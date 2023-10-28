Share on Pinterest Following a keto diet may benefit people with breast cancer, a study finds. Pekic/Getty Images In 2020, 2.3 million women globally received a breast cancer diagnosis.

Previous studies have shown that diet plays a role in breast cancer risk.

A new review from the University of Catania in Italy suggests that following a keto diet may have therapeutic benefits for people with breast cancer. In 2020, about 2.3 million women around the world received a breast cancer diagnosis. There are certain known risk factors for this type of cancer, including age, sex, and family history . Previous studies also link certain lifestyle practices, such as an unhealthy diet , to a potentially increased risk for breast cancer. Conversely, other studies show that following healthy dietary patterns can help reduce breast cancer recurrence and all-cause mortality in breast cancer survivors. Now, a review recently published in the journal Nutrients by researchers from the University of Catania in Italy suggests that following a keto diet may have therapeutic benefits for people with breast cancer.

Over the years, scientists have examined the different ways diet can affect breast cancer. Previous research shows that unhealthy dietary practices may increase breast cancer risk. For example, a study published in September 2023 found a link between ultra-processed food consumption and increased breast cancer risk. Increased sugar intake has also been associated with a higher risk for breast cancer, including drinking sugar-sweetened sodas . Conversely, past studies also report that good nutritional habits may positively affect breast cancer prevention and treatment. A study published in May 2021 found that eating more fruits, vegetables, cheese, and soy products. In addition, less red and processed meat was associated with a lower risk of breast cancer. Research published in April 2023 reported that following the Mediterranean diet had a potentially protective effect against breast cancer. Furthermore, a study published in November 2021 reported that the type of food a person with breast cancer consumes may be effective at easing cancer treatment-related toxicities and improving prognosis.

For the current review, researchers assessed the evidence so far about the potential link between the keto diet and breast cancer. They did this by performing a comprehensive literature search of preclinical and clinical studies examining this link. After analyzing the data, the scientists reported that existing studies provide a diverse range of findings, with some suggesting that a keto diet may help with inhibiting tumor growth and improving treatment response in breast cancer. However, the researchers cautioned that clinical trials are still needed in order to prove these possible positive effects, as the results are currently inconsistent, with limited human trial data. Additionally, the scientists said there are also concerns regarding the safety and long-term effects of sustained ketosis in cancer patients.

While some of this study’s findings may be positive, experts caution that the keto diet cannot prevent or treat breast cancer. “I would say that research is very preliminary at this point and I don’t recommend anyone diagnosed with cancer or wanting to prevent breast cancer to adopt a specific diet,” Dr. Parvin Peddi, a board-certified medical oncologist and director of Breast Medical Oncology for the Margie Petersen Breast Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, told Medical News Today. “What is refreshing is that there are now multiple ongoing clinical trials that are carefully randomizing cancer patients to ketogenic [versus a] normal healthy diet, and hopefully they will provide answers as to the benefit and if so, degree of, this diet in conjunction with therapy for breast cancer,” she added. “We need clinical trials ongoing at this time to complete and be published before recommending this to patients.”