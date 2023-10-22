Philippines: a primary health care case study in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic – Philippines





Attachments Executive summary Through the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act (1), the Philippines’ health system, especially its chief health agency the Department of Health (DOH), has sought to address a triple disease burden and the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of this case study is to examine key aspects of primary health care (PHC) in the Philippines to inform future policy and practice, incorporating lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic between January 2020 and July 2022. The devolution of the country’s health system places management and implementation of health care under local government units (LGUs). The DOH steers national PHC directives and programmes. Although devolution has allowed LGUs to innovate around models of care to better reach marginalized communities, the health system remains fragmented. This is exemplified by the limited referral and coordination channels among levels of governance and service delivery. The non-profit portion of the private sector helps close service delivery gaps for PHC through partnerships with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), technical assistance from the academic community, and community-owned projects and patient groups, but these mechanisms often limit individual participation. This is separate from the for-profit portion of the private sector, which functions as a parallel health system not directly under the DOH’s management. Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges to the full implementation of UHC include a scarcity of health care workers, especially in rural areas, and variable health financing schemes resulting in increased out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditure. Efforts to strengthen PHC could address health workforce and financing gaps and seek to harness empowered local structures. Despite the fragmentation of the health system and limited resources, PHC service delivery is enabled through strong local mechanisms, many of which were created during the COVID-19 pandemic. These mechanisms include ordinances for the implementation of national health programmes, increased buy-in from local leaders for PHC, multisectoral collaboration for health, continual grassroots feedback from patients, and innovations around monitoring and quality assurance of service delivery. PHC-oriented research could enable further innovation at national and local levels, including to support utilization of digital technologies. For example, there may be opportunities to scale PHC innovations such as remote consultations and diversified models of care.

