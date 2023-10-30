COVID-19 Vaccinations Available to All Residents





PORT HOPE, ON (October 30, 2023) – Starting today, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPR District Health Unit) would like to advise residents that the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all residents six months of age and older. Previously the vaccine was only available to those at high risk or 65 years of age and older. The XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine is recommended as it provides better protection against newer Omicron XBB variants as announced in the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance. “The XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for residents over the age of six months and provides better protection against newer Omicron XBB variants,” said Dr. Natalie Bocking, Medical Officer of Health, and Chief Executive Officer for the HKPR District Health Unit. “We have confirmed that influenza has arrived, and that COVID-19 and RSV will continue to circulate in the fall and winter. Please reduce the risk of spreading illness especially to those who are elderly, immunocompromised or are susceptible to harm from respiratory illnesses.” The Novavax XBB COVID-19 vaccines are still awaiting approval from Health Canada and are not available currently. Preventative measures to reduce the risk of spreading illness are encouraged, including washing hands often, covering mouths when coughing or sneezing, cleaning surfaces frequently and shared items regularly. If you’re sick stay at home. How to Book an Appointment

Appointments can be booked through the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre online or by calling 1-833-943-3900 or

1-855-797-0007 for those who are deaf, hearing or speech impaired. You can also access COVID-19 vaccine doses through your health care provider and select pharmacies. Find a full list of pharmacies here. More Information

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine including eligibility and clinic availability please visit our Immunization Clinics webpage or call us at 1-866-888-4577. View the HKPR District Health Unit’s Respiratory Infection Dashboard. -30-

