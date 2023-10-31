Calorie restriction and human muscle function





At a Glance Calorie restriction resulted in changes in human muscle cells consistent with improved muscle health.

The findings suggest that calorie restriction could help preserve muscle function during aging. Calorie restriction reduces total calorie intake while maintaining adequate levels of essential nutrients. In animal models, this approach has been shown to increase lifespan and delay age-related disease. Whether calorie restriction has similar benefits for humans is unclear. A randomized controlled trial called CALERIE (Comprehensive Assessment of Long-Term Effects of Reducing Intake of Energy) studied the health effects of calorie restriction in humans. Participants on calorie-restricted diets were asked to reduce their daily caloric intake by 25%. They were able to achieve an average of 12% calorie reduction and 10% weight reduction, mostly from body fat, over two years. They had minor loss of muscle mass, but without a significant decline in muscle strength. This suggests that calorie restriction may improve muscle quality. But the biological mechanisms behind this effect remained unknown. A research team led by Dr. Luigi Ferrucci at NIH’s National Institute of Aging sought to understand the mechanisms behind this effect. To do so, they examined gene expression in thigh muscle biopsies from 90 CALERIE participants: 57 in the calorie-restriction group and 33 in the control group. When a gene is expressed, its sequence is transcribed into messenger RNA, or mRNA; this is sometimes called gene activity. Biopsies were taken at the beginning of the study and at one- and two-year follow-ups. Results appeared in Aging Cell on October 12, 2023. More than 1,000 genes were expressed differently between calorie-restricted and non-calorie restricted participants. Many of these had been found to be affected by calorie restriction in animal models. The team grouped the genes according to their biological pathways and identified 53 pathways affected by calorie restriction. Consistent with findings in animal models, expression of most of the affected pathways was activated. These included pathways related to muscle formation and repair, circadian clock regulation, and biological mechanisms tied to aging. Inflammation-related pathways, in contrast, were dampened. The researchers compared the changes in these pathways to the participants’ changes in muscle quality. Several of the pathway changes were associated with the effects of calorie restriction on muscle quality. Some of them play a similar role in animal models. The team also examined changes in RNA splicing. After an mRNA is made, it must undergo splicing before it can be translated into protein. By splicing the RNA in different ways, a single gene can produce more than one protein. Calorie restriction led to changes in the splicing variants from many genes. The affected pathways related to muscle physiology and aging. Changes in both expression and splicing often occurred in the same gene. These findings suggest that moderate calorie restriction likely affects muscle health through similar mechanisms in humans and animal models. Thus, long-term calorie restriction might prevent age-related declines in muscle function in humans. “A 12% reduction in calorie intake is very modest,” Ferrucci notes. “This kind of small reduction in calorie intake is doable and may make a big difference in your health.”

Funding: NIH’s National Institute on Aging (NIA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/calorie-restriction-human-muscle-function The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos