Health
More than one serving of red meat a day may drive up the risk of Type 2 diabetes : Shots
LauriPatterson/Getty Images
People who routinely eat a lot of red meat may be increasing their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. Processed meats, like bacon and hot dogs, are linked to an even higher risk.
Researchers tracked the eating habits of more than 200,000 people enrolled in long-term health studies for up to 36 years and found that those who regularly consumed a lot of red meat — more than a serving per day — had a significantly higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
“When we looked at the women and men who consumed the most red meat compared to the least, we found about a 50% increase in risk,” says study author Dr. Walter Willett of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The results were published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
It’s difficult to unravel whether the meat itself or some constituent of the meat may explain the increased risk of diabetes. Another possible explanation is that people who consume a lot of red meat may have other things in common that could drive up their risk. For instance, excess body weight is a key risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes.
It turned out that the participants in the study who consumed high amounts of red meat also had higher body mass indexes. They consumed more calories and were less physically active compared with those who consumed the least red meat. Researchers used statistical methods to adjust for confounding variables. “We found that about half of the excess risk with red meat consumption was explained by excess body weight,” Willett says, “but there was still an increased risk [of developing diabetes] even after taking into account body weight,” he says.
Willett points to several potential factors that may explain the remainder of the risk. “There’s evidence that heme iron in red meat may damage the cells in the pancreas that secrete insulin,” he says. Other evidence suggests that too much red meat can increase insulin resistance and inflammation. And scientists at Tufts University are researching how metabolites like TMAO, linked to red meat consumption, can be inflammatory.
Research by Dr. Suzanne de la Monte of Brown University has found nitrosamines, which are compounds that form when nitrites are added to foods, may promote insulin resistance diseases, including diabetes. Nitrates and nitrites are added to meat during the curing process or as a way to preserve meat. “Then when they’re heated and eaten, [nitrates and nitrites] get converted into nitrosamines,” de la Monte explains. This year, the European Food Safety Authority determined that the level of exposure to nitrosamines in food raises a health concern. And processed meats tend to have even higher levels of nitrosamines.
People tend to think of red meat as a risk factor for heart disease due to the concentration of saturated fat, but Willett says the type of fat that people consume may also drive up the risk of diabetes. U.S. dietary guidelines recommend limiting saturated fat to 10% or less of daily calories. Willett recommends swapping servings of red meat with plant-based proteins such as nuts and soy, which have a lot of polyunsaturated fat, as a way to protect against disease.
He warns that swapping red meat for foods that are known to drive up blood sugar, such as sugary and ultraprocessed snacks, as well as refined starches like white bread, is not a healthy strategy. “That’s not going to decrease the risk of diabetes,” he says.
Given that, in the U.S., only about 4% of people identify as vegetarian and only 1% vegan, it’s not realistic to think that people will give up red meat altogether. And Tara Shrout Allen, a physician at the University of California San Diego, talks to her patients about the benefits of reducing their consumption of red meat. “I certainly encourage them to cut down from where they are at baseline,” Allen says.
So how much red meat is OK to consume? U.S. dietary guidelines don’t specify an amount, but a recent review of observational studies suggests it’s reasonable to limit daily consumption of unprocessed red meat to 50 to 100 grams — which is no more than 3.5 ounces per day — to prevent high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. Willett’s recommendation goes even further. “A limit of about one serving per week of red meat would be reasonable for people wishing to optimize health and well-being,” Willett says.
Given the large body of evidence that links excessive red meat consumption to increased risks of heart disease and cancer, Christopher Gardner, a food scientist at Stanford University, points out that “recommendations to limit consumption of red meat, particularly processed red meat, have been made by many national and global health organizations.”
There has long been criticism that large epidemiological studies, such as this new study, cannot establish a cause and effect between red meat consumption and the onset of disease. But it turns out that this is the best evidence scientists have.
To prove cause and effect, scientists would need to carry out large randomized controlled trials — the type of research used in drug trials. But when it comes to food intake, Gardner says, these types of studies “will never be conducted.” In part that’s because they’d be too expensive and it can take decades for food-related diseases such as Type 2 diabetes to develop.
“Recruitment would be a herculean task,” Gardner says, since researchers would need thousands of people to volunteer to be randomly assigned to follow a diet where they either indulged in red meat or severely restricted it for many years. “Retention would likely be a nightmare,” Gardner says.
So though the evidence is far from perfect, he says there’s now a large body of observational evidence all pointing to increased health risks from excessive red meat consumption. He says that scaling back on red meat and processed meats can help protect both health and the environment, since livestock produce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to climate change.
This story was edited by Jane Greenhalgh.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/10/19/1207123096/red-meat-type-2-diabetes-risk-processed-meat-bacon-hot-dogs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Moment Palestinians rescue children from rubble in Gaza
- More than one serving of red meat a day may drive up the risk of Type 2 diabetes : Shots
- Chilling audio from Israeli medic reveals last moments
- UK PM Rishi Sunak arrives in Israel as strikes continue on Gaza – BBC News
- Ultra-processed foods could be as addictive as smoking, study says
- Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election case
- Protests in Lebanon, Jordan and Iran following Gaza hospital blast
- Russia thanks North Korea for Ukraine war support – BBC News
- GOP lawmaker’s wife received anonymous texts pushing Rep. Jordan. Hear who lawmaker voted for today
- Common contaminants linked to accelerated weight gain in children
- Wind turbine blade falls to the ground in Iowa, starting a fire. #Shorts #Iowa #BBCNews
- These GOP lawmakers have a chance to win Democrats’ votes for speaker position