a negative impact. The study did not include every county in the country, but the findings suggest that improving public health programs could be a key to bridging the cancer disparity gap. “Lucas and Wood Counties and surrounding areas do have some issues, but we’re on par with most urban areas for survival of breast cancer. What it comes down to is what’s around in the county, so access to imaging, health care, regular sources of fruits and vegetables,” Dr. Keiva Bland a breast surgeon for Mercy Health said. “That’s what it comes down to, what in your area makes the lifestyle better? There are things we can do to reduce the risk but we cannot eliminate the risk completely.” She says no matter where you live, early detection is key. “There are some studies that break down survival based on ethnicity and socio-economic status, but for early-stage breast cancer, everybody has a 95% chance of survival. I think a lot of times people are afraid of what they’ll find, but I tell people you have to be afraid of what you don’t find if you have a problem that is not taken care of,” Bland said. Dr. Bland says if you need help, there are plenty of resources in the community to help you get those screenings. That includes Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van. “Don’t use lack of funding or being underinsured as an excuse to not get your mammogram or screenings. There are always health fairs and programs that have people who can help provide resources,” Bland said. Mercy Health also has social workers and navigators who help coordinate care. “Those people are the unsung heroes who help patients find the resources available to them,” Bland said. Doctor Bland says it’s important to be your own advocate. Listen to your body and don’t skip health screenings. And if you have questions or concerns, talk to a doctor. On a side note, Dr. Bland’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer this year and is just finishing up her treatment. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it. Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

