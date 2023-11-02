Mouse genome rewriting and tailoring of three important disease loci

BAC plasmids

Human (CH17-203N23, CH17-449P15 and CH17-339H2) and mouse (RP23-51O13, RP23-75P20 and RP23-204E8) BACs were purchased from BACPAC Resources Center. Yeast–bacterium shuttle vector pLM1050 was modified by L. Mitchell based on a previous study28. pWZ699 was constructed by inserting a cassette containing pPGK-ΔTK-SV40pA transcription unit and the Actb gene into the NotI site of pLM1050. Marker cassette 1 donor plasmids for synTrp53 and ACE2 loci were constructed using Gibson assembly of MC1 and two homology arms into pUC19 vector. Left and right homology arms of ~750 bp were amplified from the corresponding BACs. When using microhomology-mediated end joining for MC1 insertion, 20-bp microhomology arms were carried on primers. pX330 plasmid was purchased from Addgene (42230).

Mammalian cell lines and yeast strain

The C57BL/6 J mouse ES cell line (MK6) was obtained from NYU Langone Health Rodent Genetic Engineering Core. MK6 and its derivatives described here were used extensively. Many of its loci were sequenced in our laboratory. It was tested for mycoplasma contamination and was found to be negative. Both feeder-dependent and feeder-independent culture conditions were used for different purposes in this study. The mouse ES cell medium for feeder-dependent condition consists of 85% (v/v) KnockOut DMEM (Fisher Scientific, 10829018), 15% (v/v) Fetal Bovine Serum (Hyclone, SH30070.03), 0.5 mg ml−1 Penicillin-Streptomycin-Glutamine (Gibco, 10378016), 7 μl 2-mercaptoethanol (Sigma-Aldrich, M6250), 0.1 mM MEM Non-Essential Amino Acids (Gibco, 11140050) and 1,000 U ml−1 LIF (EMD Millipore, ESG1107). Tissue culture treated plates were first coated with 0.1% gelatin solution (EMD Millipore, ES-006-B), followed by seeding 7.5 × 104 cm−2 of mouse embryonic fibroblast (MEF) cells (CellBiolabs, CBA-310) in MEF medium (DMEM (Gibco, 11965118), 10% Fetal Bovine Serum (GeminiBio, 100–500), 0.1 mM MEM Non-Essential Amino Acids, 2 mM l-glutamine, 1% penicillin-streptomycin). Mouse ES cells were plated on the MEF monolayer. Feeder-independent medium consisted of 80% of 2i basal medium supplement with 3 µM CHIR99021 and 1 µM PD0325901, 20% of feeder-dependent mouse ES cell medium (mentioned above). Tissue culture treated plates were coated with 0.1% gelatin solution before use. All cells were grown in a humidified tissue culture incubator at 37 °C supplied with 5% CO 2 . VeroE6 cells (kidney epithelial cells from female African green monkey, ATCC, CRL-1586) were cultured in 12-well plates with DMEM supplemented with 4% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin-neomycin and 0.2% agarose (Lonza, 50100). BY4741 yeast strain was used for all the payload assemblies.

Virus

SARS-CoV-2 strain USA-WA1/2020 (NR-52281) was obtained from BEI Resources, NIAID, NIH. SARS-CoV-2 viruses were expanded in VeroE6 cells41. Collected viruses were purified with an Amicon Ultra-15 Centrifugal filter unit (Millipore Sigma). The SARS-CoV-2 virus stock titre was determined by performing a plaque assay in VeroE6 cells.

Animals

Engineered mouse ES cells were either injected into C57BL/6J-albino (Charles River Laboratories, strain no. 493) blastocysts, or B6D2F1/J (Jackson laboratories, strain no. 100006) tetraploid blastocysts for mice production. Mice were housed in NYU Langone Health BSL1 barrier facility. Wild-type C57BL/6 J (strain no. 000664) and K18–hACE2 (strain no. 034860) mice were obtained from The Jackson laboratory. Golden hamsters were obtained from Charles River Laboratories (strain no. 049). Ten- to-fifteen-week-old mice and ten- to twelve-week-old hamsters were transferred to the NYU Langone Health BSL3 facility for SARS-CoV-2 infection. All mice were settled for at least two days prior to infection. Similar aged mice or hamsters were randomly grouped into different cages. Animal sample sizes were chosen to enable significant statistical power while minimizing unnecessary wastage. Animals were housed in 12 h light:12 h dark cycle, ambient temperature and humidity condition. All procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at NYU Langone Health.

Payload DNA assembly and preparation

Two approaches were used for payload DNA assembly in this study. For synthetic synTrp53 and its subsequent 40 kb, 75 kb and 115 kb payloads, DNA fragments ranging from 3 kb to 5 kb with 40–100 bp terminal homologies were amplified from mouse BAC RP23-51O13 using Q5 polymerase (NEB, M0491L). Approximately equal amount (100 ng) of each PCR fragment, mixed with 50 ng of each linker fragment for bridging vector and insert and 20 ng linearized pLM1050 vector were co-transformed into yeast for assembly. For ACE2 and TMPRSS2 payloads, CH17-203N23, CH17-449P15 and CH17-339H2 BACs were extracted by using a NucleoBond Xtra BAC kit (Takara, 740436.25). Approximately 1 μg of BAC DNA was digested with 30 nM of sgRNAs (IDT), and 30 nM recombinant Cas9 nuclease (NEB, M0386S) at 37 °C for 2 h. 1 μl of 20 mg ml−1 proteinase K was added to the digestion reaction for 10 min at room temperature. Digested BAC and SalI-linearized acceptor vector (Fig. 3b and Extended Data Fig. 11b) were co-transformed into yeast for assembly. Yeast cells were cultured on SC–Leu plates at 30 °C for 3 days. Yeast colony containing correct payload was identified by screening all novel junctions between each two fragments. To assemble the 180 kb-hACE2 payload, an URA3 gene was inserted in front of the MC2 of the 116 kb-ACE2 payload. The 64-kb ACE2 region of interest was released from CH17-449P15 BAC by in vitro Cas9–gRNA digestion. A plasmid expresses Cas9 and gRNA targeting URA3 in yeast was co-transformed with the 64 kb ACE2 fragment into BY4741 strain containing 116 kb-ACE2 payload. Yeast cells were selected with 5-fluoroorotic acid for successful insertion of the 64 kb ACE2 fragment. Payload DNAs were isolated from yeast by using a yeast plasmid miniprep kit (Zymo Research, D2001), eluted in 30 μl of TE. Two microlitres of yeast miniprep DNA was used for electroporation into EPI300 E. coli strain (Lucigen, EC300150). E. coli colonies containing payload DNAs were grown in 5 ml LB medium supplemented with 50 μg ml−1 kanamycin overnight, and diluted at 1:100 ratio into 250 ml LB supplemented with kanamycin (50 μg ml−1) and 1× copy number induction solution (Lucigen, CCIS125). Payload DNA was isolated from E. coli by using a NucleoBond Xtra BAC kit (Takara, 740436.25) for delivery into mouse ES cells. Primers used for payload assembles are listed in Supplementary File 3.

BAC and payload DNA sequencing library construction

Concentration for BACs and assembled payload DNAs was quantified by using a Qubit dsDNA HS kit (Thermo Fisher, Q32854), Approximately 100 ng DNA was used for the library construction using the NEBNext Ultra II FS DNA library prep kit (E7805). AMPure XP beads (Beckman Coulter, A63881) were used for DNA purification on a magnetic stand. DNA libraries were loaded on a ZAG DNA analyser (Agilent) for quality control. DNA libraries were sequenced on an Illumina NextSeq 500.

Sequencing data processing

Sequencing reads were demultiplexed using bcl2fastq v2.20, and subsequently trimmed using Trimmomatic v0.39. Trimmed reads were aligned to references using BWA v0.7.17. Duplicates were marked using samblaster v0.1.24. Coverage depth tracks and quantification was generated using BEDOPS v2.4.35. Sequencing data were visualized using UCSC genome browser. The sequencing processing pipeline is available at https://github.com/mauranolab/mapping.

Pulse-field gel electrophoresis

Payload DNAs were linearized using a single-cut restriction enzyme, followed by heat inactivation as recommended by the manufacturer. Two-hundred nanograms of digestion product was loaded into a 1% low-melting point agarose gel. Lambda-PFG ladder (NEB, N0341S) or lambda DNA-Mono cut mix (NEB, N3019S) were used as ladders. CHEF Mapper XA System (Bio-Rad), auto-algorithm was used for electrophoresis. Agarose gel was first stained with 0.5 μg ml−1 ethidium bromide in deionized water for 30 min, and then de-stained with deionized water for 30 min before imaging on a ChemiDoc MP imaging system (Bio-Rad).

Crystal violet staining

Mouse ES cell clones grown on gelatin-coated plates were washed with PBS once, then fixed in 4% (w/v) formaldehyde for 15 min at room temperature followed by 2 rounds of washing with PBS. 0.1% (diluted with 10% ethanol) crystal violet (Sigma-Aldrich, V5265) dye was used to stain the mouse ES cell colonies for 20 min at room temperature followed by 3 rounds of washing with water. Plates were air-dried at room temperature before counting the colony number.

Flow cytometry

synTrp53 and wild-type Trp53 mouse ES cells were cultured under feeder-independent condition. Cells were grown in medium containing 250 nM doxorubicin (Tocris, 2252) for desired period. After the doxorubicin treatment, mouse ES cells were trypsinized and stained with Hoechst33342 (Invitrogen, H3570) for 30 min at room temperature for DNA content-based cell cycle analysis, or stained with annexin V conjugated with 680 fluorophores (Invitrogen, A35109) for 15 min at room temperature for apoptosis analysis. Stained cells were analysed using a SONY SH800s instrument. Data were analysed using SONY SA3800, SH800s and FlowJo software.

Nucleofection

Depending on the culture conditions, 10-cm tissue culture dishes were pre-coated with either 0.1% gelatin (EMD Millipore, ES-006-B) or mitomycin-treated MEF feeder cells. Mouse ES cells were trypsinized with 0.25% Trypsin-EDTA (Gibco, 25200056) at 37 °C for 6 min. Cell number was determined by hemocytometer. Approximately 3 million of mouse ES cells were washed with DPBS (Gibco, 14190144) and pelleted by centrifugation at 300g for 5 min at room temperature. A total of 10 μg DNA mixture containing payload DNA and Cas9–gRNA plasmid(s) (Supplementary Table 3) was used for the nucleofection. Nucleofection solutions and cuvette were from Mouse ES Cell Nucleofector kit (Lonza, VPH-1001). Nucleofector (Lonza 2b) A-023 program was used to deliver the DNA mixture into mouse ES cells. Nucleofected mouse ES cells were plated onto pre-coated 10-cm dishes, and cultured in 37 °C, 5% CO 2 humidified incubator.

Mouse ES cell colony picking and PCR screening

Mitotically inactivated MEFs were pre-seeded in a 96-well tissue culture plate (Corning, 3595) in MEF medium 1 day before colony picking. The next day, MEF medium was swapped to 100 μl per well of ES medium at least 2 h before use. The 10-cm plates containing mouse ES cell colonies were washed with DPBS once, and refilled with 10 ml DPBS. Mouse ES cell colonies were aspirated with 10 μl of DPBS using a P20 pipette, and transferred to an empty round bottom low-retention 96-well plate. Thirty-five microlitres per well of accutase (Gibco, A1110501) was added to the mouse ES cell colonies for dissociation at 37 °C for 9 min. One-hundred microlitres per well of ES medium was used to neutralize the trypsinization reaction. Mouse ES cells were singularized by at least 20 times of gentle pipetting. One-hundred microlitres of the cell suspension was transferred to a gelatin-coated 96-well plate prefilled with 100 μl of ES medium. The rest of cell suspension (~40 μl) was transferred to the 96-well MEF plate prefilled with 100 μl of ES medium. ES cell medium was refreshed daily until the feeder-independent plate becomes >50% confluent. Mouse ES cells from feeder-independent plate were trypsinized and 10% cells were passaged to a new gelatin-coated plate for proliferation, 90% of cells were transferred to a PCR plate. Mouse ES cells in the PCR plate were spun down at 300g for 5 min, and supernatant was discarded. Cell pellets were resuspended with 30 μl of lysis buffer (0.3 mg ml−1 proteinase K in TE). Mouse ES cells were lysed on a thermal cycler using 37 °C 1 h, 98 °C 10 min, 16 °C keep program. One microlitre of mouse ES cell lysate was used as template in a 10-μl PCR reaction.

Digital PCR for copy number determination of human ACE2



Genomic DNA of mouse ES cells was extracted by using a QIAamp DNA mini kit (QIAGEN, 51306). Approximately 500 ng of mouse ES cell gDNA and payload DNA containing the Actb gene on the backbone were digested with EcoRI (NEB, R3101S) at 37 °C for 2 h. Fifty nanograms digested mouse ES cell gDNA and 1 pg digested payload DNA were used for qPCR analysis. For synTrp53 mouse ES cells, a wild-type mouse ES cell gDNA sample was used as normalization control. SYBR Green Master Mix (Roche, 04887352001) was used for the qPCR reaction on a LightCycler 480 instrument. Copy number was normalized to Actb containing payload (for ACE2 and TMPRSS2 clones) or wild-type mouse ES cells (for synTrp53 clones).

Mouse ES cells capture sequencing library construction

A total of 1–3 million feeder-independent mouse ES cells were collected for genomic DNA extraction using a QIAamp DNA Mini Kit (QIAGEN, 51306). Genomic DNA concentration was determined by using a Nanodrop spectrophotometer. Approximately 1 μg genomic DNA was used for DNA library construction with a large fragment size protocol (NEBNext Ultra II FS). Final DNA library concentration was measured by using a Qubit dsDNA HS assay kit (Invitrogen, Q32851). For the synTrp53 mouse ES cells, capture bait comprises RP23-51O13, MC1, MC2 and pX330 DNAs. For ACE2 humanized mouse ES cells, capture bait comprises CH17-203N23, CH17-449P15, RP23-75P20, MC1, MC2 and pX330 DNAs. Bait DNA mixture was labelled with Biotin-16-dUTP (Roche, 11431692103) using a nick translation kit (Sigma-Aldrich, 10976776001). The capture was performed as previously described15. In brief, biotinylated bait DNA mixture was prehybridized, and mixed with DNA library samples at 65 °C for 16 to 22 h. Captured DNA was purified using Streptavidin C1 beads (Invitrogen, 65002) and amplified using KAPA Hi-Fi HotStart PCR kit (Roche, KK2602). After a final step of DNA cleanup, captured libraries were sequenced on an Illumina NextSeq 500 using a 75 cycles kit.

Trp53 amplicon-seq

PCR was used to amplify the six Trp53 recoded codon regions and simultaneously tag each template molecule with terminal UMIs. The total targeted region was divided into three amplicons with lengths of 108 bp, 76 bp and 132 bp to ensure accurate sequencing (Supplementary Table 4). The first section of both tailed primers targets the priming site, followed by the UMI on the reverse primer, consisting of a total of 10 randomized nucleotides which results in a total of more than 106 unique UMI tags. The primer termini consist the Illumina sequencing adapter sequences. One cycle of PCR reaction was performed to introduce the UMI to each copy of the 500 ng original genomic DNA molecule. The extension was carried by KAPA-HiFi HotStart polymerase and 200 nM reverse primer. Thermal cycling parameters were as follows: 5 min for pre-incubation at 95 °C, followed by 60 °C annealing for 1 min and 72 °C elongation for 10 min. Two additional rounds of PCR were performed to sequentially amplify the region of interest and add sequencing indexes and Illumina sequencing adapters. For the amplicon PCR, all the UMI-tagged template molecules were added to 50-μl reaction containing KAPA-HiFi HotStart and 200 nM of each primer. Thermal cycling parameters were as follows: 5 min for pre-incubation at 95 °C, followed by followed by 23–26 amplification cycles (cycle number corresponds to half of maximum fluorescent intensity) of 15 s at 95 °C, 15 s at 65 °C and 30 s at 72 °C. The PCR product was purified using a SPRI beads (0.8×) cleanup. For the barcoding PCR, 1:20 of the amplicon PCR sample was added to the reaction containing KAPA-HiFi HotStart and 200 nM of each primer. Thermal cycling parameters were as follows: 5 min for pre-incubation at 95 °C, followed by followed by 8–12 amplification cycles (cycle number corresponds to half of maximum fluorescent intensity) of 15 s at 95 °C, 15 s at 71 °C and 30 s at 72 °C. The PCR product was purified using a SPRI beads (0.8×) cleanup and quantified using Qubit HS DNA kit. Amplicon libraries were sequenced using paired ends 150 bp method on a NovaSeq instrument. Amplicon reads pairs with more than 75% of G bases were removed, and poor-quality reads were filtered out using fastp48 with options “-A -G -q 30 -u 15”. UMI sequences were extracted using UMI-tools v1.0.1 (ref. 49) including the option “–quality-filter-threshold=30” from reads with no mismatch against the primer sequence. UMIs were deduplicated using a directed adjacency approach based on UMI-tools and counted the total number of UMIs supporting each base substitution against the template.

RT–qPCR

Mouse tissues were dissected and homogenized using a pellet pestle (Fisher Scientific, 12141364). mouse ES cells were lysed using QIAshredder (QIAGEN, 79654) Total RNA was extracted using a RNeasy kit following vendor’s instructions (QIAGEN, 74136). Approximately 1 μg of total RNA was used for reverse transcription (Invitrogen, 18091050). One microlitre of 1:10 diluted cDNA was used in a 10-μl SYBR Green (Roche, 04887352001) qPCR reaction on a LightCycler 480 instrument (Roche). Primers used for RT–qPCR are listed in Supplementary Table 5.

CUT&RUN

Testes were dissected from ~36-week-old male mice. After washing in a 6-cm dish with DPBS, testes were cut into small pieces to expose the seminiferous tubules. Seminiferous tubules were transferred to a 15-ml tube containing 5 ml dissociation buffer (DMEM with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 0.25 mg ml−1 collagenase–dispase (Roche, 10269638001)) for 30 min incubation at 37 °C. Tubes were inverted every 5 min. Seminiferous tubule fragments were collected and washed with PBS by centrifugation at 300g for 5 min at room temperature. Seminiferous tubule fragments were passed through a 70-μm cell strainer, and then washed with DPBS twice. Testicular cell density and viability were evaluated by using an automated Countess cell counter. Five-hundred thousand testicular cells were used for each CUT&RUN reaction by following vendor’s instructions (EpiCypher, 14–1048). In brief, cells were bound to activated ConA beads at room temperature for 10 min. H3K4me3, H3K27ac and negative control (IgG) antibodies were incubated with cells on a nutator at 4 °C overnight. The next day, tubes were placed on a magnet and supernatant was discarded. Cells were permeabilized with buffer containing 0.01% digitonin. Then fusion of proteins A and G to micrococcal nuclease (pAG-MNase) was added to the tubes, and activated by 2 mM CaCl 2 for digestion 2 h at 4 °C. E. coli DNA was spiked in after the pAG-MNase digestion, and DNA was purified using a DNA cleanup column. Sequencing libraries were prepared using the NEBNext Ultra II DNA Library Prep Kit (E7645L). Libraries were sequenced using a 75 cycles kit on Illumina NextSeq 500.

ATAC–seq

Small intestines were collected from approximately 25-week-old mice. After washing with DPBS, intestines were opened and spread on a bibulous paper. Following 2 washes using DPBS, the intestines were cut into small pieces using a blade, and transferred to 10 ml dissociation buffer (DMEM with 5% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 0.25 mg ml−1 collagenase–dispase (Roche, 10269638001), 0.25 U ml−1 DNaseI (Thermo Scientific, EN0521), 8 mM EDTA, 0.5 mM DTT) for 30 min incubation at 4 °C with gentle shaking. Tissue fragments were collected by removing the supernatant after settling down at room temperature. Ten millilitres wash buffer (DMEM with 5% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin) was added to the tissue fragment pellet, and followed by firmly shaking up and down 8 times. After tissue fragment settled, supernatant containing crypts was transferred to a new 15-ml tube for centrifugation at 300g for 5 min at 4 °C. Crypts were resuspended in 1 ml ACK lysis buffer (Gibco, A1049201) for 3 min incubation at room temperature. Four millilitres of wash buffer was added to stop the lysing, crypts were collected by centrifugation at 300g for 5 min at 4 °C. Crypts were digested with 1 ml 0.25% trypsin-EDTA (Gibco, 25200056) at 37 °C for 5 min, and the digested was stopped by adding 4 ml wash buffer. Crypts were passed through a 70-μm cell strainer, and intestinal cells were washed in cold PBS twice. Intestinal cell number and viability were evaluated by using an automated cell counter. Approximately 50,000 intestinal cells were collected and washed once with cold PBS at 500g for 5 min, 4 °C. Cell pellet was resuspended in 50 μl cold lysis buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 10 mM NaCl, 3 mM MgCl 2 , 0.1% IGEPAL CA-630), and immediately spun down at 500g for 10 min, 4 °C. Tn5 transposase was used for the tagmentation reaction (Illumina, 20034197) at 37 °C for 30 min. Fragmented DNAs were purified using a cleanup column (Zymo Research, D4013) and eluted in 10 μl water. All eluted DNA was used as template for a 10 cycles PCR using KAPA-HiFi polymerase in a 50-μl reaction. Library DNA was purified using 1.8× SPRI beads, and sequenced using a 75-cycle kit on the Illumina NextSeq 500.

In vivo SARS-CoV-2 infection

C57BL/6 J, K18-hACE2 and ACE2 mice were anaesthetized with intraperitoneal injection of 150 μl ketamine (10 mg ml−1)/xylazine (1 mg ml−1) solution. Hamsters were injected with 200 μl of ketamine (75 mg ml−1)/xylazine (5 mg ml−1 in PBS) solution. In total, 103 or 105 PFU of SARS-CoV-2 were administered intranasally in a total volume of 50 μl PBS per mouse, 100 μl PBS per hamster, delivered to both nostrils equally. All infection experiments were performed in the NYU BSL3 facility.

SARS-CoV-2-infected lung and trachea RNA extraction and quantification

One lobe of lung was immersed in 1 ml Trizol solution (Invitrogen, 15596018) in Lysing Matrix A homogenization tubes (MP Biomedicals) immediately after dissecting from euthanized mouse or hamster. Lung was homogenized following manufacturer’s instructions (MP Biomedicals, FastPrep-24 5 G). Trachea was dissected and immersed in 1 ml PBS in a 2-ml microcentrifuge tube (Fisherbrand, 14-666-315) containing 1 stainless steel bead (QIAGEN, 69989). After the homogenization, PBS homogenates were centrifuged for 2 min at 5,000g. Five-hundred microlitres of homogenates were transferred and mixed with 500 μl Trizol solution for RNA extraction. Processing lung and trachea samples by the following steps: 200 μl of chloroform per 1 ml of Trizol reagent was added and vortexed thoroughly. Tubes were centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 min at 4 °C. Aqueous phase was transferred to a new RNase-free 1.5-ml tube. Total RNA was precipitated by adding 500 μl of isopropanol per 1 ml Trizol solution, and pelleted by centrifugation at 12,000g for 10 min at 4 °C. RNA pellet was washed with 500 μl of 75% ethanol once, air-dried at room temperature for 10 min, and dissolved with 100 μl of RNase-free water. Total RNA from SARS-CoV-2-infected lung or trachea was subjected to one-step real-time reverse transcription PCR using One-step PrimeScript RT–PCR kit (Takara, RR064B). Multiplex PCR was performed to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid gene and mouse Actb gene. Probe targeting SARS-CoV-2 was labelled with FAM fluorophore and probes targeting Actb gene was labelled with Cy5 fluorophore (Supplementary Table 5). RT–PCR was performed on a LightCycler 480 instrument. SARS-CoV-2 RNA level was normalized to Actb.

Lung RNA sequencing and analysis

Lung total RNA quality and quantity were examined using a Bioanalyzer (Agilent 2100, RNA 6000 nano kit). Sequencing libraries were constructed using a TruSeq Stranded Total RNA Library Prep Gold kit (Illumina, 20020599). Libraries were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 using a SP100 reagent kit (v1.5, 100 cycles). RNA-sequencing data were analysed by using the sns rna-star pipeline. In brief, adapters and low-quality bases were trimmed using Trimmomatic (v0.36). Sequencing reads were mapped to the mouse reference genome (mm10) using the STAR aligner (v2.7.3). Alignments were guided by a Gene Transfer Format (GTF) file. The mean read insert sizes and their standard deviations were calculated using Picard tools (v.2.18.20). The genes–samples counts matrix was generated using featureCounts (v1.6.3), normalized based on their library size factors using DEseq2, and differential expression analysis was performed. The read per million (RPM)-normalized BigWig files were generated using deepTools (v.3.1.0). Data were visualized using GraphPad Prism 9 or Rstudio.

Plaque assay

The second lobe of lung or trachea was immersed in 1 ml PBS in a 2-ml microcentrifuge tube (Fisherbrand, 14-666-315) containing 1 stainless steel bead (5 mm, QIAGEN, 1026563) immediately after dissecting the SARS-CoV-2-infected mouse or hamster. Lung or trachea was homogenized following manufacturer’s instructions (TissueLyser II, QIAGEN, 85300). Homogenates were then centrifuged for 2 min at 5,000g and immediately frozen until plaque assay was performed. Plaque assay was performed with VeroE6 cells (ATCC, CRL-1586) plated in 24-well plates. Samples were diluted logarithmically in Minimal Essential Media (Gibco, 11095072), of which 200 μl were inoculated per well and incubated for 1 h at 37 °C. Inoculated cells were then overlayed with DMEM supplemented with 4% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin-neomycin, and 0.2% agarose (Lonza, 50100). Overlayed cells were incubated at 37 °C for 48 h and subsequently fixed with 10% neutral buffered formalin for 24 h. Remaining VeroE6 cells were stained with 0.2% crystal violet in 20% ethanol for 10 min.

Histology

The accessary lung lobes were immersed in 5 ml of 10% formalin solution (Sigma-Aldrich, HT501128) for 24 h at room temperature, and processed through graded ethanol, xylene and paraffin in a Leica Peloris automated processor. Five-micron paraffin-embedded sections were either stained with haematoxylin (Leica, 3801575) and eosin (Leica, 3801619) on a Leica ST5020 automated histochemical stainer or immunostained on a Leica BondRX autostainer, according to the manufacturers’ instructions. In brief, sections for immunostaining underwent epitope retrieval for 20 min at 100 °C with Leica Biosystems ER2 solution (pH 9.0, AR9640). Sections were incubated with one of the two ACE2 antibodies (Thermo, MA5-32307, clone SN0754 or Abcam, ab108209, clone EPR4436) diluted 1:100 for 30 min at room temperature and detected with the anti-rabbit HRP-conjugated polymer and DAB in the Leica BOND Polymer Refine Detection System (DS9800). Alternatively, sections were blocked with Rodent Block (Biocare, RBM961 L) prior to a 60-min incubation with SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antibody (Thermo, MA1-7404, clone B46F) diluted 1:100 and then a 10-min incubation with a mouse-on-mouse HRP-conjugated polymer (Biocare MM620 H) and DAB (3,3′-diaminobenzidine). Sections were counter-stained with haematoxylin and scanned on either a Leica AT2 or Hamamatsu Nanozoomer HT whole slide scanner.

ELISA

Mouse blood was collected via cardiac puncture, and isolated serum was diluted 100-fold using the dilution buffer of a mouse anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody IgG titre serologic assay kit (ACROBiosystems, RAS-T023). Diluted samples were added to a microplate with pre-coated SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (2 μg ml−1), and incubated at 37 °C for 1 h. Following 3 washes, 100 μl of HRP-goat anti-mouse IgG (80 ng ml−1) was added to the microplate and incubated at 37 °C for 1 h. Following another 3 washes, 100 μl of substrate solution was added and incubated 37 °C for 20 min. The reaction was stopped by adding 50 μl stop solution, the absorbance was measured at 450 nm and 630 nm using an imaging reader (BioTek, Cytation 5 instrument, GEN5 software). Absorbance values for the serum samples were calculated by subtracting A 630 nm from A 450 nm . A standard curve was generated using a series of diluted anti-SARS-CoV-2 mouse IgG control samples. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 mouse IgG titre in mouse serum was quantified using a standard curve.

Statistics and reproducibility

RT–qPCR data are shown as mean ± s.d. of three technical replicates. SARS-CoV-2 levels in the infected mice are shown as mean ± s.e.m. GraphPad Prism 9 was used for statistical data analysis. Box plots contain 25th to 75th percentiles of the data, the horizontal line in each box denotes the median value, whiskers represent minima (low) and maxima (high). mSwAP-In engineering was repeated at least twice at each genomic locus described in this study.

Biological materials availability statement

The Biological materials generated during and/or analysed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request.

Research animals statement

All procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at NYU Langone Health.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.