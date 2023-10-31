Daily Dose – November is National Diabetes Month





It’s estimated that 1 out of 10 Americans have diabetes, and many people don’t even know it. More than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes — when blood sugar is elevated, but not high enough to be diabetes. Prediabetes is a red flag to make changes to avoid the road to diabetes. If you don’t know your blood sugar levels, talk to your provider or health care team during your next visit. What is diabetes? Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. When blood sugar levels are too high, it can lead to serious health problems, such as heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. The different types of diabetes There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body does not produce any insulin. This form of diabetes is typically diagnosed in childhood or adolescence. Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. This form of diabetes is typically diagnosed in adulthood. The symptoms of diabetes The symptoms of diabetes can vary depending on the type of diabetes and the severity of the condition. However, some common symptoms include frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, weight loss and blurred vision. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to see your medical care team for a diagnosis. The causes of diabetes The exact cause of diabetes is unknown, but it is thought to be caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Some people are more at risk for developing diabetes than others, such as those with a family history of the condition or those who are overweight or obese. The complications of diabetes Diabetes can lead to a number of serious health complications if it is not properly managed. Some of these complications include heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage and eye damage. Diabetes can also make it more difficult for wounds to heal and can increase the risk for infections. Managing diabetes Diabetes is managed through lifestyle changes and medication. Lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise can help control blood sugar levels. Medications such as insulin injections or oral diabetic medications may also be necessary to manage the condition. Know the signs Some common signs and symptoms of diabetes include. Feeling very thirsty

Weight gain or loss

Urinating (peeing) more, especially at night

Blurry vision

Feeling very tired

Dry mouth or skin

Cuts that take longer to heal

Tingling or numbness in your hands or feet





