







October 20, 2023

Author: Leslie Toldo One thing Tonya Hull has always known how to do is stay busy. The 49-year-old was used to living life full speed ahead. But in 2022, no matter how much she tried to fight it, something was slowing her down. “I kept being super tired,” Tonya said. “I work multiple jobs. Being so tired was just not normal.” Unable to tolerate the exhaustion, Tonya went to her doctor. During the physical exam, her doctor felt something in her chest and ordered a mammogram. Tonya had noticed some changes in her breast, but cancer was the furthest thing from her mind. “I had never had a mammogram. Breast cancer wasn’t in my family,” Tonya said. “I realized one breast was larger than the other. I thought it was my cycle. I never thought it was cancer.” Much to her surprise, Tonya’s mammogram showed something suspicious, and she was called back for more tests. “I think, at first, I was losing my mind. I knew if they were telling me to come back, something was desperately wrong,” Tonya said. Something was wrong. A biopsy and bloodwork revealed Tonya had a rare form of breast cancer. She suddenly found herself in a whirlwind of appointments with doctors at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint. “I didn’t have a chance to think, but I don’t think I wanted to because it was overwhelming enough,” Tonya said. However, Tonya soon learned she had someone on her team whose sole purpose was to help ease some of that stress- nurse navigator Anna Glasstetter, BSN, RN. “I had never heard of a nurse navigator,” Tonya said. “She’s like a family member- a smart sister. I appreciate her so much. “ Anna was there for Tonya in so many different ways. All of the nurse navigators at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint are available to every single patient who goes there for care. A big part of that job is helping patients keep appointments and medical information straight, but more than that, navigators are there to answer questions, help with problems, and give emotional support. “I can help with anything medically,” Anna said. “But I am a jack of all trades. If you’re anxious, you can call me. Family trouble. The car breaks down. Money trouble. Give me a call. We’ll work out whatever comes up.” Tonya had to stop working when she started treatment. Then, her husband lost his job. Anna helped with financial resources, like the McLaren Flint Foundation, to keep her bills paid. Anna even negotiated with creditors. “You need to feel like somebody else is fighting for you,” Tonya said. “I don’t have the energy to sit on the phone with someone to fight about a bill. I am fighting for my life.” Through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation, Anna was there for Tonya, literally helping her navigate a sea of information and tread through overwhelming fear. “Tonya had a lot of obstacles to overcome personally, medically, and financially,” Anna said. “I am very proud of her. “ Her journey is not over yet, and Tonya knows Anna will be there every step of the way. She says every patient should grab hold of a nurse navigator to guide them through the darkness of cancer. “God will put people in your path to help you. You need your energy to heal and stay positive. When you’re fighting cancer, it’s imperative that you stay positive.” To learn more about the nurse navigators at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint, visit https://www.karmanos.org/karmanos/karmanos-cancer-institute-mclaren-flint-home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mclaren.org/main/news/when-life-kept-happening-nurse-navigator-eased-bur-4742 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos