Impact of COVID-19 on mortality in coastal Kenya: a longitudinal open cohort study

We analysed 16,177 deaths occurring between 1st Jan 2010 and 5th May 2022 from among 3,330,071 PYO. This covered the first 5 waves of COVID-19 in Kenya (Fig. 1). Observed and expected monthly mortality rates are shown in Fig. S1. We found no evidence of autocorrelation (Fig. S2) or lack of fit (Fig. S3) and adjustment for air temperature did not significantly improve our model (Supplement, Fig. S4 and Table S4). We excluded infants from all analyses given the constraints in detecting births accurately during the lockdown period. On aggregating all ages except infants, there was significant excess mortality in November–December 2020, July–August 2021 and December 2021–January 2022 (Fig. 2). These periods coincide with the peak of wave 2 (wild-type), the rise of wave 4 (Delta) and the rise and peak of wave 5 (Omicron BA1), respectively.

Fig. 1: Timeline of the first six COVID-19 waves in Kenya, the Kilifi HDSS re-enumeration rounds and excess mortality analysis windows. The dotted black horizontal line shows the period when HDSS fieldwork was suspended during round 48. The orange data series is the daily number of new cases of test-positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kenya (scale on left-hand y-axis) [Data source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html]. The predominant variant behind each wave is denoted at the base of each wave. The green line represents the effective reproductive number (scale on the right-hand y-axis) from a secondary source16,17. The dates of the two anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody serosurveys in Kilifi HDSS are shown as grey bars12,13. The exact dates of the re-enumeration rounds, defined waves and analysis windows are listed in Table S8.

Fig. 2: Monthly excess mortality rates from 1st April 2020 to 30th April 2022. Calculated as (observed deaths—expected deaths)/person-years of observation. The excess mortality rate for all ages above infancy (age ≥1 year) is the weighted average of the age-specific rates. The weights are the proportion of each age group in the Kilifi HDSS population. The grey bands represent the 95% prediction intervals computed as the range from the 5th and 95th percentiles of 100 model simulations.

We defined the start of a wave as the point at which the daily effective reproduction number of SARS-CoV-216,17 traversed 1 in a positive direction after at least 4 weeks below 1 and the end of the wave to be the point where the subsequent wave begins. For wave-specific excess mortality, we offset analysis periods associated with each infection wave by a lag of 2 weeks. There was significant excess mortality for all ages together, excluding infants, during wave 4 (Delta) but not in any other wave (Table 1). We predicted 610 deaths during the Delta wave but observed 711 (excess mortality 16.6%, 95% PI 9.5%, 24.7%). In age-specific analyses, there was significant excess mortality among those aged 5–14 years and 15–44 years in wave 1 (wild-type), among those aged 45–64 years in wave 4 (Delta) and among those aged ≥65 years in waves 4 (Delta) and 5 (Omicron). Mortality was significantly lower than predicted in wave 1 (wild-type) among those aged 45–64 and ≥65 years and in wave 4 (Delta) among those aged 5–14 years. In the three months before the start of the pandemic (1st January–31st March 2020), we observed an overall excess mortality of 14.3% (95% PI 5.1%, 24.9%) which followed a year, 2019, with a significant mortality deficit (Table S3a). In age-specific analyses, this excess mortality in January–March 2020 was significant only among those aged ≥65 years (17.5%, 95% PI 2.9%, 43.9%).

Table 1 Excess deaths from 1st January 2020 to 16th April 2022 among Kilifi HDSS residents aged ≥1 year, pre-pandemic and in each of 5 COVID-19 waves

On aggregate, across the first five waves of the pandemic, 1st April 2020–16th April 2022 (Table 2), we predicted 2336 deaths in adults and children aged ≥1 year based on 9 years of baseline data (2010–2018), but we observed 2447 deaths, giving an excess mortality of 4.8% (95% PI 1.2%, 9.4%) and an excess mortality rate of 20.3/100,000 person-years. Excess mortality only deviated significantly above zero among adults aged ≥65 years (11.6% 95% PI 5.9%, 18.9%). Summary excess mortality in all children aged 1–14 years was –7.7% (95% PI –20.9%, 6.9%), but this mortality deficit was mostly driven by improved survival in children aged 5–14 years (Table 2). In sex-specific analyses of the 5-wave period, overall excess mortality was higher in females (9.6%, Table S1a) compared to males (–0.1%, Table S1b). Among females aged 45–64 and ≥65 years, there was a significant excess mortality of 11.4% (95% PI 1.3%, 26.8%) and 16.3% (95% PI 76.4, 27.0), respectively; the equivalent figures for males was –7.6% (95% PI –18.3, 3.5) and 6.3% (95% PI –1.2, 17.3).

Table 2 Excess deaths from 1st January 2020 to 16th April 2022 and for two calendar years (2020–2021) among Kilifi HDSS residents aged >1 year

We explored the internal validity of the mortality predictions of our baseline model by removing each year (2010–2019) in turn from the analysis and estimating the excess mortality prediction for that year. Predicted mortality differed significantly from observed mortality in 2019 (mortality deficit –7.5%, 95% PI –13.1%, –1.2%, Table S3a). This single deviation is likely to be attributable to random fluctuation in the timing of deaths; it was followed by a brief period of excess mortality in January–March 2020. However, to avoid biasing our baseline model, we excluded data from 2019 when predicting mortality in 2020–2022. Repeating the internal validation analysis for the new baseline (2010–2018) revealed no significant differences between observed and expected deaths (Table S3b).

For comparison with published modelled estimates of global and national excess mortality1,2,3 for the two calendar years 2020–2021, we also calculated overall excess mortality rates in Kilifi HDSS for the same period. Observed and expected deaths for all residents aged ≥1 year were 2441 and 2276, respectively, giving an excess mortality of 7.2% (95% PI 3.4%, 11.3%) and an excess mortality rate of 31.0/100,000 person-years (Table 2). After standardising the Kilifi HDSS results to the age structure of the Kenyan national population, the excess mortality rate was 27.4/100,000 (95%CI, 23.2–31.6) in 2020–2021.

We conducted data quality checks to examine whether bias was introduced as a possible consequence of three factors; (1) field interviewers were unable to reach all household respondents during the pandemic; (2) person-years of observation in the HDSS reduced because delayed fieldwork resulted in a delay in registering new in-migrants; (3) travel restrictions reduced the frequency of migrant labourers returning home to Kilifi for care when they contract a terminal illness18,19. If travel restrictions substantially reduced the return of sick diaspora, then the absence of unhealthy in-migrant deaths during the pandemic may have attenuated the excess mortality attributable to COVID-19 among stable residents of Kilifi HDSS. In our analyses: (1) we found no evidence that interviewers were unable to reach household respondents (Table S5); (2) the person-years of observation did decline during the pandemic (Fig. S5), particularly among younger age groups who are, in general, more mobile; however, whilst the risk time for in-migrants was reduced any deaths occurring in this unrecorded risk time were also unobserved by the HDSS; (3) we explored bias due to differential mortality by migration status by conducting survival analyses on a fixed cohort of residents selected on 23rd March 2020 and followed for the duration of travel restrictions (7 months) and compared the survival of this cohort to similar cohorts selected on 23rd March of previous years from 2010 to 2019; there was no evidence of decreased survival in 2020 (Table S6 and Fig. S6).

To explain the slight asynchrony between waves of excess mortality in Kilifi HDSS and the national case surveillance data, we analysed the subset of case data derived from Kilifi County. The surveillance data comprised PCR and rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2, including negative results, collated across multiple Kenyan testing laboratories and national reporting mechanisms20. From 23rd March 2020 to 5th May 2022 Kilifi accounted for 79,310 (3.2%) of 2,501,682 PCR tests and 6,339 (1.1%) of 581,648 rapid antigen tests nationwide. Superimposing the national and Kilifi-specific epidemic curves (Fig. S7) illustrates that, in Kilifi, wave 1 (wild-type) was absent, wave 3 (Beta-Alpha) arrived late and wave 4 (Delta) arrived early and was more pronounced.

We analysed the cause of death data from 2010 to 2022 to examine whether there were changes in the causes of death in 2020–2022 that could be attributed to the pandemic. Between 2015–2019, we investigated 71.7% (4647/6480) of deaths detected in Kilifi HDSS using verbal autopsy (Fig. S8). In 2020, 2021 and 2022 the proportions we investigated were 70.4% (914/1298), 63.5% (915/1,440) and 47.2% (180/381), respectively. The proportion of deaths attributable to ARI was lower in 2020 in all age groups but returned to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021 (Fig. 3). The proportion attributable to road traffic accidents (RTA) rose throughout the pandemic, particularly in those aged 15–44 years. The proportion attributable to stroke rose during the pandemic, particularly in those aged 45–64 years.

Fig. 3: Annual cause-specific mortality fractions by Verbal Autopsy from January 2010 to May 2022. RTA refers to road traffic accidents.

In 2020, the World Health Organization proposed 6 new COVID-19 questions for verbal autopsies21. Of 103 verbal autopsies where at least one COVID-19 question was positive, 31 were attributed to COVID-19 using the COVID-19 Rapid Mortality Surveillance (CRMS) software22. This represents 1.8% of 1724 deaths investigated between April 1, 2020, and April 16, 2022. Among the same 103 positive verbal autopsies reviewed by two physicians, 20 were considered probably related to COVID-19; 9 were possibly related; and 74 were unrelated (Fig. S10).