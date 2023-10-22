North Texas woman takes breast cancer journey from pain to purpose – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





The mortality rate of breast cancer patients has dropped 43% since 1989 thanks to early detection, according to the American Cancer Society. Mammograms and self-breast exams are key in the early detection process according to Chief Scientific Officer at the ACS, Dr. William Dahut. “Breast cancer is actually one of the most treatable cancers out there if it’s found early,” Dr. Dahut said. “I think people are afraid of the process, but they have to understand, especially if they have a history, that it could save your life.” The American Cancer Society recommends that women get regular mammogram screenings starting at 40 years old. But for women who have a history of cancer in their family, Dr. Dahut said it needs to start earlier. “This year in Texas, we anticipate nearly 23,000 new diagnoses of breast cancer amongst women and around 3,000 deaths. That’s still way too many. Nationally, that number is probably going to be about 41,000 deaths and that includes men, because it can occur in men. That’s why we continue to talk about getting checked and getting screened,” Dr. Dahut said. He also mentioned healthcare disparities that keep many women from getting the care they need because of a lack of insurance or facilities near them to get the screenings. “White women are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease, but Black women are more likely to die from the disease,” Dr. Dahut said. He said their efforts, every day, are towards ending cancer for all. “42% of cancers in this country are preventable. Half of that is tobacco use. So when you look at it, we say moderating your alcohol use, exercising regularly, keeping what your doctor calls a good weight for you, and getting vaccines for HPV can help to prevent cancers. In the case of breast cancer, I can’t say it enough, it’s early detection,”: Dr. Dahut said. A North Texas woman has taken that message to heart, spreading the word of early detection after she beat cancer, but her daughter lost her battle with it. “My daughter was the one who took care of me when I got cancer. Then she got it herself. Unfortunately, she did not survive because her breast cancer was far more advanced when it was discovered because you don’t usually do mammograms on a 35-year-old,” Diann Smith said. She is now living her life for others. Through her Hope is Dope: Pink Sisterhood, she has helped countless women get through some of the toughest days of their lives, even when they thought they would never see the other side. Diann Smith, Kim Lott, Alex Koller, Kimberly Macon, and Ruth Jackson bravely tell their stories to NBC 5 in hopes of spreading awareness ahead of the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas event on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

