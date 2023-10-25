Health
Health workers face “mental health crisis,” CDC says
CNN
—
Researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sounding the alarm on a “mental health crisis” for health workers around the country.
Using nationwide survey data between 2018 and 2022, a new report from the agency found that nearly half of health workers reported feeling burned out in 2022, up from under a third four years prior. Health workers’ reports of being harassed at work more than doubled, as well.
Released on Tuesday, the report also shows that health workers face worse mental health outcomes than employees in other industries. The findings come on the heels of the largest health care worker strike in US history, in which 75,000 unionized employees of Kaiser Permanente cited feelings of burnout and chronic staffing shortages during a walkout in five states and the District of Columbia.
“While usually health workers care diligently for others in their time of need, it is now our nation’s health workers who are suffering, and we must act,” said Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer.
Even before the pandemic, Houry added, health workers’ jobs were demanding: providers face long hours and unpredictable schedules, exposure to infectious diseases, and often-challenging interactions with patients and their families.
Previous research has found that health care workers—especially nurses, health support workers and health technicians—face an increased risk of suicide compared to people who don’t work in the medical field.
“Caring for people who are sick can also be intensely stressful and emotional,” Houry said. “Although you do everything you can to save a life, I still remember some of the tough patient cases I had, where I gave the bad news about an advanced cancer diagnosis to a working spouse or the time I was unable to resuscitate the young toddler after a car crash.
“After a shift like this, I would have to put on a good front and take care of my own family. And in doing this, I didn’t always pay enough attention to my own wellness needs,” she added.
According to Houry, the Covid-19 pandemic made workplace challenges worse, with health care providers facing a wave of patients, long hours and supply shortages. Those stresses fueled a rise in mental health complications, suicidal ideation, and like large parts of the US adult population, substance abuse challenges.
The study found that health care workers reported an increase in poor mental health days between 2018 and 2022. 44% of health workers reported wanting to look for a new job, up from 33% in 2018.
In contrast, the number of other essential workers who intended to look for a new job dropped over the same period.
Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers who experienced harassment—including violent threats, bullying and verbal abuse from patients and coworkers—shot up from 6% to 13% during the study period.
According to the CDC report, harassment had major impacts on health workers’ mental health: Health workers who reported being harassed were 5 times as likely to report anxiety compared to those who were not. Those who faced harassment were over three times as likely to report depression and nearly six times as likely to report burnout, as well.
For instance, 85% of health workers who experienced harassment reported feeling anxiety, compared to 53% of those who did not. 60% of harassment victims reported experiencing depression, nearly double the number of health workers who had not suffered harassment.
Those consequences, however, could be preventable with improved workplace policies and practices, the report says.
The study found that health workers who trusted their management, had enough time to complete their work and received support from supervisors were less likely to report burnout.
“We’re calling on employers to take this information to heart and take immediate preventive actions,” said Casey Chosewood, director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s Office for Total Worker Health. “Supportive work environments had a positive impact on health workers.”
The report also recommended that employers encourage “cross-level employee participation” in decision-making: health workers who helped with decision-making had about half the likelihood of reporting depression symptoms. Chosewood recommended that supervisors support their employees by monitoring staffing needs and seriously addressing harassment reports.
The CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health also plans to launch a national campaign this fall to help hospital leaders address challenges to health workers’ well-being—part of an ongoing initiative by the agency to raise awareness about health workers’ mental health challenges.
“The bottom line is this: we must take the research we have and act,” Chosewood said. “To label our current and long-standing challenge a ‘crisis’ is an understatement. Patients in our communities, really all of us, will fare better when our health workers are thriving.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/24/health/health-workers-face-mental-health-crisis-cdc-says/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Health workers face “mental health crisis,” CDC says
- Iceland’s prime minister joins strikes over gender pay gap – BBC News
- Anderson Cooper had a realization about a hostage during a live interview with his parents
- Sepsis failings still causing too many deaths – ombudsman
- UN agency warns Gaza operation could end tomorrow without more fuel – BBC News
- GOP lawmaker issues firm message to his House colleagues
- Deadliest single day for Gaza since start of Israel conflict – 700 people killed
- R.S.V. Shot for Infants Is in Short Supply: What to Know
- ‘Nonsense’: Legal analyst reacts to Jenna Ellis’ explanation to judge
- UN chief says ‘clear violations of humanitarian law’ in Gaza – BBC News
- Hear what Michael Cohen said outside courthouse in Trump fraud trial
- Mild cognitive impairment affects up to 8 million Americans, experts say. The majority have never been diagnosed