For younger women diagnosed with breast cancer, there’s a different set of issues

London Morning7:27Young breast cancer survivor shares her story Featured VideoLondoner Sarah O’Flanagan was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 37 but mammograms are typically only offered to people over 50 years old. O’Flanagan tells London Morning how advocating for her own health was lifesaving.

It all happened fast — a lump, a visit to a family doctor, a mammogram and needle biopsy. A breast cancer diagnosis on April 28, 2020, and a bilateral mastectomy three days later.

“Everything happened very quickly after that. I went in for eight rounds of chemotherapy, 16 rounds of radiation and 18 rounds of hormone therapy,” said Sarah O’Flanagan, 41, and a mother of two.

Then 37-years-old, O’Flanagan had to go through surgery and other cancer treatments alone, because the region was in the grips of COVID-19 lockdowns. Now, she’s sharing her experience so that other young women don’t feel so alone, and to raise awareness this October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It was very difficult. I’m lucky enough that my children’s father has been extremely supportive and I also have a partner who’s extremely supportive. But it’s very difficult trying to parent young children — my kids were five and seven when I was diagnosed — because life is extremely busy and treatments just wreck you.”

The mental health impact of a cancer diagnosis is something that many people don’t consider, O’Flanagan said.

“Anxiety is intense because you don’t know what’s going to happen, and also depression because something awful and life-changing has happened to you, and it’s very difficult to wrap your head around that,” she said.

Those diagnosed under the age of 50 are in the midst of financial responsibilities such as leases, mortgages, car loans, student loans and daycare costs, she added.

Different stresses for younger women

“We often have young children or other dependents and sometimes we’re caring for elderly parents while we’re trying to work and build a career. It is extremely expensive to be sick, even in Canada where we have universal health care. Most of us have to stop working during treatment.”.

Financial and family stresses aren’t unique to younger people with cancer, but need to be thought of differently, said Dr. Sarah Knowles, the medical director of the breast care program at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

“It’s a unique population in the sense of what is going on in their life at that time,” Knowles said. “They have families or elderly parents, they’re early in their career, potentially, so there are financial stresses. In addition to that, they have a lot of additional emotional stresses, especially if they do have young children.”

Dr. Sarah Knowles is the medical director of the breast care program at St. Joseph’s Health Care London (Supplied by St. Joseph’s Health Care London)

Knowles’ youngest patients are in their 20s, which is rare. “We’re seeing patients in their 30s and 40s as well.”

Conversations about mastectomies can be difficult, especially with younger patients, Knowles said.

First in-person BRA day to be held Wednesday

“There are different things to think about, including cosmetic outcomes, because that’s really important, and I think we still need to value that despite everything the patient is going through,” she said. “They want to have a good outcome, they want to feel good about their body, and to have a positive self-image.”

Family planning, and whether a woman may want to breast feed, can also be part of the discussion with surgeons, Knowles said.

For the first time since the pandemic, St. Joseph’s is running an in-person BRA Day (which stands for breast reconstruction awareness day).

Those who attend will be able to talk to people who have direct knowledge about breast cancer, including doctors, nurses and survivors. 20 women have volunteered to share their experiences with breast reconstruction outcomes, and will show their results in a women-only lounge for those who have questions. The event is geared to women considering prophylactic mastectomy, those who have gone through the surgery, and those who are awaiting treatment.

London Morning8:08What kind of support is there for younger post-mastectomy patients? Featured VideoLondon Morning spoke to Dr. Sarah Knowles, the medical director of St. Joseph’s Breast Care Program, about how more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer and what avenues are available for reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy.

“We encourage all those patients in the local area to come attend and to hear what we have to say,” Knowles said. “There are some times when patients are just not eligible for certain types of reconstruction, but we can talk all about that so they can know what to expect for their journey.”

O’Flanagan’s cancer is in remission. She gets immunotherapy every three weeks.

The BRA Day at St. Joe’s is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. The event is free but registration is required.