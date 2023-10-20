Sex-stratified patterns of emergency cardiovascular admissions prior and during the COVID-19 pandemic

Five European cardiac centers participated in the registry, and data from 8778 patients (mean age 67 ± 16 years, 62% male) were acquired and analyzed. The registry comprised predominantly Caucasian patients from the European population. Data included 4447 patients admitted to emergency departments in 2019 and 4331 patients in 2020. During the study periods, 2022 patients (23%) were tested for the SARS-CoV-2 infection and in 180 patients (2% of the total population sample) the tests results were positive. The mean age of COVID-19 infected patients did not differ from the general study population. The SARS-CoV-2 positive patients were predominantly male (67%).

The difference in prevalence of selected cardiovascular diseases in years 2019–2020

Three types of analyses were performed to assess the difference in the prevalence of ACS, AHF, arrhythmia, PE and ‘Other CVDs’ between years 2019 and 2020. All analyses were performed on the whole population and, separately, in context of different sex. The first analysis was performed to assess differences in disease distribution (Table 1, Fig. 1). The second, to check whether the odds ratios for incidence of these diseases differed between the years 2019 and 2020, after stratification based on sex (Table 2, Fig. 2). The last analysis was performed to assess whether the distribution of the subtypes of selected diseases and/or their coincidence with symptoms of heart failure varied in time (Table 3).

Table 1 Time-related frequencies of the selected CVD categories.

Figure 1 Distribution of selected cardiovascular diseases associated with emergency admissions prior (2019) and during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020).

Table 2 Time-related differences in incidence of selected CVDs.

Figure 2 Distribution of selected cardiovascular diseases associated with emergency admissions prior (2019) and during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020) after stratification by sex.

Table 3 Time-related differences in CVD subtypes and CVD-related incidence of heart failure.

Observations on the total, unstratified population

In the total population studied, there were significant differences (Table 1, Fig. 1) in the distributions of the analyzed CVDs (p < 0.00001), as a result of significant increases in the frequency of PE (p ≈ 0.0304), and decreases in AHF (p < 0.00001) and ‘Other CVDs’ (p ≈ 0.0005) from 2019 to 2020. The frequencies of PE in 2020 and 2019 were: 3.35% and 2.57%, respectively. The odds ratio of the incidence of PE among hospitalized patients in 2020 were 1.316-fold greater compared to the odds in 2019 (OR 1.315, 95% CI 1.026–1.689). Interestingly, the frequency of AHF dropped from 2019 to 2020 (11.86% vs. 8.19%). The incidence of AHF among hospitalized patients was 50.83% less likely (OR = 0.663) to be observed in 2020, compared to 2019. The odds for the incidence of Other CVDs increased by 17.42% (OR = 1.1742) between the years 2019 and 2020 (frequencies: 30.65% and 34.16%, respectively).

Although the incidence of ACS did not differ between 2019 and 2020 (p ≈ 0.1265), an interesting observation emerged upon analysis of the distribution of its types: NSTEMI, STEMI and unstable angina, between 2019 and 2020 (p ≈ 0.0001). The odds of incidence of NSTEMI and unstable angina were lower in 2020, compared to 2019 (p-values: 0.0109, 0.0176; ORs: 0.8204, 0.7802 for the incidence of NSTEMI, unstable angina, respectively). Conversely, the odds for the incidence of STEMI were approximately 38.55% higher in 2020 (OR = 1.3855), compared to 2019 (p ≈ 0.00002). De novo AHF was more frequent in 2020, compared to 2019 (OR = 1.589, p ≈ 0.0450), although the significance of this observation was ambiguous (as described in subsection “Data analysis“.). The frequencies are shown in Table 3.

The influence of stratification based on sex on the observations in the total population of hospitalized patients

When the whole population sample was stratified according to sex (Table 2, Fig. 2), a significant difference in the distribution of the aforementioned diseases was observed in men (p < 0.00001). In women, this difference was not significant (p ≈ 0.1037). Interestingly neither men nor women subpopulations showed a significant increase in PE incidence, as was observed in the whole population. Among men, the incidence of AHF was 72.41% less likely (OR = 0.580, p < 0.00001) in 2020 (frequency: 7.89%), compared to 2019 (12.88%). A higher incidence of Other CVDs was observed among men in 2020 (frequency: 31.61%), compared to 2019 (frequency: 27.76%). The odds for the incidence of these diseases in men were 20.24% greater (OR = 1.2024, p ≈ 0.0020) in 2020, compared to 2019. All the previously described observations regarding the incidence of the analyzed CVDs remained statistically significant after accounting for the stratification. The adjusted odds ratios describing the incidence of PE, AHF and Other CVDs are similar to those computed without accounting for stratification (Table 2).

Stratification revealed that STEMI, NSTEMI and unstable angina were differently distributed among men (p ≈ 0.0007), but not in women (p ≈ 0.1160). Nevertheless, analysis of the incidence of each ACS type separately revealed significant differences in both sexes. In men, the incidence of NSTEMI and unstable angina decreased in 2020, compared to 2019 (p-values: 0.0222, 0.0386; ORs: 0.8087, 0.7716 for NSTEMI, unstable angina, respectively). The frequency of STEMI increased by 8.43 percentage points (40.56% increase in odds, OR = 1.4056) in men between the years 2019 and 2020. In women, only the differences in the incidence of STEMI were significant (p ≈ 0.0427), accounting for an increase in the odds for STEMI incidence by 33.51% (OR = 1.3351) between years 2019 and 2020 (frequencies: 37.85% and 44.85% in years: 2019 and 2020, respectively). This finding in women should be interpreted with caution, since the global test for differences in distribution of the types of ACS showed lack of significance (p ≈ 0.1160). The overall odds ratio (describing the entire population sample after accounting for stratification) for the incidence of ACS types between the years 2019 and 2020 is shown in Table 3.

It should be emphasized, that the OR describing the incidence of de novo AHF compared to the incidence of CHF decompensation AHF between the years 2019 and 2020, was insignificant after adjusting for stratification based on sex (p ≈ 0.0542). Therefore, the underlying hypothesis is not likely to be true in the general population (and does not hold in male and female subpopulations either).

The influence of SARS-CoV2 on the prevalence of selected cardiovascular diseases in 2020

Data analysis was performed in a similar manner as was explained in “The difference in prevalence of selected cardiovascular diseases in years 2019–2020” Section, although COVID-19 incidence was analyzed as a grouping factor. All the data described in this section was gathered in 2020 during the outbreak of SARS-CoV2. Only positive and negative test results for SARS-CoV2 were considered in this analysis (COVID-positive and COVID-negative).

Observations on the total, unstratified population

The distribution of all the analyzed CVD categories differed between COVID-positive and COVID-negative patients (p ≈ 0.0001). An approximately 4.61-fold increase (OR = 4.6091, p < 0.00001) of the odds for the incidence of PE was observed in COVID-positive patients (frequency: 6.70%), compared to COVID-negative (frequency: 1.54%). More information is shown in Table 4.

Table 4 The distribution of all the analyzed CVD in the context of the SARS-Cov-2 test.

Interestingly, COVID-positive patients with ACS were reported to show symptoms of heart failure more frequently, compared to COVID-negative patients (p ≈ 0.0004, frequencies: 33.33% vs. 15.76%). The computed odds for the incidence of symptoms of heart failure among COVID-positive patients with ACS was approximately 2.67fold greater (OR = 2.6724) than the odds observed in COVID-negative patients.

Sex based analysis of the whole study population

Differences in the distribution of analyzed CVDs were significant in both female (p ≈ 0.0003) and male (p ≈ 0.0142) subpopulations. Both men and women showed a higher incidence of PE in the context of positive SARS-CoV2 test results. The increase in the odds for PE incidence was more pronounced in women, compared to men (p-values: 0.0002, 0.0020; ORs: 5.6119, 4.1429 for women and men, respectively), as the frequency of PE in COVID-positive women was higher by 8.19 percentage points (frequencies: 10.19%, 1.98% in COVID-positive and COVID-negative females, respectively). The ORs (adjusted for stratification) describing the whole population sample are shown in Table 5).

Table 5 Distribution of CVD types in the context of SARS-Cov-2 test and sex.

Only female patients showed a significant difference in the incidence of AHF in the context of SARS-CoV2 test results. The odds for AHF in COVID-positive women were approximately 2.2871-fold higher, compared to the odds in COVID-negative women (frequencies: 16.95% vs. 8.19%). It should be emphasized that this observation could not be generalized to describe the entire population (regardless of sex), as the OR computed in the whole population sample, corrected for stratification, was insignificant (p ≈ 0.3330).

Symptoms of heart failure during ACS were significantly more frequent in COVID-positive male patients, compared to their COVID-negative counterparts (frequencies: 36.73% vs. 14.62%; OR ≈ 3.3897; Table 6). Conversely in this context, women showed insignificant differences in frequency (p ≈ 0.9536; Table 6); virtually, this observation could have been affected by small counts reported among COVID-positive women. The hypothesis that symptoms of heart failure are more frequent among all COVID-positive patients with ACS (regardless of sex) remained significant after adjusting for stratification. The overall odds ratio describing this incidence in the whole population sample was approximately 2.7082 (Table 6).