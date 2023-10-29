Reported E. coli cases linked to 4S Ranch restaurant rises to 20 – NBC 7 San Diego

E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at Miguel’s Cocina in the 4S Ranch community of San Diego are continuing to rise.

Three more people have reported being sickened by the outbreak since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 20, county spokesperson Tim McClain confirmed on Saturday.

Seven people had to be hospitalized, including four children, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

“The joint public health and environmental health investigation is ongoing,” HHSA spokesperson Fernanda Lopez said Thursday.

Those who fell ill, or their families, reported eating at Miguel’s 4S Ranch location from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 and developed symptoms from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, according to the HHSA.

County health officials are still investigating the specific food items that were the source of the Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) at the restaurant. Miguel’s voluntarily closed its doors on Tuesday and has been working closely with the County to identify the outbreak.

“People who visited the restaurant and are feeling ill should see their doctor as soon as possible,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., county public health officer.

“We want them to get tested and have the results sent to the local health department. Those most at risk from infection are children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems,” Wooten said.

The ages of the patients range from 6 to 87, according to the county. At least one of those cases has developed into the more severe complication of the infection called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Brigantine Restaurants is the parent company of Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch. Group President of The Brigantine, Mike Morton Jr., released a statement on Tuesday regarding the E. coli outbreaks.

“At this time, no link has been made to the other 20 facilities operated by The Brigantine Restaurants around San Diego County,” Morton Jr. said.

Miguel’s 4S Ranch has been deep cleaning its entire facility and disposing of all ingredients at the location that could be known to harbor E. coli.

Dr. Richard Moon with Kaiser Permanente said many people may not realize they have contracted E. coli, but it can be very bad in a specific group of people.

“A small portion — especially the very young, the very old or those with chronic medical conditions — are at risk of developing more severe symptoms like fever, nausea and vomiting that you can’t keep up with fluid intake or decreased urine production and confusion and lethargy,” Moon said.

As for the many San Diegans looking to enjoy Miguel’s or any other restaurant run by the Brigantine Restaurants in the near future, its CEO said in statement: “At this time, no link has been made to the other 20 facilities operated by the Brigantine restaurants around San Diego County.”

E. Coli (STEC) Symptoms

People infected with STEC start feeling ill three to four days after eating or drinking something containing the bacteria. Illnesses can begin anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure, the HHSA says.

The HHSA says symptoms vary from person to person but often include:

Severe abdominal cramping

Watery or bloody diarrhea (3 or more loose stools in a 24-hour period)

Vomiting

Symptoms can occur with or without a fever, although not usually very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). People usually get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are mild but others are tough and even life-threatening, according to the HHSA.

If you have these symptoms, contact your doctor immediately, the HHSA says. This is especially true if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than three days or diarrhea, accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F or bloody stools, or vomiting so much that you cannot keep liquids down and pass very little urine, the HHSA says.