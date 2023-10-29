Health
COVID: Doctors say more should be done to push updated shot
When vaccines against COVID-19 first became available in Canada, public service announcements flooded radio and TV broadcasts and repeatedly popped up online and across social media feeds.
More than 80 per cent of people in Canada responded, lining up at mass vaccination clinics or booking appointments for their first two doses.
Federal, provincial and territorial governments’ public awareness campaigns continued over the next few years, actively promoting booster shots to protect against waning immunity — but the uptake was considerably lower.
Now, there are two new COVID-19 vaccines — reformulated by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — to fight the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant that has become dominant across the country. Yet despite the fact every province and territory now has at least one updated mRNA vaccine in hand, some experts say public awareness efforts to drive vaccine uptake aren’t what they used to be.
Doctors say it’s vital to get this version of the vaccine because it offers protection against the subvariant driving a current rise in COVID-19 cases and also because most Canadians are well past the six-month mark when immunity fades after previous shots or infections.
“It seems to me that we are sort of experiencing COVID amnesia,” said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan.
Overall, communications efforts to break through that “amnesia” and get across the importance of getting the vaccine have been “less than optimal,” he said.
“This fall, we are at a quite a different place in relation to COVID-19 than in each of the three previous falls — we are in a better place, but we are not in a completely safe place,” said Muhajarine, who is also a researcher with Canada’s Coronavirus Variants Rapid Response Network.
Provinces and territories now have information posted on their websites about who is eligible to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine, where to get it and links to book appointments or find participating pharmacies.
But those websites require people to already be “motivated” to seek out a shot, Muhajarine said.
British Columbia’s system is an example of a more proactive approach, he said.
Everyone in B.C. who got their primary COVID-19 vaccine series gets a text or email message informing them when it’s their turn to get the new shot, the province’s Health Minister Adrian Dix told The Canadian Press in an interview.
People can click through to book their appointment immediately, Dix said, noting that the message also reminds them to get their flu shot, which can be booked at the same time.
The invitations to book have been sent out “in order of vulnerability,” he said, with the first messages going to health-care workers and long-term care residents, followed by seniors and people who have chronic conditions that make them especially vulnerable to serious illness. After that, the general public has started receiving invitations.
Dix estimated that about 144,000 invitations for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations are sent out per day in B.C.
The minister didn’t comment on whether the budget for advertising and promoting the COVID-19 vaccine was similar to previous efforts, but said “the text (and email) messages are an invitation system which serve as the best possible promotion.”
In an email response to The Canadian Press, the Public Health Agency of Canada said that provincial and territorial governments are responsible for their own advertising campaigns to promote vaccines.
But the agency said it is also promoting the updated COVID-19 vaccine at a national level as part of “three sequenced advertising campaigns this season, one on COVID-19 vaccination, one on seasonal flu and one on personal protective measures. “Its strategy also includes news media outreach, social media campaigns and webinars with health-care professionals.
The agency acknowledged that “the overall advertising budget has decreased in 2023-24” but said its campaigns are “increasingly more targeted to higher risk individuals.”
Local public health units are doing the best they can to increase awareness of the updated COVID-19 vaccine within limited budgets set by provinces and municipalities, said Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health for Peterborough, Ont.
Piggott and his team are doing both traditional media and social media promotion, including Instagram live sessions where he answers people’s questions about COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and available vaccines.
“Capacity continues to be a challenge because public health continues to be grossly underfunded in comparison to other parts of, you know, public service and the health-care system,” he said, noting there’s no word if the additional COVID-19 funding given to public health units during the pandemic will continue past the end of this year.
Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health for Toronto Public Health, said they continue to do paid advertising as well as media relations campaigns, but “there’s no question that I think people need to hear it many different ways … in order to get the message to sink (in).”
Toronto Public Health no longer has the same large-scale infrastructure of “community ambassadors” to reach marginalized neighbourhoods and people who speak different languages that it had during previous COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaigns, Dubey said.
It also has fewer people to work on “vaccine confidence teams” who would disseminate accurate information about COVID-19 vaccination and combat the flow of misinformation on social media, she said.
Ensuring people understand the importance of this fall’s COVID-19 vaccine is not just about the amount of promotion — it’s also about describing the shot accurately, Muhajarine said.
Calling the XBB.1.5 vaccine a “booster” is not scientifically accurate and may lead people to underestimate its significance, he said.
“It is not a booster dose. It is a new vaccine reformulation,” Muhajarine said.
“We are not trying to boost previous vaccine doses,” he said. “We are trying to elicit an immune response to this current circulating variant.”
“We don’t say each year, ‘Get your flu booster.’ We say, ‘Get your flu vaccine.”‘
Dubey agreed.
“When you hear the word ‘booster’ you might think, ‘oh well, I already got a bunch of vaccines, I’m good,”‘ she said.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the XBB.1.5 vaccine if it has been six months or longer since their last COVID-19 vaccination or COVID-19 infection.
NACI also recommends the XBB.1.5 vaccine for both children and adults who have never been vaccinated against COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/doctors-say-we-need-the-updated-covid-19-shot-so-why-haven-t-we-heard-more-about-it-1.6622004
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- COVID: Doctors say more should be done to push updated shot
- The UN said thousands in Gaza have broken into aid depots.#Shorts #Gaza #Israel #BBCNews
- Would You Recognize These Warning Signs of Stroke?
- Israel launches ground war in northern Gaza – BBC News
- civilians, patients, and health workers in Gaza spend night in darkness and fear
- Matthew Perry: Friends actor dies aged 54 – BBC News
- See the moment Johnson is sworn in as new speaker
- Election denier Mike Johnson makes bid for speakership
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘Trump and Biden suck all the oxygen out of the room’
- ‘Who takes over?’: Tapper presses Netanyahu adviser on the future of Gaza
- House Democrat launches primary challenge against Biden
- Father of hostage pleads with world to rescue his son #cnn #news #israel #hostages