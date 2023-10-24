Health
Patients, health workers say masks needed in Calgary hospitals
Some patients, nurses and doctors are calling for Calgary hospitals to bring in a mask requirement due to concerns about COVID-19.
An Alberta Health Services masking directive, put in place earlier this month to stem transmission, allows individual sites to adopt masking in consultation with health zone leaders and the local medical officer of health.
And while facilities in Edmonton, and surrounding areas, as well as Red Deer have returned to masking, Calgary hospitals have not.
“I don’t necessarily feel safe right now in hospitals. And yet this is where I have to come to get my life-saving treatment,” said Natalie Kwadrans, a Calgary mother of two who has terminal cancer.
On Monday, she masked up and went to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre for the treatment she receives there every three weeks.
“COVID could kill me,” she said, noting she saw very few staff and patients wearing masks.
“There are high risk and vulnerable patients, such as myself … sitting here at the Tom Baker, being exposed to potential COVID because people around me, including the staff, aren’t masked.”
The following Alberta health-care facilities have already implemented the AHS masking directive:
- Royal Alexandra Hospital.
- University of Alberta Hospital.
- Stollery Children’s Hospital.
- Misericordia Community Hospital.
- Grey Nuns Community Hospital.
- Alberta Hospital Edmonton.
- Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.
- Cross Cancer Institute (masking for workers but patient/visitor requirement up to staff).
- Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.
- Central Alberta Cancer Centre.
AHS added the following sites to the list on Tuesday afternoon:
- Devon General Hospital
- Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital.
- Northeast Community Health Centre.
- Leduc Community Hospital.
- Strathcona Community Hospital.
- Westview Health Centre.
Nurses want masking across the province
The United Nurses of Alberta said it’s time Alberta put a masking requirement in place in all hospitals.
“We just need to take a precautionary … approach and make sure that we’re being proactive,” said Cameron Westhead, second vice-president with the union.
“If we wait too long and react after the fact, we often have to introduce more dramatic measures.”
He said the union is hearing from concerned nurses.
“They’re looking for leadership, essentially. They want people who do have the data to make a decision,” he said.
“It doesn’t really matter where you live, it’s protection that everybody deserves to have taken. So we’re encouraging that AHS and other health-care employers would adopt a masking mandate across the province.”
Some doctors are calling for this, too.
“We’re not protecting our patients. We’re not protecting our health-care workers,” said Dr. Joe Vipond, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Calgary and co-founder of Protect our Province Alberta.
“Why does a patient in Edmonton get to have a safer health-care setting than a patient in Calgary?”
Vipond said it’s unclear to him exactly how the decisions are being made, noting he’s asked to meet with AHS leaders to discuss the issue.
“They haven’t really explicitly laid out why one place is allowed to put in masking when other places are not.”
AHS watching situation
Alberta Health Services said the situation is being monitored.
It pointed to its acute care outbreak report showing, as of Tuesday morning, that Calgary had far fewer COVID outbreaks than Edmonton.
“Decisions whether or not to implement the directive are based on several factors, including the rate of hospitalizations, number of outbreaks, [bed] occupancy, test positivity and situational context,” spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in a statement.
The directive itself cites “the risk of service disruption, capacity and staffing challenges” as some of factors considered within “situational context.”
The process involves hospital leaders consulting with those in charge at the zone level. The directive notes a risk assessment is to be done in collaboration with the zone medical officer of health.
It says masking should be put in place when “COVID-19 is or is expected to imminently pose a significant risk to health outcomes for patient populations and/or have a substantial negative impact on capacity at the AHS facility.”
Dr. Arun Abbi, president of the emergency medicine section with the Alberta Medical Association, said he, too, would like to see AHS implement the masking directive in Calgary.
“Once an outbreak happens, then all of the sudden your capacity drops another five or 10 per cent. And it takes three or four weeks to recover from that. And we’re already overcapacity,” he said.
CBC News has asked AHS what specific thresholds are in place to trigger the masking directive, but it had not answered that question at publication time.
The positivity rate in the Calgary zone is now 21 per cent, behind the south zone (25.5 per cent) and central zone (21.5 per cent). Edmonton is sitting at 15.8 per cent.
“Masking is just one strategy out of a package of preventive measures,” said Williamson.
“As always, all staff are encouraged to mask, stay home when ill and to continue to practise diligent hand hygiene as part of ongoing efforts to keep patients, families and each other safe and healthy.”
In most facilities that have enacted the directive, staff are required to mask in all patient-care areas and common areas such as hallways and cafeterias. Patients and visitors are required to mask only in ERs as well as labour and delivery areas.
At the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, it’s up to staff to decide where patients and visitors should mask up, the AHS website says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/patients-edmonton-calgary-hospitals-masking-1.7006196
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Patients, health workers say masks needed in Calgary hospitals
- Israel-Gaza: Why is there a war? – BBC News
- AstraZeneca submits FDA application for self-administered FluMist
- Israel-Gaza: Two more hostages released by Hamas – BBC News
- AI-Based Calculator May Accurately Predict Long-Term Cancer Survival
- Gaza: UN says Gazans heading back north despite Israeli warnings – BBC News
- Study Supports Minimally Invasive Procedure for Aortic Stenosis
- This Worm-Like Amphibian Eats Its Mother’s Skin to Get Microbes | Smart News
- There is an overlap between long covid and ME/CFS
- Self-Administered Flu Vaccine; Expanded Infertility Definition; EPA Proposes Ban on TCE
- Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela
- Inflammatory breast cancer survivor finds hope at MD Anderson