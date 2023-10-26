Public Health: Say ‘boo’ to the flu | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT– Community Health and Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties is encouraging people to say ‘boo’ to the flu and get their flu vaccinations before Halloween. In addition to that, it also recommends at risk populations get RSV and Covid vaccinations, too.

Tim Langer, Public Health Sanitarian, explained that we’re heading into the season for these diseases to spread more easily as people will start spending more time indoors and having more contact with others as children are in school and holiday gatherings will be starting.

On the Covid front, Langer said they locally continue to see active Covid cases and added that the Omicron variant has changed over the last year or so.

“It’s still around and it can still cause serious illness or death and does, but primarily in elderly folk and those who are not vaccinated,” Langer said.

He added that most people with healthy immune systems do well if infected and only experience minor symptoms which are similar to a cold, but that there are still severe cases throughout the country.

However, Langer noted that it’s better than it used to be with the original variant and Delta variant.

While there’s been chatter about mask mandates as cases pick back up this season, Langer said his personal opinion is that mask mandates are through with.

“But I do think there are folk, if they’re more susceptible, they might want to consider masking. A N95 mask can go a long way to stopping the spread of this virus,” Langer said.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly referred to as RSV, is a virus that can affect infants and young children and also the older population.

“There is an effective vaccine for that virus and it’s recommended that if you’re 60 and older you obtain that vaccine,” Langer said.

He said that infants affected by RSV almost always show symptoms and it’s not always that way with adults so it can spread easily from adults to children.

Common RSV symptoms include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. In young children it can cause bronchitis and pneumonia.

Turning to influenza, Langer said at this time in Minnesota, they’re not seeing high cases of the virus. However, there is a vaccine for it that he suggests people should consider getting.

“It can be quite effective in reducing your chances of getting the virus or having a serve case,” Langer said.

If it’s received too early, some of the immunity can wear off so Langer said experts recommend now is a good time to obtain the flu vaccine so the body can build up immunity before more cases pop up in the area.

As with all vaccines, Langer acknowledged that people can have different reactions upon receiving it.

“Typically symptoms are mild and only last 24 hours or less. People might have headaches or body aches, but for example, with the influenza virus, you will not get influenza from the vaccine, but you may have side effects,” he said.

Side effects are normal and nothing to be worried. Langer recognized that while they’re a nuisance, the vaccine ultimately provides protection in the long-run and many people don’t have reactions.

Currently, people can find vaccines for all of these viruses at local pharmacies. In the meantime, practicing good hygiene can go a long way in preventing illness.

“I think folk need to be reminded to cover their cough this season and wash their hands and do all of those simple things we can do to prevent the spread of disease whether it’s serious or not. Even the simple cold can be prevented by covering your cough and washing you hands,” Langer said.







