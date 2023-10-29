Those 6 months and older can get extra Covid-19 shot with updated vaccine rollout from Oct 30: MOH





SINGAPORE – Eligible Singapore residents aged six months and older are encouraged to get an extra Covid-19 shot this year or the next, after a new batch of updated Covid-19 monovalent vaccines is rolled out from Monday. The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement on Saturday, said the acceptance of the latest updated recommendations of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination meant that people should get an extra shot of the vaccine in 2023 or 2024 – about a year and no earlier than five months after the last jab. The updated Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax Covid-19 vaccines can provide a stronger immune response against current and emerging strains compared with older versions of the vaccines, and can give better protection against Covid-19, it added. These updated vaccines will be free under the National Vaccination Programme for all Singaporean citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and certain short-term pass holders. They are also expected to be as safe as the previous versions. By Nov 20, the updated vaccines will take the place of all other types of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax vaccines being administered, said MOH. The roll-out of the updated monovalent vaccines – depending on the expected arrival of the shipments – will be on these dates: Oct 30 – Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty for all individuals aged five years and above

Nov 14 – Moderna/Spikevax for all individuals aged six months and above

Nov 20 – Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty for children aged six months to four years People can get their vaccinations at any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre (JTVC), Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) or polyclinic offering the vaccine. The MOH statement said the additional shot is recommended for those at greatest risk of severe disease, including people aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals and residents of aged care facilities. It said: “Beyond this group, the expert committee encourages all individuals aged six months and above to also receive the additional dose for 2023/2024, particularly for healthcare workers and household members/caregivers of medically vulnerable individuals.” The expert committee, in its recommendations, said: “While Covid-19 is generally mild in healthy individuals who have been vaccinated previously, an additional dose further enhances protection against severe disease in the medically vulnerable and elderly, and has comparable safety as previous doses.” Virologists The Straits Times spoke to said the Covid-19 virus has mutated so much that its variants appear to be entirely different from the original. Circulating among communities now are the mutated versions of the Omicron variant, including EG.5, XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.6. XBB.1.5 was the dominant strain globally earlier in 2023, which is why regulators, including the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), picked it to be the target for the latest vaccines.

