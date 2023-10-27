Ketamine Research Probes Dissociative Agent





Ketamine, a dissociative agent approved by the FDA as an anesthetic, has been gaining popularity as a fast, effective, off-label treatment for depression. Research has found ketamine to be especially helpful in cases of treatment-resistant depression that have not responded to other medications, and for patients suffering from severe symptoms, including suicidality, who need rapid relief. Unlike conventional antidepressants, which often take up to 6 weeks to improve symptoms, ketamine can have an effect after just one or two infusions. Major depression is the leading cause of disability in the world, according to the World Health Organization, and roughly 6 to 7% of Americans will have a depressive episode in any given year. While 60 to 70% of people with depression respond to traditional antidepressants, typically a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), these medications are not effective for 30% of patients. Clinicians have long searched for effective alternatives for these individuals, who are often in acute distress. “Mood disorders are very painful,” writes William Dodson, MD, in the ADDitude article “The ADHD-Depression Link“. “A study done in the mid-1970s at the National Cancer Institute asked people living with end-stage cancer and who had previously had a depressive episode which one was more painful; 98% said that the depression was more painful than terminal cancer.” Once known best as the club drug Special K, ketamine has emerged as a strong treatment option for depression. “Ketamine affects glutamate and GABA — excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters of the brain. It promotes synaptic connections within the brain for learning and memory, but it can also block other receptors, leading to rapid antidepressant action,” explains Roberto Olivardia, PhD, in the ADDitude article “Treatment for Depression and ADHD: Treating Comorbid Mood Disorders Safely.” “Studies show that 60% or more of patients find relief from depressive symptoms with these infusions, and relief can be relatively short-acting, within 1 to 3 weeks.” Though ketamine clinics administer the medication in different ways, an infusion generally fits the following description: Lasts 40 minutes

Dosage depends on weight

Patient is fully awake

May experience odd perceptions and disassociation

A string of six sessions is typical

Often not covered by insurance

Side effects tend to be mild and subside quickly. They include: Nausea

Drowsiness

Feeling “strange” “Ketamine can actually induce neurogeneration, or creation of nerve cells in the brain, particularly in the hippocampus, which is a part of your brain responsible for memory,” Olivardia explains in the ADDitude webinar “The ADHD-Depression Link in Adults: Symptoms & Treatments.” “While the FDA has only approved ketamine as an anesthetic and has not approved it as an antidepressant, it is definitely being used with a lot of good results and very promising research.” Depression Test for Adults Take this symptom test from ADDitude to determine whether you’re showing signs of depression. Get Started

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/depression/features/ketamine-transforming-depression-treatment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos