More Alberta hospitals add masking requirements





More hospitals and Alberta Health Services locations across the province are adding enhanced masking in the face of increasing spread of COVID-19. The directive requires staff, physicians, volunteers and lab workers to wear masks when in spaces when they are in patient-facing spaces like care areas, hallways, foyers, cafeterias, or gift shops. Patients and visitors are not required to wear a mask in those areas, but are required when in emergency departments and labour and delivery assessment/triage areas in those facilities. On Tuesday, six more sites in the Edmonton zone decided to add masks: Devon General Hospital

Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital

Northeast Community Health Centre (14007 50 St. in Edmonton)

Leduc Community Hospital

Strathcona Community Hospital (in Sherwood Park)

Westview Health Centre (in Stony Plain) On Friday, the Cross Cancer Institute also added enhanced masking for workers there, but does not require masking for patients and visitors “except for areas where staff determine masking is required.” Story continues below advertisement AHS said signage will be in place where masking is required. A total of 14 AHS sites are now using the enhanced masking directive two weeks after it was put in place by the provincial health authority.



1:43

Edmonton pharmacies busy after first week of flu and COVID vaccines

Also on Tuesday, AHS released updated information on acute care outbreaks in the province. Trending Now Céline Dion ‘siren battles’ are leaving New Zealand locals sleepless

3 children among victims of intimate partner shooting in northern Ontario, police say Story continues below advertisement The total number of patients, health-care workers and hospital units involved in outbreaks declined from the week before, for the first time since the province marked a new respiratory virus season. By zone, the North, Central and Calgary zones saw declines in numbers. The Edmonton Zone had the same number of patients as last week involved in COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a slight increase in health-care workers and only one fewer unit in outbreak. <br />

The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton continues to have a high number of patients, workers and units in outbreak, with 10 units, 98 patients and 24 healthcare workers currently affected. On Sept. 19, the Royal Alex only had one unit of three patients in outbreak. An outbreak is declared when at least one person is determined to have caught the airborne virus in hospital. Story continues below advertisement According to the province’s respiratory virus dashboard, there were 361 COVID cases in hospital as of Oct. 14, and 13 in ICU — roughly double that of the previous week.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10047115/alberta-hospitals-masking-requirements-october-24-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos