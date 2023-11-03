Tuberculosis cases linked to California Grand Casino in Pacheco – NBC Bay Area





Contra Costa County public health officials are advising anyone who has spent time inside California Grand Casino in Pacheco since 2018 to consider getting a tuberculosis test after several related cases were recently revealed among staff and customers there. Contra Costa Health on Thursday said recent genetic testing revealed several linked cases among 11 confirmed TB cases, and the majority of them are associated with the casino located on Pacheco Boulevard. County health officials say tuberculosis can live inside someone’s body for months or years without causing any symptoms, but that symptoms of active TB include a persistent or bloody cough, fever, weight loss, night sweats and fatigue. The health department has not identified a current source of TB transmission but is advising anyone who has visited the casino over the past five years to get tested. There’s a health scare in Contra Costa County, and it involves a disease we usually don’t talk about. A cluster of tuberculosis cases tied to a casino. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Dr. Monica Gandhi, for some insight. “We are making this recommendation now because there is new evidence that TB may have spread among people who spent time at the casino from 2018 to 2023,” county deputy health officer Dr. Meera Sreenivasan said. “TB can cause serious illness, but it is treatable and curable with medicine, especially when caught early.” The county has contacted more than 300 people who may have been exposed to active TB and is working with the casino to provide education to staff and to encourage testing. California Grand Casino spokesperson Becky Warren said in a statement, “Our foremost commitment is to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. According to Contra Costa Health, none of the linked cases are currently contagious, nor do they involve our staff. Additionally, Contra Costa Health has not identified any ongoing sources of transmission at the card room. We are actively collaborating with the county on notifications and testing to uphold public health and safety.”

