Health
Breast cancer: Reconstruction options – Mayo Clinic Health System
A cancer journey is full of decisions. This may include where to receive treatment, the type of treatment you want, if you should participate in a clinical trial, if you should seek a second opinion and if reconstructive surgery is right for you.
It’s common to experience a wide range of emotions over these decisions. After your cancer diagnosis, you may feel anxious, afraid, angry or overwhelmed, and wonder how you can cope during the days ahead. These are expected feelings.
One decision that can feel overwhelming and cause stress and anxiety is how your appearance may change after treatment. Mastectomy, lumpectomy and radiation can drastically change a person’s appearance and body contour. While some people decide that breast tissue reconstruction is unnecessary after treatment, others wish to restore their breasts if possible.
Many reconstruction options are available to give breasts a more natural appearance after cancer treatment. Talk with your healthcare team about your desires and which option may be best for you.
Here are the most common breast reconstruction techniques.
Tissue expansion and implant
During tissue expansion, an expandable, balloon-like implant is inserted in the place of the breast, either above or under your chest muscle. This temporary implant is gradually filled with saline over several weeks or months. This can be done at the time of your mastectomy or at a later time. The tissue expander is gradually inflated to stretch the skin and tissue over your chest and make room for a permanent implant.
After the tissue is adequately expanded, your surgeon performs a second surgery to remove the tissue expander and replace it with a permanent implant. This can be a silicone or saline device that reshapes your breast and is filled with silicone gel or salt water.
Flap procedure
Breast reconstruction with flap surgery involves taking a section of tissue from one area of your body and relocating it to create a new breast mound. Most of the time, this is done as a separate procedure from your mastectomy.
Breast reconstruction with flap surgery is the most complex breast reconstructive option. Your surgeon transfers a section of skin, muscle, fat and blood vessels from another part of your body to your chest to create a new breast mound. In some cases, the skin and tissue need to be augmented with a breast implant or other surgery to achieve the desired breast size.
The tissue for reconstructing your breast most often comes from your abdomen; it may also come from your back or, less commonly, your buttocks.
The most common flap procedures are:
Pedicle TRAM flap
In a pedicle TRAM flap procedure, the surgeon cuts a section of skin, muscle, fat and blood vessels from your abdomen, tunnels the tissue underneath your skin to its new location and uses it to form a new breast mound.
Deep inferior epigastric perforation (DIEP) flap
A newer procedure, DIEP flap, is similar to a TRAM flap, but only skin and fat are removed. Most of the abdominal muscle is left in place, and minimal muscle tissue is taken to form the new breast mound. An advantage to this type of breast reconstruction is that you’ll retain more strength in your abdomen.
Latissimus dorsi flap
In this flap procedure, the surgeon takes tissue from the latissimus dorsi muscle with skin from your back, tunnels it underneath your arm to its new location and uses it to form a new breast mound.
Goldilocks
The Goldilocks procedure is performed after a mastectomy that removes unhealthy breast tissue. Then the remaining fatty tissue and skin are formed into a breast mound that gives some shape and definition to the breast. This procedure does not produce a large breast mound but does give shape and definition to the breast that can be augmented later if desired.
It’s called Goldilocks because it represents a middle-of-the-road option between mastectomy with a flat-chest appearance and full reconstruction with implants, expanders or a flap procedure. The operation is typically used in patients with larger and heavier breasts, but it can be used in some patients with smaller breasts.
Nipple reconstruction
If you choose, breast reconstruction may also involve reconstruction of your nipple, including 3D tattooing to define the dark area of skin surrounding your nipple called the areola.
Breast reconstruction won’t recreate the exact look and feel of your natural breast. However, the contour of your new breast may restore a silhouette similar to what you had before mastectomy. While it may not have the same appearance or feel as your natural breast, it does provide a sense of wholeness after undergoing mastectomy for cancer treatment. Discuss your options and preferences with your healthcare team.
Matthew Sherrill, M.D., is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/breast-cancer-reconstruction-options
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Breast cancer: Reconstruction options – Mayo Clinic Health System
- An upset Trump speaks to reporters after storming out of court
- Seasonal Respiratory Illness Vaccine Toolkit: Influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- low antibody levels linked to worse outcomes
- Long COVID: newer variants associated with less risk
- Christie: Trump won’t be able to beat Biden
- Stop the pink palooza and actually help fight breast cancer
- Crowd storms Russian airport after arrival of flight from Israel
- Heat-related heart deaths projected to increase in the US, especially among seniors and Black adults
- Pence stuns crowd with surprise announcement
- Elderly Canadians remain at higher risk of serious COVID from first infections, study suggests
- Cohen predicts outcome of Trump case after testimony