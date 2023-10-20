Vaccine fatigue is real, says this pharmacist, but a COVID-19 booster can go a long way





A pharmacist lists high-risk groups who should consider the COVID-19 booster Featured VideoVaccine fatigue is real, says pharmacist Stephanie Burden. But she wants people to know that age and certain medical conditions are risk factors when it comes to the virus. The fall season usually means a new season of respiratory illness. Paired with changing COVID-19 variants, experts say keeping up to date on vaccinations can go a long way to protect against severe health problems. Clinics offering vaccines for influenza and COVID-19 are open across Newfoundland and Labrador. Doses are also available at no cost through pharmacies and family physicians. Stephanie Burden, a pharmacist in Rocky Harbour, said the ability to get both a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time has been a key factor in appointments filling up. “We’re really trying to make it as easy for people as possible, and I think that’s been a pro in seeing some good uptake,” Burden said Thursday. Although many people in the province have already received multiple COVID-19 booster doses over the past two years — and may be feeling vaccine fatigue — Burden said it’s important for people, especially in high-risk groups, to get vaccinated, as new variants of the virus emerge. August data from the Canadian Pharmacists Association suggests 54 per cent of Canadians have moderate to high levels of vaccine fatigue — or feeling overwhelmed by vaccine information. “If you had a COVID infection a year ago, it’s a different virus that’s circulating. A different variant that’s circulating now,” she said. “The boosters and the viruses that you would have had a year ago are not the same as the booster that we would be giving now.” Burden said those in high-risk groups, like people above the age of 60 or those with chronic health conditions, should especially consider getting vaccinated. “The risk goes up with each decade as well. So if you’re 70, your risk is up. If you’re 80-plus, your risk goes up and so on and so forth. So age has a lot to do with it,” she said. “We’ve definitely seen an increase [in COVID cases]. And of course we know that the variant that’s circulating now is not a good fit for the previous boosters that people would have had. And we expect of course that that’s going to increase with the fall respiratory virus season.” Vaccination appointments can be booked online, in person or over the phone. Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page .

