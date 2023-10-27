Health
Intermittent fasting helps with weight loss and blood sugar for Type 2 diabetes : Shots
lacaosa/Getty Images
Intermittent fasting is enjoying a moment in American households — by some accounts nearing the popularity of calorie counting and plant-based diets.
The appeal?
Research suggests that simply having less time to eat can lead people to cut down on how much they ultimately consume, without the rigmarole of watching each calorie.
Now, new research bolsters the case that intermittent fasting — specifically limiting when you eat to a given window of time during the day — can be a safe and effective strategy for managing Type 2 diabetes.
The study, published on Friday in JAMA Open, finds people with Type 2 diabetes can successfully shed weight and manage their blood sugar by eating only within an 8-hour window each day.
“I think this is pretty exciting data,” says Dr. Joanne Bruno, an endocrinologist at NYU Langone Health who wasn’t involved in the trial.
While it’s still an emerging field, a growing number of clinical trials have shown time-restricted eating can improve metabolic health and deliver weight loss. But few of these studies have focused specifically on Type 2 diabetes.
The findings add evidence that time-restricted eating has potential for helping those with high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar and other problems affecting cardiovascular and metabolic health, says Dr. Pam Taub, a cardiologist at the University of California San Diego.
“I think you get the most bang for the buck with this type of population,” says Taub, who also has published studies on time-restricted eating.
An easier alternative
The study, based at the University of Illinois Chicago, ran for six months and included 75 adults with Type 2 diabetes.
The study authors say it’s the first randomized controlled trial directly comparing time-restricted eating to counting calories in patients with Type 2 diabetes, looking at effects on body weight and A1C, a test that shows blood sugar levels over the past three months.
Overall, the study found that time-restricted eating led to about the same improvements as calorie-counting in A1C levels. Both groups had a drop of over 0.7% from baseline over the course of six months.
Given that most medications used for diabetes will reduce that number by about 1%, Bruno says this represents a “significant change and can have meaningful clinical benefits.”
The difference in weight loss was the most remarkable result.
Those who only ate between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. ended up losing nearly double the amount of weight as those who counted their calories.
“I was surprised,” says Krista Varady, a professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois and the study’s lead author. She notes her previous studies have shown the same amount of weight loss as calorie counting, not more.
“They didn’t need to count calories or carbs or anything like that,” she says, “They ended up reducing their calorie intake just by eating in that 8-hour window.”
The study included three arms: the controls who made no changes to their diet, those who were instructed to count calories and reduce their intake by about 25%, and the time-restricted eating group.
On average, those who kept their eating to an 8-hour window shed about 10 pounds and lost more fat than the calorie counting group, which dropped a total of about 6 pounds.
Varady says they picked the noon to 8 p.m. window because observational studies show that’s when most people who do intermittent fasting prefer to eat.
“They really found time-restricted eating to be a nice, refreshing alternative,” she says.
Many study participants said in interviews they had spent years being advised to count calories and were disillusioned with the approach, says Varady.
Benefits go beyond weight-loss
Despite being the largest clinical trial to date on Type 2 diabetes, it’s still considered “fairly small,” but it was well-performed, says Benjamin Horne, an epidemiologist at the Intermountain Heart Institute in Salt Lake City and an adjunct professor at Stanford University.
“I would say it’s the best study in that population to date, so I think we can be confident that there are potential benefits,” he says.
Indeed, Varady and her co-authors acknowledge it needs to be followed up with larger trials and caution that the findings on weight loss shouldn’t be interpreted as proving that time-restricted eating is better.
“It’s not a one diet fits all approach,” she says. “We’re just showing that time-restricted eating is another option.”
Horne points out some of the study’s strengths. It included a diverse patient pool: A majority of the participants were Black and about a third were Hispanic. And those who did the time restricted eating had good adherence, sticking to the 8-hour window on average about six out of seven days a week.
Finally while the weight-loss groups did meet with dietitians regularly, the study offered a practice that people can replicate even if they’re not in a clinical trial.
“It’s very easy to do a fasting regimen,” he says, “You don’t need a prescription to do it. It doesn’t cost anything.”
In an era of blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs, Taub says the study adds to the evidence that this lifestyle intervention can also help.
“It’s not one or the other,” says Taub, “One of the things that I strive for with my patients with Type 2 diabetes is how do I minimize the pharmacotherapy and maximize the lifestyle?”
In fact, Taub’s work has shown that for people with metabolic syndrome, a 10-hour eating window not only improves their ability to manage blood sugar, but also reduces other metrics like blood pressure and cholesterol.
A study on shift workers has found that intermittent fasting, even if it’s done late in the evening, can still confer benefits. “It’s about giving your body that fasting period, that metabolic rest,” she says.
What research suggests, she says, is that time-restricted eating can offer metabolic benefits above and beyond what’d you’d expect simply from losing a given amount of weight.
For those with Type 2 diabetes though, Taub and Bruno say patients should not take up intermittent fasting without medical supervision.
For example, in the JAMA Open study, some participants needed to have their medications adjusted depending on their blood sugar test.
Bruno says concerns about hypoglycemia from fasting appears to be one reason there haven’t been more studies on people with Type 2 diabetes till now.
While there are still lingering safety questions that need to be studied, especially for those taking insulin, she says overall it does seem to be safe and effective.
And increasingly it’s a tool that she offers her patients.
“Many do feel liberated in some ways by this dietary strategy,” she says. “I’m hopeful that time-restricted feeding will get its due.”
Carmel Wroth edited this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/10/27/1208932809/popular-for-weight-loss-intermittent-fasting-may-help-with-diabetes-too
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Intermittent fasting helps with weight loss and blood sugar for Type 2 diabetes : Shots
- Maine shootings: Hundreds of US police search for gunman as 16 feared dead – BBC News
- Before and after satellite images show destruction in Gaza
- Scottish Stroke Survivors Speak Out about Fears and Mental Health Challenges
- Why Israel hasn’t launched an incursion yet
- A New Era of Vaccines Leaves Old Questions About Prices Unanswered
- Hear what Trump said about top Republican who wants to be speaker
- Here’s what we know about Maine mass shootings suspect
- Genetic Study deCODE’s Rare Variants in Migraine Sufferers
- Person of interest identified in Lewiston, ME shooting
- White nose syndrome is killing bats. Scientists hope a vaccine can help.
- Homeowner prevents armed home invasion with gun