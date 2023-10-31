Health
For some cardiac patients with stents, long-term aspirin treatments might be on the way out
CNN
—
For some high-risk cardiovascular patients with stents, the often-recommended practice of prolonged taking of aspirin might be ineffective, and in some cases, even harmful, a new study found.
The report, published in the scientific journal Circulation, looked at more than 7,500 patients with acute coronary syndrome: a term that describes a variety of heart conditions — including heart attacks — caused by a sudden drop in blood flow to the heart.
To treat the condition, each of the patients was undergoing a common procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention, in which doctors thread a small balloon into the body to open the blocked artery. They also insert a metallic mesh tube called a stent into the coronary artery, which props up the blood vessel and keeps blood flowing. To prevent blood clots from forming after putting in the stent, most doctors recommend taking a combination of an antiplatelet medication and aspirin for about a year.
However, the study found that getting rid of aspirin from the regimen after three months was just as effective in avoiding clotting complications — while significantly reducing the risk of severe bleeding that aspirin can cause.
“You often think to yourself, ‘What’s aspirin really doing being next to a very, very potent agent already? ’ ” said Dr. Roxana Mehran, the study’s principal investigator and a cardiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “What is it doing except to profoundly increase the bleeding risk?”
Potential for new standard of care
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for nearly 18 million deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization.
For years, medical professionals widely recommended regular aspirin to prevent heart problems, since aspirin can reduce blood clotting to prevent complications like heart attacks or strokes.
However, the medication could also increase the risk of severe bleeding, particularly as people get older.
As a result, in 2019, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association shifted course and no longer recommended daily aspirin as a preventative for older adults who don’t have a high risk or existing heart disease. And in 2022, the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended against a daily aspirin for people over 60.
For healthy, younger adults with an increased risk of heart attack or stroke, daily aspirin could have a modest benefit, though experts still recommend weighing it against the risk of bleeding.
Still, many health care professionals still consider aspirin to be beneficial for many patients who have heart problems or have a stent. The new study’s results, however, might challenge that assumption.
Using pooled patient data from two large clinical trials — one that Mehran helped conduct in the United States and a separate trial from collaborators in South Korea — the researchers looked at patients with acute coronary syndrome who were receiving ongoing therapy to prevent clotting after getting stents.
Normally, patients take a combination of aspirin and a potent anti-clotting medication called ticagrelor for up to a year after getting the stent. However, the report found that patients who stopped taking aspirin after three months fared just as well as those on the aspirin-ticagrelor combination therapy: rates of death, heart attacks, and strokes were the same in both groups.
Dropping aspirin also reduced the risk of severe bleeding by nearly 50% compared with patients on the combination therapy, said Mehran — without increasing the risk of cardiac complications.
It’s a finding that experts believe could lead to a new standard of care for high-risk cardiac patients. Given the results of her clinical trial and a growing amount of evidence suggesting that long-term aspirin may not be beneficial for acute coronary syndrome, Mehran prescribes a treatment plan without long-term aspirin for her own patients.
She also believes that aspirin can be removed from the regimen even earlier — potentially after a month. That shortened time frame, she added, is being investigated by several ongoing studies.
“If we have good evidence that aspirin is not doing much of anything except to increase bleeding in that vulnerable period, why not withdraw aspirin after a certain amount of time?” Mehran said.
Aspirin remains ‘an essential therapy’
However, experts agree that aspirin remains a beneficial medication for heart conditions.
“The public should know that aspirin remains an important treatment for a heart attack, and in these studies, it was an essential therapy in the 3 months after receiving the stent,” Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist and professor at the Yale School of Medicine, wrote in an email to CNN.
For one, the results do not apply for patients who have other heart problems, such as atrial fibrillation, a condition that requires blood thinners to treat.
“We are not saying that aspirin is terrible and should be stopped in all patients; that is not at all the message,” Mehran added.
The report focused on a select group of high-risk patients recovering from acute coronary syndrome and a stent placement, and eliminating aspirin from their treatment plans is contingent on the patients taking ticagrelor twice a day for at least a year.
Patients in the study also needed to make it through the first three months of combination therapy without any complications before aspirin was removed from their regimen.
Krumholz believes that further research that looks to simplify medication plans could also improve patients’ health.
“We need more studies like these where we are testing the value of withdrawing medications people are on — instead of just assuming that we need to continue them,” he wrote. “This study helps us understand how we can safely simplify the drug regimen for these patients, and by subtracting a drug, we can actually improve outcomes.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/31/health/aspirin-stent-treatment-study/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- For some cardiac patients with stents, long-term aspirin treatments might be on the way out
- Bella Hadid video in support of Israel is fake
- New ADHD prescriptions in Guernsey stopped until December
- How the prolonged ADHD medication shortage is straining patients and their families
- What to expect and how to protect your family this flu season
- Man given months to live becomes liver transplant pioneer
- Adam Kinzinger describes hateful vitriol he receives over anti-Trump stance
- Marin County to require masks in patient-care settings beginning Nov. 1
- Hear what Kremlin said about mob storming airport in Russia
- New study shows ‘alarming rates’ of antibiotic resistant bacteria on Australia’s doorstep
- How teenagers hacked into Vegas casinos using ‘social engineering’
- Gut mycobiome as a potential non-invasive tool in early detection of lung adenocarcinoma: a cross-sectional study | BMC Medicine