Darlene Espenschied of Nellie share her breast cancer story

NELLIE − Darlene Espenschied of Nellie gets angry when she thinks of cancer, of how it has impacted her life and the lives of loved ones. It’s why she wanted to share her story for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 47-year-old was diagnosed with stage IA breast cancer in May and underwent a lumpectomy on her left breast in July at the Genesis Cancer Care Center in Zanesville. She’s now on hormone therapy and receives monthly injections at Genesis Coshocton Medical Center. She has a mammogram scheduled for January.

While it was discovered and treated early, she admits to herself now she let the pain she was having go too long out of fear and denial. She encourages other women not to make the same mistake as self-examinations and annual mammograms are important to early detection.

Darlene was serving as a caregiver for her mother who died in December. Last October, she believed her mother bumped her and that’s how she found the lump. It was painful, but she didn’t go to the doctor then. She only went at the end of April as it never went away and continued to bother her.

“Before I even went, I thought ‘It’s probably cancer and I’m either going to lose (my breast) completely or I don’t know what.’ I was scared,” she said. “When I thought breast cancer, I thought I was going to lose my breasts. I thought it was just going to get worse, come back, maybe death. And, it’s not always the case. I was very lucky. It was very small and it was caught early enough that they could just remove it,”

The fear is understandable as cancer has plagued her family.

Her mother and father died of lung cancer. Her grandfather had breast cancer. Darlene remembers seeing her grandfather’s scar as a child and thinking it was so odd. The man she calls her bonus dad who helped raise her after her father’s death has stage IV colon cancer.

“That word, cancer, it just angers me because there’s so much of it in the family and I’m helpless. My mom chose not to have treatment. I couldn’t fix her. I couldn’t help her,” Darlene said.

If there has been any silver lining to her cancer, it has allowed her to reconnect with a cousin who is also battling breast cancer. While Darlene was not vocal about her cancer diagnosis with her extended family or on social media, she saw Facebook posts from her cousin in another state about having cancer and reached out. They know what the other is going through and Darlene said her cousin is one of the few people she can truly be open with, because she’s dealing with the same issues.

“We text each other constantly. We are constantly there for those bad moments, we’re just angry about with the situation. She has gotten me through the darkest times of this, just because she gets it 100%,” Darlene said. “Those moments where you just don’t know, you try to pretend. My children are all adults and married, I told them ‘They’re going to take it out. It’s good. I’m not going to lose my whole breast. I’m not going to have much downtime. It’s fine,’ but it wasn’t.”

“I would tell them, ‘I have moments, we all do, where I am more worried, more paranoid.’ I wasn’t 100% with them, because they’re my kids. I’m the mom, I’m the one that makes it better,” she continued. “It’s exhausting pretending and we don’t really need to, we don’t.”

She also downplayed the severity of the situation with her siblings, turning down her sister’s offer to with Darlene when she had surgery.

“I was like ‘You have to stop. You can’t make this so scary. I need to be quiet and pretend I’m OK and have my moments at home by myself.’ I was afraid the more people who got involved with it, the more real it was,” she said. “I can’t feel sorry for myself and I don’t want those pity looks from people. There was no reason to pity me, I was extremely lucky.”

If Darlene can impart any wisdom to other women it’s that you don’t have to pretend, you don’t have to be scared, you don’t have to feel embarrassed or humiliated by a breast cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t care how silly you think it is, go to the doctor. It could be something they can take care of immediately. If you catch it quick enough, you don’t lose your breast, you don’t have to have all these other surgeries” she said. “I hate to say better safe than sorry, but it really is. I didn’t realize how important that was.”

