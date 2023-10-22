Health
Who needs 3 vaccines this cold and flu season?
(NEXSTAR) — There’s a chill in the air and, depending on where you live, there may even be snow in the forecast. Sure, that could be a sign that the holidays are around the corner, but it also means cold and flu season is knocking on our doorsteps.
With that, of course, comes the push to get vaccines, whether that be for the flu or the latest COVID booster.
But, if you meet certain criteria, you may be due for more than one or two shots.
Let’s start with the obvious: the flu vaccine.
The season’s flu vaccine was released last month, and according to the CDC, as many as 170 million doses are expected to be dispersed. As usual, the CDC is recommending everyone 6 months old and older (unless you’re allergic to the ingredients or have had an adverse effect to a previous vaccine) get the single-dose shot. For the first time, the CDC is recommending a higher dose flu vaccine for those who are 65 years old and older.
While you’re getting your flu shot, health experts also suggest getting your COVID booster.
The updated boosters were approved for nearly all Americans in September. Like the flu vaccine, the COVID booster is available to anyone 6 months old and older — the Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved a vaccine dose for the youngest Americans.
You can get both the flu shot and COVID booster at the same time. If you are eligible, you could get a third vaccine in the same appointment: the RSV vaccine.
Earlier this year, the FDA approved the first-ever vaccine to prevent RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, in older adults.
“The RSV vaccine is very specifically for adults who are aged 60 and older,” Dr. Keri Althoff, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, previously told Nexstar.
People who are between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant may also receive the vaccine, according to the CDC.
In August, the FDA approved the first vaccine to prevent RSV in infants. The vaccine is intended for pregnant women in their third trimester,
CDC recommendations say infants younger than 8 months born during or entering their first RSV season and those between 8 and 19 months who are at an increased risk for severe RSV disease and entering their second RSV season can receive one dose of this vaccine.
RSV causes cold-like symptoms in most people, but can be more severe for infants, young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. CDC estimates say as many as 10,000 people over the age of 65 are killed each year by the virus.
That staggering statistic is why the vaccine is limited in availability.
There are, of course, other vaccines you may be encouraged to get by your healthcare provider.
You can review vaccine recommendations from the CDC here, which include the aforementioned shots, routine vaccines, and those that can vary based on age, life events, travel, and health conditions.
Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/nexstar_media_wire/4258935-who-needs-3-vaccines-this-cold-and-flu-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who needs 3 vaccines this cold and flu season?
- Reporter asks Jordan what his plan is if he fails to get enough speaker votes
- Already approved drugs could cut risk of cervical cancer return, study finds | Cervical cancer
- There’s a secret chamber beneath London’s Tower Bridge. #Shorts #London #BBCNews
- Ret. US general predicts Israel’s strategy for a ground battle in Gaza
- Winds lifted the forest floor as Storm Babet travelled across Scotland. #StormBabet #Shorts #BBCNews
- Rep. Cheney warns Trump is ‘the single most dangerous threat we face’ if reelected
- Melting glaciers reveal hidden Viking artefacts – BBC News
- Jim Jordan loses third vote as more Republicans abandon him
- Pro-Trump attorney pleads guilty in Georgia election case
- Cousin of missing Israeli calls out government
- Breast Cancer Stages 0–4: Symptoms and Treatment