Darlene Espenschied of Nellie share her breast cancer story

  • Darlene Espenchied of Nellie was diagnosed in May with Stage IA breast cancer by Genesis. She had a lumpectomy in July and is now on hormone therapy.
  • Cancer runs in her family as her mother and father died of lung cancer and her grandfather had breast cancer. A cousin is also fighting breast cancer now.
  • Darlene admits to letting the lump she had and pain she felt go because of fear and denial. She was lucky that it was caught early enough that she didn’t lose her whole breast.
  • Darlene’s advice to other women is to not delay, don’t find it silly or scary, and get checked as soon as you think something is wrong.

NELLIE − Darlene Espenschied of Nellie gets angry when she thinks of cancer, of how it has impacted her life and the lives of loved ones. It’s why she wanted to share her story for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 47-year-old was diagnosed with stage IA breast cancer in May and underwent a lumpectomy on her left breast in July at the Genesis Cancer Care Center in Zanesville. She’s now on hormone therapy and receives monthly injections at Genesis Coshocton Medical Center. She has a mammogram scheduled for January.

While it was discovered and treated early, she admits to herself now she let the pain she was having go too long out of fear and denial. She encourages other women not to make the same mistake as self-examinations and annual mammograms are important to early detection.

Darlene Espenschied of Nellie was diagnosed earlier this year with breast cancer. She felt a range of emotions from fear to humiliation, but is speaking out to encourage other women to not wait as she initially did.

Darlene was serving as a caregiver for her mother who died in December. Last October, she believed her mother bumped her and that’s how she found the lump. It was painful, but she didn’t go to the doctor then. She only went at the end of April as it never went away and continued to bother her.

