Study: Paxlovid safe, effective in pregnancy





A study based on 211 pregnant women given the antiviral drug nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid) during pregnancy for acute COVID-19 infections shows no increased risk of adverse events in the women or their babies and a reduced risk of complications called the maternal morbidity and mortality index (MMMI). The findings, published today in Nature Medicine, suggest the drug is safe to use in pregnancy and is effective in reducing MMMI risk but not COVID-related hospitalizations. Adverse events 3 times lower in Paxlovid users The study was conducted in Hong Kong, where women with confirmed COVID-19 were treated with Paxlovid within 5 days of symptoms beginning, and matched in a 1-to-10 ratio with pregnant women who were not given antiviral treatment. The outpatient study took place among patients diagnosed from March 16, 2022, to February 5, 2023, when Omicron variants were circulating. Outcomes were compared with 1,998 pregnant controls. MMMI was defined as having one of the following pregnancy complications: vaginal bleeding, high blood pressure, eclampsia or pre-eclampsia, preterm birth, and other adverse outcomes, including HELLP syndrome, which stands for hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells), elevated liver enzymes, and low platelets. “Any individual components of MMMI events that occurred within 28 days after the index date were considered as event occurrence,” the authors wrote. “Over 28 days of follow-up, the cumulative incidences of MMMI were 0.58% and 2.05% among nirmatrelvir/ritonavir users and non-users, respectively.” The cumulative incidences of COVID-19-related hospitalization were 1.40% among Paxlovid users and 1.31% among controls. Twenty-eight women in the study were hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, none of whom had taken Paxlovid. Out of 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 0 Paxlovid users and 18 (66.7%) non-users were hospitalized for pregnancy-related complications. Fewer poor outcomes Paxlovid treatment was associated with a significant reduction in 28-day MMMI risk (absolute risk reduction [ARR], 1.47%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.21% to 2.34%; relative risk [RR], 0.28; 95% CI, 0.02 to 0.90), but not for 28-day COVID-19-related hospitalization. In particular, Paxlovid was associated with significant reduction in risks of HELLP syndrome (ARR, 0.10%), preterm birth (ARR, 1.40%), and infection requiring antibiotics (ARR, 0.10%). Rates of Caesarean section and preterm births were also significantly lower for the group taking Paxlovid, with the drug associated with significant reduction in risks of preterm birth (ARR, 2.70%; RR, 0.10) and Caesarean section (ARR, 1.58%; RR, 0.19). Further research can explore the treatment effect of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir on various pregnancy-related complications. With pregnant women almost always exclusively excluded from research studies, this is a rare finding that supports the use of Paxlovid and shows key safety data, the authors noted. “As SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy may lead to clinical manifestations similar to preeclampsia, such as endothelial dysfunction and intravascular inflammation, further research can explore the treatment effect of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir on various pregnancy-related complications,” they concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/study-paxlovid-safe-effective-pregnancy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos