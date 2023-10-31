Conviva Care Centers Now Offering Flu Vaccines

When it comes to the flu vaccine, seniors should put it high on their priority lists. It helps reduce the severity of the disease by increasing the body’s antibodies and improving your immune system’s ability to fight the flu.

A patient who contracts influenza and also has co-morbidities, such as diabetes or hypertension, has the potential for serious complications when recovering from the virus. This includes an increase in severity of symptoms, with the potential of hospitalization or even death.

Seniors are especially susceptible to flu-related complications and statistical data has proven that flu vaccines offer widespread benefits to people of all ages.

As flu season approaches, I recommend everyone get their flu vaccine as early as possible. Conviva clinics are stocked and ready to distribute the vaccine to our patients.

To ensure we deliver the best care, Conviva adheres to vaccine recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. You can read the organization’s vaccine recommendations for more information.

The 2022 Flu Season Began Early

Typically flu season runs October through May, but last year it unexpectedly started in late September. This led to a higher-than-normal percentage of outpatient visits for flu-related symptoms and illnesses and increased hospitalizations.

Also contributing to last year’s flu case uptick were hesitation amongst the public to get flu vaccines after two years of Covid vaccines, relaxation of mask wearing, and reduced social distancing.

2023 Flu Vaccine Updates

This year is expected to be strong and unpredictable. Thankfully the flu vaccine was updated with the latest flu strains we saw most in the United States last year.

The flu vaccine helps to build antibodies against four different strains of virus. People’s natural antibodies have limited power to fight flu strains due to weakening over time. But with the support of a flu vaccine, the body can increase the number of antibodies and improve the chances of reducing the illness’ severity.

My advice for seniors is to get your flu vaccine today. Do not wait until the last minute, because that might be too late. Keep in mind you are not fully protected until after two weeks of receiving the flu vaccine, because the immune system needs time to build antibodies.

Another reason to get the flu vaccine: it protects against the flu AND it protects your pocketbook. An increase of antibodies to fight against the flu means there is a reduced likelihood of needing treatment, potentially reducing your medical expenses.

Protect Yourself: Flu Vaccine + Covid Booster + More

Research shows it is safe for patients to receive their flu and Covid booster vaccines together. Whether at the same time or not, getting both the flu vaccine and the Covid booster will improve your immune system’s chance of fighting infection.

In early 2020 when Covid hit, the mandate to wear protective face masks, practice social distancing from others, and adhere to personal hygiene, such as handwashing, all contributed to a decline in flu cases. This meant that there were fewer people contracting the flu, because everyone was taking precautions.

Another important vaccine for seniors to get is the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, or RSV vaccine, which protects against infection by respiratory syncytial virus. Much like the flu, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. It’s a seasonal illness, typically starting in the fall and peaking in the winter. RSV causes mild cold symptoms in most people but can lead to hospitalization and even death in older people and infants.

Consult Your Doctor

If you are reluctant to get a flu vaccine, are concerned certain allergies could pose problems with it, or have other questions about getting the vaccine, we urge you to consult your physician.

Mark Your Calendars

Be sure to get your flu vaccine now. We are stocked and ready to help protect seniors in our area.

