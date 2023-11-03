Health
Contra Costa Health recommends tuberculosis testing for any visitors of California Grand Casino in Pacheco since 2018
PACHECO, Calif. (KGO) — Contra Costa County public health officials are advising anyone who has spent time inside California Grand Casino in Pacheco since 2018 to consider getting a tuberculosis test after several related cases were recently revealed among staff and customers there.
“We’re using this opportunity to spread information to those who might have been exposed so that they are able to access resources for testing and know what to do for the next steps to keep themselves healthy,” County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Meera Sreenivasan said.
Contra Costa Health on Thursday said recent genetic testing revealed several linked cases among 11 confirmed TB cases, and the majority of them are associated with the casino located on Pacheco Boulevard.
County health officials say tuberculosis can live inside someone’s body for months or years without causing any symptoms, but that symptoms of active TB include a persistent or bloody cough, fever, weight loss, night sweats and fatigue.
MORE: Richmond spa shuts down after 2 customers die from Legionnaires’ Disease, health officials say
The health department has not identified a current source of TB transmission but is advising anyone who has visited the casino over the past five years to get tested.
“We are making this recommendation now because there is new evidence that TB may have spread among people who spent time at the casino from 2018 to 2023,” Sreenivasan said. “TB can cause serious illness, but it is treatable and curable with medicine, especially when caught early.”
The county has contacted more than 300 people who may have been exposed to active TB and is working with the casino to provide education to staff and to encourage testing.
“Overall risk in the community is low, but there are individuals who can become contagious and in an appropriate setting, which is an indoor setting, it does become easier for them to spread it to others,” Sreenivasan said.
The casino is on a busy street in Pacheco, and several people tell us it’s a place where the community comes together.
Because of that, a lot of the folks we talked to say they have concerns about the tuberculosis cases.
That includes Juan Gonzalez – who says he’s been inside the casino several times over the past few years.
“I go in there to buy food, and the last time I was in there was about two weeks ago,” he said.
Gonzalez says while he doesn’t know much about tuberculosis, he wants to follow the official advice and get tested.
“That’s news to me. I guess I should follow up with that then,” Gonzalez said.
Others tell us they haven’t been inside the casino for a while.
And for some, they plan to keep it that way.
“I wouldn’t go in there any time soon, that’s for sure,” said nearby resident Stewart.
California Grand Casino spokesperson Becky Warren said in a statement, “Our foremost commitment is to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. According to Contra Costa Health, none of the linked cases are currently contagious, nor do they involve our staff. Additionally, Contra Costa Health has not identified any ongoing sources of transmission at the card room. We are actively collaborating with the county on notifications and testing to uphold public health and safety.”
Health officials want anyone who has visited the casino, even if they’re not showing symptoms, to test as well.
“We’re strongly stressing that early detection of TB is very beneficial,” Contra Costa Health Communicable Disease Program Chief Paul Leung said. “A latent TB infection is easier to treat and takes less time compared to active TB disease.”
Bay City News contributed to this report.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7news.com/tb-testing-california-grand-casino-pacheco-tuberculosis-cases-contra-costa-county-health-department/14005032/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Contra Costa Health recommends tuberculosis testing for any visitors of California Grand Casino in Pacheco since 2018
- ‘Foreigners can pass through the Gaza border, but we can’t.’ #gaza #israel #hamas #rafah
- Bob Costas recalls emotional Bob Knight interview
- Gaza ground war: Israeli troops surround Gaza City – BBC News
- Innovating for health equity | MIT News
- Tense exchanges shared during Eric Trump’s testimony
- Scotland’s Jewish and Muslim communities speak on fears of rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia
- Israeli army says Gaza City completely encircled – BBC News
- Doctors cautioning parents, children of potential flu-COVID-RSV combo during holiday season
- The jobs that are most exposed to AI
- Israeli troops ‘at height of battle’ encircling Gaza City
- Storm Ciarán: ‘Major incident’ declared as storm batters parts of UK and Channel Islands – BBC News