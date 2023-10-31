Health
U of C doctor hopes to study long-term implications of E.coli
A University of Calgary doctor is looking to shed some light on the long-term implications of shiga toxin-producing E. coli, focusing on those with milder infections.
Dr. Stephen Freedman has been studying foodborne illness for approximately a decade.
“It’s one of those neglected illnesses that occurs often enough that it’s important, but not frequent enough that anyone really has expertise in it,” said Dr Freedman.
Sarah MacDonald’s four-year-old son was one of hundreds of lab-confirmed cases of E. coli connected to an outbreak among Calgary daycares.
She says he came home from daycare in September with a fever. The next day, his symptoms intensified.
“When he initially he got it, I didn’t know how serious it was,” said MacDonald.
She fears for his long-term health.
“The concern is over time, these kids that have had injuries to their kidney have a higher chance of developing kidney disease,” said MacDonald.
Sarah MacDonald’s four-year-old son came home from daycare with a fever. The next day, his symptoms intensified. At the hospital, E. coli was confirmed.Freedman is looking to study a total of 500 children from the recent Calgary outbreak with an approximate breakdown of 250 children who were E.coli positive and 250 who were negative.
By studying children with a variety of illness severity and including children who tested negative for E. coli, he says he will be able to identify long-term outcomes even in children with mild infections.
“We don’t know what impacts this infection will have on children with milder infections, as many of the children during the outbreak were asymptomatic or had only mild diarrhea and no complications. Understanding the potential for long-term complications in this population is extremely important,” he said.
Possible complications that might go unnoticed, which are known to occur in children with more severe infections include chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure or the development of diabetes.
“We want to be sure that we’re not overlooking potentially important complications in a large group of children. We need long-term follow-up to clarify these risks,” said Dr. Freedman.
Freedman says he will evaluate the participants for a variety of complications from kidney and intestinal problems to early diabetes and high blood pressure, checking in after six months, 12 months and two years. For the long-term study, his team of researchers was granted over $1 million US dollars by the National Institute of Health.
CTV News has asked AHS for updated case numbers connected to the Calgary E. coli outbreak, including the total number of patients currently receiving care in hospital and how many remain on dialysis, but hasn’t been sent the information requested.
Two weeks ago, AHS said that as of Oct. 16, there was 357 lab-confirmed cases connected to the outbreak, but didn’t relay the number of patients in hospital or how many remain on dialysis, despite requests for that information.
The last update posted to AHS’ website was in regards to the outbreak was on Sept. 22.
Freedman says he will begin reaching out to parents over the next two months to patriciate, hoping to have it wrapped up by the fall of 2025.
|
Sources
2/ https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/calgary-doctor-to-study-long-term-implications-of-e-coli-infections-amid-daycare-outbreak-1.6623555
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- U of C doctor hopes to study long-term implications of E.coli
- Hear what officials said about Maine gunman weeks before attack
- Protect Children with Food Allergies on Halloween
- Covid Inquiry: Martin Reynolds used ‘disappearing’ messages with Boris Johnson on WhatsApp
- Actress who played Matthew Perry’s mom on ‘Friends’ remembers him
- COVID-19 Vaccinations Available to All Residents
- Hamas releases video showing three women held hostage in Gaza – BBC News
- Storm Ciarán to hit UK
- Is 8 Hours of Sleep Every Night Enough?
- Luis Rubiales banned by Fifa for three years after Jenni Hermoso kiss – BBC News
- Anti Semitic mob storms airport in Russia’s Dagestan
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month