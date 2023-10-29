Health
Reported E. coli cases linked to 4S Ranch restaurant rises to 20 – NBC 7 San Diego
E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at Miguel’s Cocina in the 4S Ranch community of San Diego are continuing to rise.
Three more people have reported being sickened by the outbreak since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 20, county spokesperson Tim McClain confirmed on Saturday.
Seven people had to be hospitalized, including four children, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.
NBC 7’s Shellye Leggett spoke with customers of the popular restaurant about the investigation.
“The joint public health and environmental health investigation is ongoing,” HHSA spokesperson Fernanda Lopez said Thursday.
Those who fell ill, or their families, reported eating at Miguel’s 4S Ranch location from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 and developed symptoms from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, according to the HHSA.
County health officials are still investigating the specific food items that were the source of the Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) at the restaurant. Miguel’s voluntarily closed its doors on Tuesday and has been working closely with the County to identify the outbreak.
“People who visited the restaurant and are feeling ill should see their doctor as soon as possible,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., county public health officer.
“We want them to get tested and have the results sent to the local health department. Those most at risk from infection are children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems,” Wooten said.
The ages of the patients range from 6 to 87, according to the county. At least one of those cases has developed into the more severe complication of the infection called hemolytic uremic syndrome.
Brigantine Restaurants is the parent company of Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch. Group President of The Brigantine, Mike Morton Jr., released a statement on Tuesday regarding the E. coli outbreaks.
“At this time, no link has been made to the other 20 facilities operated by The Brigantine Restaurants around San Diego County,” Morton Jr. said.
Miguel’s 4S Ranch has been deep cleaning its entire facility and disposing of all ingredients at the location that could be known to harbor E. coli.
Dr. Richard Moon with Kaiser Permanente said many people may not realize they have contracted E. coli, but it can be very bad in a specific group of people.
“A small portion — especially the very young, the very old or those with chronic medical conditions — are at risk of developing more severe symptoms like fever, nausea and vomiting that you can’t keep up with fluid intake or decreased urine production and confusion and lethargy,” Moon said.
As for the many San Diegans looking to enjoy Miguel’s or any other restaurant run by the Brigantine Restaurants in the near future, its CEO said in statement: “At this time, no link has been made to the other 20 facilities operated by the Brigantine restaurants around San Diego County.”
E. Coli (STEC) Symptoms
People infected with STEC start feeling ill three to four days after eating or drinking something containing the bacteria. Illnesses can begin anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure, the HHSA says.
The HHSA says symptoms vary from person to person but often include:
- Severe abdominal cramping
- Watery or bloody diarrhea (3 or more loose stools in a 24-hour period)
- Vomiting
Symptoms can occur with or without a fever, although not usually very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). People usually get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are mild but others are tough and even life-threatening, according to the HHSA.
If you have these symptoms, contact your doctor immediately, the HHSA says. This is especially true if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than three days or diarrhea, accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F or bloody stools, or vomiting so much that you cannot keep liquids down and pass very little urine, the HHSA says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/e-coli-miguels-cocina-4s-ranch-rises-to-20/3340404/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reported E. coli cases linked to 4S Ranch restaurant rises to 20 – NBC 7 San Diego
- From Flips to Fines: Inside Donald Trump’s Very Bad Legal Week
- 2013: Matthew Perry guest hosts on CNN
- Can 20 minutes of daily exercise offset risk from sedentary lifestyle?
- Military analyst: Explosions may represent beginning of troop movement into Gaza Strip
- Darlene Espenschied of Nellie share her breast cancer story
- Victim’s father explains why he doesn’t hate the shooter
- Bacteriophages Enhance Cellular Growth and Survival for Mammalian Cells
- Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s army is “the most moral army in the world”
- Hear Trump’s response to Pence suspending his campaign
- Death of baby after UK hospital missed vitamin jab ‘beyond cruel’, parents say | Hospitals
- Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire in Gaza