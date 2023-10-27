‘Tremendous bloom’ of mosquitoes swarm the New Orleans area | Environment





Noticing more bites in recent weeks? That’s because the marshes and woodland pools surrounding New Orleans are producing a “tremendous bloom” of mosquitoes, said Kevin Caillouet, a medical entomologist and director of the St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement. The intense heat and lack of rainfall this summer helped keep mosquito populations down. But now, the insects are out in force, and mosquito control teams are scrambling to keep the numbers at bay. “We’re treating them as frequently as we can by airplane, helicopter and trucks,” said Caillouet. Mosquitoes don’t function well in temperatures above 95 degrees. Even the 88-degree nights were too hot for the insect. The heat cut the mosquito population in St. Tammany by about one-third, said Caillouet.

But October is the sweet spot for some species. “Now that it’s cooler and still been very humid, they come out of the woodwork to find you,” said Caillout. Louisiana has about 60 different species of mosquitoes, with different populations becoming active depending on the season and conditions. Though rain has been infrequent, creating fewer opportunities for some mosquitoes to breed, the currently active populations depend more on the tides to proliferate. The recent marsh fires may also be influencing the mosquito population. Anything that affects fish, which are the No. 1 predators of mosquitoes, can allow for a explosion, said Caillouet.

The good news is that it’s not hot enough for most mosquito-borne illnesses to be a concern. Mosquitoes acquire diseases such as West Nile virus when they bite birds, which happens year-round. But viruses can’t replicate enough in the cold-blooded insect when the temperature drops, making West Nile and encephalitis less of a threat. During 2022, Louisiana experienced 41 West Nile neuroinvasive disease cases and seven deaths. So far in 2023, the state is averaging about the same, with 41 West Nile neuroinvasive disease cases and three deaths. There has also been one case of Eastern Equine encephalitis in humans this year. Although the increased number this month is less threatening for illness, it’s still bothersome.

“I would call it primarily a nuisance problem,” said Caillouet. “But in some cases, it’s an unbearable nuisance.” An incoming cold front will plunge mosquito numbers next week. In the meantime, several parishes will spray for mosquitoes over the weekend in the following locations: Orleans Parish: Lakeview/West End, Lake Shore/Lake Vista and Gentilly on Friday between 6:30 p.m. and midnight

St. Charles Parish: Des Allemands, Bayou Gauche, Killona, Luling, Willowdale, Mimosa, Boutte, Ama, Montz, New Sarpy, Ormond, Red Church, Destrehan, St. Rose, Turtle Pond and Fairfield on Friday between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

St. Tammany: seven areas on the Northshore starting Friday at 6:45 p.m. Residents can check the treatment map at https://stpmad.org/treatment-schedule.

Jefferson Parish: Kenner and Lafitte/Barataria on Sunday between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

