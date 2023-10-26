Maternal mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination May Protect Against Adverse Newborn Outcomes





Newborns and early infants whose mothers received a maternal mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy may be protected from different adverse outcomes, according to new data published in JAMA Pediatrics.1 COVID-19 vaccination is routinely recommended to pregnant women due to an increased risk of severe disease, but rates of vaccination in this population remain low. Although previous studies have examined associations between COVID-19 vaccines and adverse outcomes in pregnancy, a lack of data exists on safety outcomes for infants after the neonatal period. “Many women feel nervous about receiving vaccines during pregnancy, but our study will hopefully provide some reassurance on the safety of COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy for newborns and young infants,” Sarah Jorgensen, a pharmacist and lead author on the study, said in a release.2 A team of investigators from the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Science and the University of Toronto conducted a cohort study to examine if maternal mRNA COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is associated with adverse newborn and early infant outcomes. Data was gathered from the MOMBABY database, which includes multiple health administrative databases from Ontario, Canada, from May 1, 202, through September 2, 2022. Infants were excluded if they had a gestational age of less than 20 weeks, a birth weight of less than 500 grams, if their mothers did not have insurance the year preceding birth, if they had incomplete birth records, or if they were born to mothers younger than 12 or older than 50. The study cohort included 142006 infants, of which 85670 were born to mothers who received 1 or more COVID-19 mRNA vaccine doses during pregnancy. Data on 6-month follow up visits was also available for 112623 infants. Investigators found that infants of vaccinated mothers had a lower risk of severe neonatal morbidity, neonatal death, and admission to neonatal intensive care units compared to infants of unvaccinated mothers. Results were largely unchanged when analyzed by number of vaccine doses during pregnancy, trimester of vaccination, vaccine product, and infant sex. Additionally, there was no association between maternal vaccination during pregnancy and neonatal readmission, or 6-month hospital admission. Study limitations include propensity scores being limited to variables available in study databases, a lack of information on maternal body mass, tobacco use, or breastfeeding, and analyses being restricted to live births. “Our results were consistent across the number of doses someone received during pregnancy, the trimester in which they were vaccinated, and the vaccine product they received, which gives us more confidence that there is no increase in the adverse newborn and infant outcomes we assessed,” said Jorgensen. Reference 1. Jorgensen SCJ, Drover SSM, Fell DB, et al. Newborn and Early Infant Outcomes Following Maternal COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy. JAMA Pediatr. Published online October 23, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.4499 2. New study confirms safety and benefits of maternal COVID-19 vaccination for newborns. News Release. Institute for Clinical Evaluative Science. October 23, 2023. Accessed October 25, 2023. https://www.ices.on.ca/publications/journal-articles/newborn-outcomes-following-maternal-covid-19-vaccination-during-pregnancy/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drugtopics.com/view/maternal-mrna-covid-19-vaccination-may-protect-against-adverse-newborn-outcomes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos