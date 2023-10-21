Why eye doctors are calling ‘myopia’ a pediatric epidemic
Eye doctors call ‘myopia’ a pediatric epidemic. Kaiser doctor explains what’s going on
Updated: 11:54 AM PDT Oct 20, 2023
THREE YEARS. WELL, IN RECENT YEARS, HEALTH EXPERTS HAVE SEEN AN INCREASE IN MYOPIA, ALSO KNOWN AS NEARSIGHTED ILLNESS IN KIDS. AND IT’S GOTTEN SO BAD THAT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF OPTOMETRY AND THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF OPHTHALMOLOGY ARE CALLING IT AN EPIDEMIC. DR. NATASHA LAWTON WITH KAISER PERMANENTE CENTRAL VALLEY IS JOINING US NOW TO TALK ABOUT THE SURGE IN CASES. SO WHAT IS IT SPECIFICALLY THAT’S BEEN HAPPENING IN THE LAST FEW YEARS THAT HAS MAYBE BEEN LEADING TO THIS RISE? DEFINITELY. I THINK THE SINGLE BIGGEST CONTRIBUTOR HAS BEEN THE INCREASE OVERALL IN INDOOR TIME INCREASE IN SCREEN TIME AS CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS HAVE TRANSITIONED AWAY FROM BEING OUTSIDE TO TO SPENDING MUCH MORE TIME ON THEIR ON THEIR TABLETS, ON THEIR PHONES, IN FRONT OF TVS DURING THIS PANDEMIC. AND SO BEING ON THESE SCREENS ALL THE TIME, IT’S REALLY CHALLENGING. DR. LAWTON, BECAUSE A LOT OF LIKE THEIR SCHOOLWORK NOW IS DONE IN THE CLASSROOM, ALSO ON SCREENS. BUT THERE ARE SOME SOME WAYS TO USE THE SCREENS THAT CAN LESSEN THE CHANCES OF THE NEARSIGHTEDNESS COMING ON. FOR EXAMPLE, NOT DOING THIS IN A DARK ROOM IS ONE THING I WILL HELP, RIGHT? RIGHT. BETTER LIGHTING IS IS KEY. SO AVOIDING DIM LIGHTING AND WE ALSO RECOMMEND SPENDING AT LEAST TWO HOURS DAILY OUTSIDE IN NATURAL SUNLIGHT AS A PROTECTIVE FACTOR AGAINST MYOPIA. CAN YOU EXPLAIN WHY? WHY THE NATURAL SUNLIGHT HELPS THE EYES BETTER HANDLE ALL OF THIS? YES. SO WE DON’T FULLY UNDERSTAND THE MECHANISM FOR WHY NATURAL SUNLIGHT IS PROTECTIVE FOR MYOPIA, BUT WE DO THINK THAT IT HAS TO DO WITH DECREASED STRAIN ON THE EYES FROM FROM NEAR-WORK AND FOCUSING UP CLOSE AND SO WHEN WE’RE OUTSIDE, WE’RE FOCUSING MORE ON DISTANT TARGETS. SO SO THAT’S VERY DIFFERENT FROM KIND OF THE STRAIN THAT WE’RE THAT WE’RE GETTING FROM ACCOMMODATING AND DOING NEAR WORK. SO THE RECOMMENDATION IS TO SPEND THAT TIME OUTSIDE AND DOING SPORTS, DOING DISTANCE ACTIVITIES AND THAT NATURAL SUNLIGHT JUST SEEMS TO BE PROTECTIVE. THE REAL LIFE PART OF IT. SO THE LIGHTING IS ONE THING. THE OTHER THING I’VE HEARD IS HOLDING SCREENS OUT AT LEAST AN ARM LENGTH. YOU KNOW, SO IF YOU HAVE THE IPAD NOT BEING RIGHT UP ON TOP OF IT OR BEING RIGHT UP ON TOP RIGHT BY YOUR NOSE, WHY IS THAT? IS THAT, AGAIN, THE FOCUSING ISSUE? YES. AGAIN, THAT FOCUSING AND ACCOMMODATING THE MORE YOU ACCOMMODATE THAT SENDS MORE OF A SIGNAL, WE THINK, FOR THE EYEBALL TO ELONGATE AND BECOME LONGER SO THAT THE IMAGE THAT’S COMING IN IS FOCUSING IN FRONT OF THE RETINA INSTEAD OF RIGHT ON IT AND KIND OF THE MORE NEAR WORK AND THE MORE OF THAT ACCOMMODATION YOU’RE DOING, IT SEEMS TO DRIVE AN ACCELERATION IN THAT WE’VE GOT LIKE FIVE SECONDS. BUT I’M JUST CURIOUS, CAN YOU REVERSE THIS IN KIDS? IT CAN’T BE REVERSED, BUT IT CERTAINLY CAN BE SLOWED DOWN. SO IN ADDITION TO SPENDING MORE TIME OUTSIDE IN SUNLIGHT, THERE’S LOW DOSE MEDICATION OF A DROP CALLED ATROPINE THAT CAN BE USED DAILY TO TO SLOW DOWN THE PROGRESSION OF MYOPIA. AND ALSO, THERE’S A MULTIFOCAL CONTACT LENSES NOW THAT HAVE BEEN APPROVED FOR THIS PURPOSE THAT BLUR THE PERIPHERAL OR SIDE VISION WHILE KEEPING THE CENTER VISION CLEAR AND THAT CAN SLOW IT DOWN AS WELL. BUT UNFORTUNATELY, IT CANNOT BE REVERSED. ONCE YOU HAVE IT, GREAT. WELL, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. I APPR
Eye doctors call ‘myopia’ a pediatric epidemic. Kaiser doctor explains what’s going on
Updated: 11:54 AM PDT Oct 20, 2023
Is your kid squinting a lot? Myopia is on the rise, and optometrists are calling it an epidemic.Myopia is nearsightedness, or the inability to see objects far away clearly. Dr. Natasha Loudin is an ophthalmologist with Kaiser Permanente Central Valley. She has seen a surge in cases in her patients. Squinting is one symptom. But kids also complain of headaches or tired eyes.”The single biggest contribution is the increase in indoor time, screen time and getting away from spending time outdoors,” Loudin said.There are a few easy behavioral changes families can make to lessen their risk. First, turn on the lights. Watching screens in a dark room increases eye strain. And there’s a difference between the way the brain processes a screen versus a book. It turns out your parent was right. Sitting too close to a screen is bad for your eyes. Make sure to keep things like iPads, smartphones and laptops at least an arm’s length away. Natural light plays a role as well. “Spend at least two hours in sunlight each day,” Loudin said. Get more of Loudin’s tips and treatment options for myopia in her conversation with Deirdre Fitzpatrick above.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. —
Is your kid squinting a lot? Myopia is on the rise, and optometrists are calling it an epidemic.
Myopia is nearsightedness, or the inability to see objects far away clearly.
She has seen a surge in cases in her patients. Squinting is one symptom. But kids also complain of headaches or tired eyes.
“The single biggest contribution is the increase in indoor time, screen time and getting away from spending time outdoors,” Loudin said.
There are a few easy behavioral changes families can make to lessen their risk. First, turn on the lights. Watching screens in a dark room increases eye strain. And there’s a difference between the way the brain processes a screen versus a book.
It turns out your parent was right. Sitting too close to a screen is bad for your eyes. Make sure to keep things like iPads, smartphones and laptops at least an arm’s length away.
Natural light plays a role as well.
“Spend at least two hours in sunlight each day,” Loudin said.
Get more of Loudin’s tips and treatment options for myopia in her conversation with Deirdre Fitzpatrick above.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos