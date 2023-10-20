The Weekly Mind Reader: Topiramate’s Potential Role in PTSD Treatment





Topiramate is an anticonvulsant medication that works by altering neurotransmitter activity to stabilize abnormal electrical activity in the brain. While primarily prescribed to treat seizures in people with epilepsy and to prevent migraines, a new study published in The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders examined off-label use of the drug for improving symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Topiramate vs Placebo The researchers conducted a 12-week study with 72 non-veterans who were diagnosed with PTSD. Half received topiramate, while the other half received a placebo. To measure trauma-related symptoms, the researchers administered the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS), a widely used diagnostic tool that evaluates the frequency and intensity of symptoms related to intrusive thoughts, avoidance behaviors, and hyperarousal, among other factors. The group taking topiramate showed a reduction of 39.5 percent in their total PTSD symptoms. Subjects given the placebo saw a 29.5 percent reduction in symptoms. However, the difference between the two groups were not statistically significant. The topiramate group also showed some greater improvement in re-experiencing the trauma, avoidance, and hyperarousal. But again, the differences were not statistically significant when compared to placebo. In terms of safety, the study found that topiramate was generally well-tolerated. The most common side effects reported by both groups were tingling sensations, headaches, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping. The researchers noted that three times as many patients in the topiramate group saw their PTSD symptoms decrease below the clinical threshold versus to the placebo group. This suggests that the drug does show some promise for treating the condition. Yet again, this difference didn’t reach statistical significance which is why the researchers called for larger studies to confirm the drug’s potential. The study was notable for using “civilian” subjects versus military veterans. Although veterans are diagnosed with PTSD at a higher rates, it’s a relatively common mental health condition among the general population. According to the National Center for PTSD, about six percent of Americans will experience PTSD at some point in their lives. In veterans, the prevalence is about seven percent. Typical treatments for PTSD include therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy, and medications such as antidepressants. IN OTHER PSYCHIATRY AND NEUROLOGY NEWS New findings highlight the continuous impact of early attachment difficulties on the developmental trajectory of children, including a higher risk of substance abuse and suicide as they get older.

A boy lived with “The Shadow Man” from age six until he sought treatment at the age of 10. This new case study describes this unusual presentation and explains the cause of long term, persistent hallucinations .

The CAPRIS study found that, in youth at high risk for psychosis, 50 percent exhibited obsessive-compulsive symptoms and were more likely to present with a more severe clinical and functional profile.

Khat is an amphetamine-type plant with a psychomotor stimulant effect, native to Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. A study looking at its use among prison inmates in Ethiopia found a strong association between khat use disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

Earlier this week, the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) reaffirmed its position against use of the phrase “ excited delirium , ” and withdrew its support for a controversial 2009 paper on the topic.

, Try something new. Join us on Meta Threads and follow @ClinicalPsychiatrist for the latest psychiatry news. NEW AT CME INSTITUTE Register Now for Emerging Perspectives in Neurology, a live CME meeting in San Clemente, Calif. worth 5.0 AMA PRA Category 1™ credits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psychiatrist.com/news/the-weekly-mind-reader-topiramates-potential-role-in-ptsd-treatment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos